Suddenly, Everyone Is Carrying This Under-the-Radar Tote Bag That Rivals The Row

Remy Farrell
By
published

Question: What do Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? Aside from being some of the most recognisable women on the planet, they have all been pictured carrying elegant handbags from Turkish brand Manu Atelier. For fashion insiders, this name will come as no surprise (you'll already be familiar with the brand's pared-back approach to quiet luxury), but for those hearing about Manu for the first time, one of its latest releases, the Tote du Jour bag, will serve as the perfect introduction.

manu atelier tote du jour handbag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Scrolling through the feeds of some of my favourite influencers (and yes, I have a list of people I always turn to for outfit inspiration), I kept seeing the Tote du Jour bag cropping up time and again. Sleek, sophisticated and impossibly stylish, this minimalist bag immediately caught and held my attention for its premium finish and roomy size. Did I also mention it comes in several shades of leather, suede and crochet for summer and mini, regular and XXL sizes?

manu atelier tote du jour

(Image credit: Manu Atelier)

Just like some of the best-selling bags of the past 12 months like The Row's Margaux and Loewe's Puzzle tote, Manu Atelier's Tote du Jour reaffirms that 2024 is all about business-class bags that are designed to be practical, so don't expect to see any more teeny, tiny top-handles this fashion month. I quickly fell for the classic black leather iteration, but now I've seen the suede and XL versions, I'm conflicted. There's even a brand new addition to the Tote du Jour family in the form of the wider Cambon bag that I suspect is even big enough to fit a laptop, so to say we're spoilt for choice is an understatement.

manu atelier tote du jour

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

If you're looking to get ahead of the crowd and want a chic bag that tells people you're "in the know", keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite Tote du Jour and Cambon bags, plus more of the best classic styles from Manu Atelier.

Shop Manu Atelier Tote Du Jour Bags:

Tote Du Jour Black Suede
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour in Black Suede

When anyone says they're looking for the perfect everyday handbag, this is exactly what they mean.

Tote Du Jour Vanilla Grained
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour in Vanilla Grained

Mouth-wateringly good.

Tote Du Jour Deep Brown Grained
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour in Deep Brown Grained

No matter what you pair this with, it will always look expensive.

Tote Du Jour Burgundy
Manu Atelier TR
Tote Du Jour in Burgundy

I am hooked on this shade of red.

Tote Du Jour Black Croc
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour in Black Croc

Polished to perfection.

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Grained
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 in Deep Brown Grained

Such a timeless style you'll want to carry for years to come.

Le Cambon 35 Silk Grey Nubuck
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 in Silk Grey Nubuck

I saw influencer Anouk Vye carrying this and I instantly wanted it.

Le Cambon 35 Vanilla Grained
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 in Vanilla Grained

Currently on pre-order, so we can't wait for this to drop.

Shop More Manu Atelier Handbags:

Padded Cylinder Ribbed Shoulder Bag
Manu Atelier
Padded Cylinder Ribbed Shoulder Bag

Small enough to tuck under your arm.

Nova Leather Bucket Bag
Manu Atelier
Nova Leather Bucket Bag

Just add a white tee, jeans and flat sandals.

Logo-Detail Leather Shoulder Bag
Manu Atelier
Logo-Detail Leather Shoulder Bag

Such an iconic shape.

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 in Deep Brown Suede

Something about chocolate suede is so decadent.

Xl Du Jour Sigaro Suede & Black
Manu Atelier
Xl Du Jour Sigaro in Suede & Black

Is it wrong to buy gifts for yourself?

Three Zipped Baguette Merlot
Manu Atelier
Three Zipped Baguette Merlot

My dream evening bag.

Prism Brown Croc
Manu Atelier
Prism in Brown Croc

You had me at "croc".

Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

