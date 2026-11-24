In 2025, LVMH signed a decade-long partnership deal with Formula One, bringing its many luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, into the pinnacle of motorsport. It brought the fashion House's signature branding to tracks around the world and introduced bespoke Trophy Trunks for every Grand Prix winner. This weekend, Louis Vuitton continued to celebrate its relationship with F1 in Las Vegas during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and I was lucky enough to experience the celebration up close.
For the last 72 hours, I've gotten the VIC treatment, watching all the on-track action (of which there was a lot) from Louis Vuitton's Paddock Club suite, where the brand housed the bespoke 2026 LVGP Trophy Trunk, made by hand at the House's historic atelier in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, the same place its trunks have been crafted for 125 years, before it was handed off to this year's victor, Max Verstappen. We ate at Carbone Riviera, sipping Dom Pérignon and Belvedere martinis (both LVMH brands) with a backdrop of the famous Bellagio Fountain, were treated to appointments at the Guerlain Spa, and slept soundly in the Wynn's deliciously comfortable beds. Tip: Don't skip a soak in the room's oversized tub.
It was a short trip—just three nights—but a sweet one that will no doubt change the way I look at attending an F1 Grand Prix weekend forever. (After this, you can't go back to a General Admission ticket. It's not possible.) Naturally, I can't gatekeep everything we did. Follow along below.
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2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix Recap
Thursday, November 19, 2026 11:16 AM
I flew out of Los Angeles early Thursday morning, and since the flight was less than an hour, I was checked into my spacious room at the Wynn a little after 11:00 AM. Inside, the Louis Vuitton team greeted me with a slew of gifts, including a bottle of Moët Collection Impériale Création N°1, the maker's first brut nature champagne, a limited-edition poster, and a photography book of Las Vegas. I also found my Paddock Club passes for Louis Vuitton's exclusive suite for all three days and a welcome card with the most beautiful calligraphy on it. Yes, I did keep it, just as I kept all of the tiny, personalized mementos from the trip.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 2:53 PM
Fortunately, there was plenty of free time before we were scheduled to head over to the track for Free Practice 1 and 2, so I showered, took a cat nap, and wandered around the casino shops before getting dressed for night one of the trip. I've been saving this Nour Hammour fur-trim jacket for a special occasion, and this felt like the perfect time. It gets freezing at night, so I paired it with a gray cashmere sweater and a pair of low-rise Tory Burch trousers.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 4:56 PM
By just before 5 PM, we'd made it to the track and up to Louis Vuitton's Paddock Club suite, which houses the craziest curation of the brand's iconic trophy trunks I've ever seen. They were everywhere, in various shapes and sizes, with a slew of unique interior colors and purposes. Moët was poured, and excitement for the weekend's festivities started building for everyone lucky enough to be invited inside. We grabbed a spot on one of the cashmere throw-and-pillow-adorned couches and settled in.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 5:11 PM
Since I hadn't had time for lunch earlier, I was starving by the time 5 PM hit, so I ventured out into the hallway where every sponsor and team's Paddock Club suites are located, as well as all the catered dining options. I knew we had dinner at Carbone Riviera later in the evening, but I couldn't resist trying this lemon-y ricotta ravioli. It was gone in seconds—a perfect first dinner before the main event later.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 5:49 PM
A little while later, we headed down to the paddock for a quick tour through the area where every team's garage connects to their hospitality, which is essentially where team personnel, including their drivers and team principal, hang out between sessions. It's also where the media center and the press conference areas are located. Basically, the paddock is the beating heart of F1 every race weekend.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 7:22 PM
Thursday's practice sessions were heavily delayed and impacted by rain and debris, so we departed the track a little early to head to Carbone Riviera at the Bellagio, where we were greeted with glasses of Dom Pérignon.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 7:35 PM
The star of the show at this particular Carbone is the balcony out back, which has an unobstructed view of the casino's iconic fountain, as seen in famous films like Ocean's Eleven. Naturally, we went straight out back to watch the show, which happens every 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the time.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 8:03 PM
Once the show was over, we were notified that dinner was starting, so we took our seats inside. At every table setting was a customized luggage tag and a hand-written menu. Of course, there was spicy rigatoni, as well as lobster meatballs, heirloom tomato salad, and Dover sole. Since I moved from New York to L.A., I've missed Carbone, and Italian food specifically, so I had to eat everything in sight. The dinner concluded with tiramisu and berries and cream, as well as a large pot of camomile tea, which I drank right before excusing myself to go to bed. It wasn't very Vegas of me to be in bed by 10:30 PM, but I'm a creature of habit and the Wynn's pillows were calling my name.
