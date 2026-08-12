Recently, though, Tate McRae cosigned the internet's favorite non-basic way to wear a French manicure. She attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event, which recognizes top Gen Z talent. There, she accepted the Triple Threat Award for her work as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Impressive? Yes. But as a beauty editor, I couldn't help but notice her on-trend nail set. McRae teamed up with celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez and Sally Hansen to put a fresh spin on an otherwise signature look. Keep scrolling to see her butter-yellow(!) manicure and shop the exact $13 shades Hernandez used to create it.
Sorry, but butter yellow isn't going anywhere. It's still a top nail color, and McRae's long, almond-shaped set is proof. I've been seeing butter-yellow French manicures and pedicures all over the internet lately, and I'm not surprised to see another It girl embrace the stylish shade. After all, it's playful without being loud and trendy without being kitschy. Luckily, I know the exact shades Hernandez used to create McRae's manicure, and they'll only set you back $13 each.
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The Exact Products Used
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Sunbrella
To get the perfect butter yellow, Hernandez mixed two of Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish shades together. The first one was Sunbrella, a bright yellow.
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Get Mod
The second was Get Mod, which is a bright white. Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Nail Polish is gel-like, meaning it offers up to 14 days of wear and a plump, glossy finish, but it's cured by natural light—no UV lamp or fancy topcoat needed.
Editor's note: To achieve a salon-worthy French mani, I recommend using a guide.
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Super Shiny Shield Topcoat
However, if you really want to make your manicure last and look like it was done by a celebrity nail artist, I recommend using the brand's Miracle Gel Super Shiny Shield Topcoat. It's the exact product Hernandez used to seal McRae's nails.
Sally Hansen
Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Pen
Last but not least, Hernandez applied this cuticle oil to McRae's fingertips. It's infused with vitamin E, apricot kernel, and aloe vera to moisturize, condition, and strengthen nails and surrounding skin. And that's it—four steps to a non-basic French manicure that's A-list approved.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.