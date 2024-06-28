Suddenly, Everyone Is Carrying This Under-the-Radar Tote Bag That Rivals The Row

Question: What do Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? Aside from being some of the most recognisable women on the planet, they have all been pictured carrying elegant handbags from Turkish brand Manu Atelier. For fashion insiders, this name will come as no surprise (you'll already be familiar with the brand's pared-back approach to quiet luxury), but for those hearing about Manu for the first time, one of its latest releases, the Tote du Jour bag, will serve as the perfect introduction.

Scrolling through the feeds of some of my favourite influencers (and yes, I have a list of people I always turn to for outfit inspiration), I kept seeing the Tote du Jour bag cropping up time and again. Sleek, sophisticated and impossibly stylish, this minimalist bag immediately caught and held my attention for its premium finish and roomy size. Did I also mention it comes in several shades of leather, suede and crochet for summer and mini, regular and XXL sizes?

(Image credit: Manu Atelier)

Just like some of the best-selling bags of the past 12 months like The Row's Margaux and Loewe's Puzzle tote, Manu Atelier's Tote du Jour reaffirms that 2024 is all about business-class bags that are designed to be practical, so don't expect to see any more teeny, tiny top-handles this fashion month. I quickly fell for the classic black leather iteration, but now I've seen the suede and XL versions, I'm conflicted. There's even a brand new addition to the Tote du Jour family in the form of the wider Cambon bag that I suspect is even big enough to fit a laptop, so to say we're spoilt for choice is an understatement.

If you're looking to get ahead of the crowd and want a chic bag that tells people you're "in the know", keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite Tote du Jour and Cambon bags, plus more of the best classic styles from Manu Atelier.

Shop Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour Bags:

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour in Black Suede £455 SHOP NOW When anyone says they're looking for the perfect everyday handbag, this is exactly what they mean.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour in Vanilla Grained £455 SHOP NOW Mouth-wateringly good.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour in Deep Brown Grained £455 SHOP NOW No matter what you pair this with, it will always look expensive.

Manu Atelier TR Tote Du Jour in Burgundy £455 SHOP NOW I am hooked on this shade of red.

Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour in Black Croc £455 SHOP NOW Polished to perfection.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Deep Brown Grained £580 SHOP NOW Such a timeless style you'll want to carry for years to come.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Silk Grey Nubuck £580 SHOP NOW I saw influencer Anouk Vye carrying this and I instantly wanted it.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Vanilla Grained £580 SHOP NOW Currently on pre-order, so we can't wait for this to drop.

Shop More Manu Atelier Handbags:

Manu Atelier Padded Cylinder Ribbed Shoulder Bag £363 SHOP NOW Small enough to tuck under your arm.

Manu Atelier Nova Leather Bucket Bag £460 SHOP NOW Just add a white tee, jeans and flat sandals.

Manu Atelier Logo-Detail Leather Shoulder Bag £242 SHOP NOW Such an iconic shape.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 in Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW Something about chocolate suede is so decadent.

Manu Atelier Xl Du Jour Sigaro in Suede & Black £755 SHOP NOW Is it wrong to buy gifts for yourself?

Manu Atelier Three Zipped Baguette Merlot £400 SHOP NOW My dream evening bag.