I Spent a Month in Barcelona, and My Style Revolved Around These 5 Classic Trends
If you like traveling as much as I do, you’re constantly yearning and hoping for the kind of trip that completely changes your point of view. After spending the past few weeks in Barcelona, I’m convinced that this trip changed my perspective on life in many ways. One of those is personal style. New York is my home, and although it’s a city where you can choose many paths, I’ve chosen glamour. Barcelona is one of the most casual cities I’ve visited in Europe. It was rare to see someone with a soft beat of any sort during the daytime—the natural look was key. There was also no reason to be dressed up, and I was inspired to dress down more, not be afraid of outfit repeating, and look into my off-duty personal style. A break from New York glamour was much needed, and I'm feeling refreshed.
While I had fun with those effortless Spanish staples, I also found an interest in the classic trends that have ruled 2024 so far. The trends that I packed feel bulletproof at this point, so I decided to round them up for you to shop too. From a pop of red to a see-through skirt, you’re going to want to pack these five trends.
1. Pops of Red
A pop of red has been everywhere over the past year, and it isn't going anywhere. I used to think of red as a tricky color to style, but now it seemingly goes with everything, even green. (Think Italian race-car driver vibes.) It's a simple way to make your look feel elevated.
Shop:
2. Somewhat Sheer
If you're still wary about the sheer trend, just take it to the beach. Where people are half-naked (or in Spain, fully nude), you'll feel quite conservative wearing a full-on skirt that just so happens to be transparent. Yves Saint Laurent himself would approve.
Shop:
3. Matching Sets
I just love packing a matching set on a trip because it really creates three outfits so quickly. I can easily throw it on as a set or style the top/bottoms with basics. Absolute chef's kiss.
Shop:
4. Long Cotton Skirt
This is the most Spanish-girl item you could possibly have in your suitcase. It was everywhere. A cotton maxi skirt is as frequently spotted in Barcelona as denim is in New York City. Whether it was for a casual morning walk or a nice dinner, I was wearing this trend to literally every event I attended during this trip.
Shop:
5. Vintage-Inspired Jewelry
This was a fun city to experiment with my jewelry in. I found new pieces that I wanted to take with me everywhere that I went and something about the architecture made me want to give vintage a try. This is a jewelry trend to invest in because you'll be able to pass it down for generations.
Shop:
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.
-
-
I'm Booking It to Europe for the Summer—24 Nordstrom Sale Items Coming With Me
A packing list I'll wear at home and abroad.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
My Incredibly Chic Co-Worker Is a Master at Elevated Black-Dress Outfits—7 I'm Re-Creating
I can't decide which outfit I love the most.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes