As a shopping editor, I spend hours each week combing through the latest arrivals from fashion's buzziest brands. Recently, I browsed Coach's newest arrivals and found some on-trend styles that can easily serve as the perfect finishing touch to your favorite spring and summer outfits. Since I don't believe in gatekeeping, I've listed exactly which Coach pieces have been on my mind just for you below.
If you're in the market for a little spring refresh, then these Coach items are worth taking a closer look at. My personal favorites from the latest drop are the Straw Brooklyn and the Kisslock Frame bag, but there are many other beautiful picks to suit almost any taste ahead. Keep scrolling to uncover my editor-approved selection of top-tier Coach arrivals ahead.
Shop Editor-Approved Coach New Arrivals
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 34
Coach
Kisslock Frame Bag 27
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Bleecker Bucket Bag 21
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Margot Sandal in Signature Jacquard
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Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
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Plaza Bag in Upcrafted Haircalf With Cow Print
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Alter/ego Small Slouchy Shoulder Bag
Coach
Kisslock Barrel Bag
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Twin Turnlock Waverly Bag