Surprisingly, the first place I went after my summer vacation was an event that catapulted me into fall. Kohl's hosted a press preview with everyone's favorite stylist on TikTok—Kenzie Welch, commonly known as @stylingwithkenzie—and I quickly got the download on what fall is going to look like for fashion people. Welch walked us through what is going to drop this fall from Kohl's, and I walked away knowing about trends that weren't even on my radar but are quintessentially fall.
There is a trend for everyone among these collections, from an incredibly chic entry point to maximalism to an effortless way to cosplay as a fisherman. I fell in love with the buttery-soft feel of a leather midi skirt and might be finally convinced to give boat shoes a try. Below, find the five fall trends that you can start shopping and wearing now, according to an expert stylist.
Fisherman Aesthetic
"My style assistant Courtney, this is her vibe. Maybe six months ago, she came to my house wearing the boat shoes, and I was like, 'I don't know about that.' But now, I'm like, 'Wait, I need a pair—they're so cool.' I'm bringing these back because we talked about them in the spring, but they are the It-girl shoes right now. I'm actually seeing these transition into a platform style. Incorporating this into the fisherman aesthetic also means reinventing the denim jacket into a barn jacket style. Finding a version that feels different from the traditional style makes it a great wardrobe staple again. Clogs are also going to be a popular trend within the fisherman aesthetic. A lot of people think of clogs as the classic Birkenstock style, but I want to encourage you that there can be so much variety."
Levi's
Four Pocket Barn Jacket
Miu Miu
Boat Shoe
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog
sugar
Huncho Tall Boots
Mix & Maximalist
"A lot of people think fall is just neutral colors, cozy vibes, and pumpkin spice lattes, but for a fashion girl, that can also mean bold color—just presented in a more textured, cozy way. I want to style this kind of vibe for fall: bold sweaters with embellishment details, fearless patterns and prints, and not being afraid to layer in another bold color. Mixing bolds with neutrals is a great way to play up this style. A bold-colored crewneck sweater is a great entry point. It's classic but in a color that makes it feel intentional, elevated, and personal without being intimidating."
Sonoma Goods for Life
Square Buckle Belt
Napier
Silver Tone Western Y-Necklace
Nine West
Mockneck Sleeveless Sweater
maje
Wide-Leg Embroidered Jeans
Soft Layering
"Next is soft layering, andthis one is for the girls who, if you were to ask them what their ideal style is, they'd say, 'I love that old money aesthetic.' I hate that term, but that is the vibe—that really clean, classic style. This trend is going to align with that. What we're really thinking about with soft layering is, How can we incorporate more fun textures into the style so it feels a little more interesting? Try layering in a soft, elegant way, and you'll look chic."
Bespoke
Solid Sateen Tie
Nordstrom
Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
L'AGENCE
Milann Faux Leather Midi Skirt
MANGO
Matilda Knit Vest
Heritage & Harvest
"Heritage and harvest is a trend that excites me because it's bringing back some styles from when a lot of us were in high school or middle school. It's taking the preppy vibe and making it feel a little more cozy. Think flannels, shearling, corduroy, dark denim, and big, chunky scarfs. When I'm wearing an outfit, the three things I always tell my clients to do are incorporate texture, shape, or color. Anytime you're building a great outfit, you always need to have those core components."
Free People
Ashley Oversize Plaid Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Blaine High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Soia & Kyo
Bev Scarf
Joe's
The Provocateur Bootcut Corduroy Jeans
Playful Prep
"Playful prep is taking that preppy, classic style that's so popular and making it even more fashion-forward. Right now, people are moving toward maximalism, even though they're a little afraid to do it, and this trend gives them an entry point to lean into it just a smidgen by incorporating a little pop of color here and there to a classic trend—even something like a graphic jersey, animal print, or adding pops of color to striped pieces. When you talk about playful prep, really think of it as adding bold color and elevating a classic style in a fun, unique way."
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.