Friday, November 20, 2026 8:12 AM
I slept in the next morning and wandered to Caffé Al Teatro in the casino to grab a cappuccino before heading to see the F1 Hub, located in the Venetian. This is where all the best merch can be found, from Nike's new F1 gear to the exclusive Sandy Liang capsule collection with F1 Academy and American Express.
Friday, November 20, 2026 11:38 AM
The desert is seriously confusing. It's freezing at night, but during the day, even when the temperatures aren't very high, it feels scorching in the sun, so I warmed up my still-chilly bones from the night before by the pool. It helps, too, when you're wearing leather pants. See the next slide for proof.
Friday, November 20, 2026 11:52 AM
Afterward, I quickly headed back up to my room before lunch at Tableau to freshen up. My outfit for the day consisted of thrifted leather pants and my favorite Los Angeles Apparel black V-neck tee. I added a vintage fur coat that I sourced at an antique shop in Iowa City, Iowa—go Haweyes—and black Manolo Blahnikmules.
Friday, November 20, 2026 1:30 PM
Olivia Jade was another guest of Louis Vuitton's, so I had to ask her a few questions about her favorite Louis Vuitton bag and Las Vegas memory, the three things she'd travel with in her Louis Vuitton trunk, and who she was betting on to win the whole thing this weekend. I can't stop thinking about her full denim set—a perfect choice for a chilly weekend in the desert while F1's in town.
Friday, November 20, 2026 3:06 PM
Remember how I said that Louis Vuitton's expert craftspeople hand-make its bespoke Trophy Trunks for every race? Here's the one for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which eventually was awarded to Max Verstappen upon his victory on Saturday night. It and the trophy inside it were held in the suite, where I got to inspect every hidden detail.
Friday, November 20, 2026 4:02 PM
Yes, the F1 Paddock Club does have an omakase sushi bar on the roof, and the quality is better than half the sushi spots I frequented in New York. I ate here last year, too, and it's somehow gotten even better. We got four small plates, so it's a quick meal, but every single bite was incredible.
Friday, November 20, 2026 8:03 PM
For the rest of Qualifying, we watched from the suite's balcony, and unfortunately, as a Ferrari fan, it didn't go very well. By the end of the session, I was ready to head back to the hotel and take a bath. After a pop-by at Cipriani for some quick bites, I made it to my room, soaked, and fell into the deepest sleep I've had in weeks. It was magical.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:42 AM
The next morning, I woke up early feeling very much like someone who didn't just wake up in Las Vegas, so I got dressed and went to the hotel's gym, which was surprisingly packed. I got a good lift in and some incline walking before spying the Clean Market across the hall. I quickly decided that I'd turn this morning into a health conscious one, so I made an appointment for an I.V. drop for one of the first slots of the day.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 9:08 AM
I quickly showered and put on an easy double-denim outfit for my appointment and went to recharge at Clean Market. I chose the Mega Recovery cocktail, which combines electrolyte fluids with Glutathione, Vitamin C, Magnesium, B-Complex, and B12, and helps with dehydration. Las Vegas dries me out like crazy, so this made a huge difference.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 11:03 AM
Louis Vuitton was kind enough to book me a massage at the Wynn's spa, which only added to my already wellness-focused morning. The entire spa was incredible—and huge. After my treatment ended, I took advantage of the other amenities, like the cold plunge and dry sauna, before heading upstairs to shower and get ready for an exciting day at the track.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 12:03 PM
For the final day at the track for the weekend, I knew I had to prepare for the cold. It was set to be the second-coldest race in F1's history, with the desert temps dropping dramatically after sunset, so I layered heavily, wearing a gray turtleneck under this teal-colored satin jacket by Aflalo. From there, I wore Theory trousers, knee-high cashmere socks, and knee-high Ferragamo boots. It's race day, so you always want to wear one of your best outfits, but you're also at the track for a long time and have to do a significant amount of walking, so balancing comfort and style is key.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 1:45 PM
