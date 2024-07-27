I Spent a Month in Barcelona, and My Style Revolved Around These 5 Classic Trends

If you like traveling as much as I do, you’re constantly yearning and hoping for the kind of trip that completely changes your point of view. After spending the past few weeks in Barcelona, I’m convinced that this trip changed my perspective on life in many ways. One of those is personal style. New York is my home, and although it’s a city where you can choose many paths, I’ve chosen glamour. Barcelona is one of the most casual cities I’ve visited in Europe. It was rare to see someone with a soft beat of any sort during the daytime—the natural look was key. There was also no reason to be dressed up, and I was inspired to dress down more, not be afraid of outfit repeating, and look into my off-duty personal style. A break from New York glamour was much needed, and I'm feeling refreshed.

While I had fun with those effortless Spanish staples, I also found an interest in the classic trends that have ruled 2024 so far. The trends that I packed feel bulletproof at this point, so I decided to round them up for you to shop too. From a pop of red to a see-through skirt, you’re going to want to pack these five trends.

1. Pops of Red

A pop of red has been everywhere over the past year, and it isn't going anywhere. I used to think of red as a tricky color to style, but now it seemingly goes with everything, even green. (Think Italian race-car driver vibes.) It's a simple way to make your look feel elevated.

2. Somewhat Sheer

If you're still wary about the sheer trend, just take it to the beach. Where people are half-naked (or in Spain, fully nude), you'll feel quite conservative wearing a full-on skirt that just so happens to be transparent. Yves Saint Laurent himself would approve.

3. Matching Sets

I just love packing a matching set on a trip because it really creates three outfits so quickly. I can easily throw it on as a set or style the top/bottoms with basics. Absolute chef's kiss.

4. Long Cotton Skirt

This is the most Spanish-girl item you could possibly have in your suitcase. It was everywhere. A cotton maxi skirt is as frequently spotted in Barcelona as denim is in New York City. Whether it was for a casual morning walk or a nice dinner, I was wearing this trend to literally every event I attended during this trip.

5. Vintage-Inspired Jewelry

This was a fun city to experiment with my jewelry in. I found new pieces that I wanted to take with me everywhere that I went and something about the architecture made me want to give vintage a try. This is a jewelry trend to invest in because you'll be able to pass it down for generations.

