Suddenly, Everyone Is Carrying This Under-the-Radar Tote Bag That Rivals The Row
Question: What do Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? Aside from being some of the most recognisable women on the planet, they have all been pictured carrying elegant handbags from Turkish brand Manu Atelier. For fashion insiders, this name will come as no surprise (you'll already be familiar with the brand's pared-back approach to quiet luxury), but for those hearing about Manu for the first time, one of its latest releases, the Tote du Jour bag, will serve as the perfect introduction.
Scrolling through the feeds of some of my favourite influencers (and yes, I have a list of people I always turn to for outfit inspiration), I kept seeing the Tote du Jour bag cropping up time and again. Sleek, sophisticated and impossibly stylish, this minimalist bag immediately caught and held my attention for its premium finish and roomy size. Did I also mention it comes in several shades of leather, suede and crochet for summer and mini, regular and XXL sizes?
Just like some of the best-selling bags of the past 12 months like The Row's Margaux and Loewe's Puzzle tote, Manu Atelier's Tote du Jour reaffirms that 2024 is all about business-class bags that are designed to be practical, so don't expect to see any more teeny, tiny top-handles this fashion month. I quickly fell for the classic black leather iteration, but now I've seen the suede and XL versions, I'm conflicted. There's even a brand new addition to the Tote du Jour family in the form of the wider Cambon bag that I suspect is even big enough to fit a laptop, so to say we're spoilt for choice is an understatement.
If you're looking to get ahead of the crowd and want a chic bag that tells people you're "in the know", keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite Tote du Jour and Cambon bags, plus more of the best classic styles from Manu Atelier.
Shop Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour Bags:
When anyone says they're looking for the perfect everyday handbag, this is exactly what they mean.
No matter what you pair this with, it will always look expensive.
Such a timeless style you'll want to carry for years to come.
I saw influencer Anouk Vye carrying this and I instantly wanted it.
Currently on pre-order, so we can't wait for this to drop.
Shop More Manu Atelier Handbags:
Just add a white tee, jeans and flat sandals.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