Before heading to the circuit, we went to Sadelle's in the Bellagio for lunch. I ordered my favorite cold-weather meal—fries and a French onion soup—and then snuck out immediately after eating to run—literally—to the track for a very special opportunity.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 3:07 PM
I wasn't kidding when I said I ran to the track. It was going to take forever in an Uber to get to the paddock, so, in my 4.5 inch boots, I allowed my New York side to come out, and I ran-walked the 20 minutes I had to get where I needed to go, which was to the hot lap section of the paddock. Audi F1 Team was kind enough to let me join in, and it was one of the most insane, amazing experiences of my life. Basically, you get to ride along with a professional race-car driver on the track as they take their supercars to the limit.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 3:39 PM
My head was still spinning from the hot lap when I headed to the paddock entrance to see if I could spot any of the drivers entering on race day. I quickly spotted current enemies George Russell and Max Verstappen, the latter with his girlfriend Kelly Piguet. Peak her The Row Margaux, a perfect paddock bag.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 6:14 PM
A bit before the race, we got to ride along on a track tour with other Paddock Club ticket holders, an experience that makes you feel a little bit like the Pope in his popemobile. Everyone in the stands is waving at you and cheering as the trucks pass, which was surreal. You also get an amazing view of the city at night when all its glittering lights are ablaze.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 8:00 PM
You have to be extremely savvy when trying to eat at the best restaurant offerings in the Paddock Club, because there are a lot of people vying for the limited spots. On Friday, we'd spotted a new hibachi restaurant located right at the edge of the rooftop terrace and decided he had to go, but finding an open window to go when it's not too busy is hard. We ended up getting seated right before the race started, but fortunately, there was a giant screen right in our eye-line, so we didn't miss a second of the opening-laps action.
It was a three-course meal and was well worth the 30-minute wait, with everything from lobster to steak with fresh truffle shavings on the menu. Shoutout to the Las Vegas Grand Prix organizers who really outdid themselves this year with the new Paddock Club accommodations.
Saturday, November 21, 2026 10:00 PM
After dinner, we watched the rest of the dramatic Grand Prix from the balcony at the Louis Vuitton suite and cheered on Max Verstappen, as well as both of the McLaren drivers, as they crossed the finish line first, second, and third, and ascended onto the raised podium, where Verstappen was presented with not only his first-place trophy but also his bespoke Las Vegas Grand Prix Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk.
Sunday, November 22, 2026 11:56 AM
The next morning, I slept in and relaxed in my hotel since late check-out wasn't until 2:00 PM and my flight was later in the evening. Eventually, I got up, packed, and got ready for the day, picking a COS cashmere sweater and vintage Levi's for the flight home. I stopped at Caffé Al Teatro for a coffee before heading to the pool to sit and have a quick lunch.
Sunday, November 22, 2026 12:44 PM
Would I be a fashion editor if, at lunch, I didn't zero in on the Caesar salad and fries?
Sunday, November 22, 2026 3:21 PM
After lunch, the Louis Vuitton team was kind enough to secure me a last-minute facial appointment at Guerlain's newly renovated spa at the Bellagio before I had to head to the airport. I got a 50-minute Golden Radiance Facial, and left the spa feeling like a whole new person.
My driver picked me up and took me straight to the airport, where I luckily had a short wait time and a quick 45-minute flight back to Los Angeles. Saying I left grateful for the opportunity would be an understatement of epic proportions. It was everything I ever dreamed of when I tuned into my first F1 race in 2018 and immediately was hooked.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.