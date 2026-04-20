I’m Obsessed With Coach’s Newest Arrivals—These Are The Exact Styles I’ve Been Eyeing

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
Woman walks across the crosswalk while wearing coach tee, jeans, white tabis, and a Coach kiss lock barrel bags.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

As a shopping editor, I spend hours each week combing through the latest arrivals from fashion's buzziest brands. Recently, I browsed Coach's newest arrivals and found some on-trend styles that can easily serve as the perfect finishing touch to your favorite spring and summer outfits. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've listed exactly which Coach pieces have been on my mind just for you below.

If you're in the market for a little spring refresh, then these Coach items are worth taking a closer look at. My personal favorites from the latest drop are the Straw Brooklyn and the Kisslock Frame bag, but there are many other beautiful picks to suit almost any taste ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover my editor-approved selection of top-tier Coach arrivals ahead.

Shop Editor-Approved Coach New Arrivals