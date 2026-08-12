Tate McRae Just Cosigned the Internet's Favorite Non-Basic Way to Wear a French Manicure

Plus, the exact $13 shades she wore.

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Tate McRae.

(Image credit: @tatemcrae)

There's no denying it. This is the year of the French manicure. The internet is obsessed with the old-school nail design, and celebs like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Blackpink's Jennie have all been spotted wearing a version of it—whether it's a '90s-inspired deep French, a baby French, or a bedazzled one.

Recently, though, Tate McRae cosigned the internet's favorite non-basic way to wear a French manicure. She attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event, which recognizes top Gen Z talent. There, she accepted the Triple Threat Award for her work as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Impressive? Yes. But as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but notice her on-trend nail set. McRae teamed up with celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez and Sally Hansen to put a fresh spin on an otherwise signature look. Keep scrolling to see her butter-yellow(!) manicure and shop the exact $13 shades Hernandez used to create it.

Tate McRae&#039;s butter yellow French manicure.

(Image credit: @nailsxanalysse)

Sorry, but butter yellow isn't going anywhere. It's still a top nail color, and McRae's long, almond-shaped set is proof. I've been seeing butter-yellow French manicures and pedicures all over the internet lately, and I'm not surprised to see another It girl embrace the stylish shade. After all, it's playful without being loud and trendy without being kitschy. Luckily, I know the exact shades Hernandez used to create McRae's manicure, and they'll only set you back $13 each.

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Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.