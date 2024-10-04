I Just Tried On H&M's Autumn Collection—These 4 Pieces Have Joined My Forever Wardrobe

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

As much as I've tried to hold on to that summer feeling, as October rolls in, I'm finally succumbing to autumn. The new season is here, and my linen pieces just won't cut it anymore, so it's time to face the fact that the cooler days have settled in for the foreseeable future. I've always held summer close as my favourite season, embracing the ease of dressing and warm sunshine until the very last moment, but I have to admit that the stellar offerings of the autumn/winter 2024 collections have me seriously reconsidering.

Whether high-end or high street, brands have gone all out for the new season. Coats are some of the best they've ever been, knitwear feels even more cosy and stylish and the footwear on offer is destined to feature in our wardrobes for many years. Colder temperatures, punctuated by quick blasts of sunshine and sudden rain, will soon be keeping us on our toes, but one thing is for sure: no matter the weather, there's a chance to look incredibly stylish this season. As part of this, our Great Try-On series, my fellow editors have explored expensive-looking classics at Arket, honed in on COS' contemporary buys, celebrated & Other Stories chic finds and compiled a list of Zara's most compliment-inducing items, I headed to the store I turn to the most, H&M.

If affordable buys with a high-end feel are your thing, you'll want to keep scrolling. For autumn 2024, H&M is once again offering an array of highly chic, easy-to-covet styles ready to jump straight into your wardrobe rotations. The brand has tapped into some of the coolest rising trends for the new season, but looking ahead, I'm firmly focused on timeless buys, and H&M has definitely come through.

A classic coat that will see me through the cooler months, a cosy knit for layering up as the chill settles in, a standout dress that needs minimal styling and a "nice top" to pair with not only my jeans but tailoring and skirts too—the key finds from my shopping trip cover every eventuality. Be it a day in the office, dinner with friends, a cocktail date or a stroll in the park, H&M's new collection has cold-weather dressing covered.

Scroll on to see my favourite pieces from my H&M autumn 2024 try-on, shop the full looks and find more H&M buys that have made it onto my wish list.

See My Favourite Pieces From My H&M Autumn 2024 Try-On

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Style Notes: When searching for new additions to my autumn wardrobe, I knew I had to start with a trench coat. Lightweight, ready to take on the swift changes in weather and easy to layer up when cooler moments set in, there's a reason why this coat is a classic. Whilst camel shades are most synonymous with the style, the trench is such a day-to-night hero that I was looking for a versatile black iteration, and H&M came through.

Made from a soft twill fabric, H&M taps into the classic nature of the style with a double-breasted silhouette, easy tie belt and longline silhouette. A great trench coat is one of those few pieces able to support just about any look, be it a sleek work outfit or layered over an elegant dress for the evening. When styling for my try-on, I went simple to tie in with my style, putting it over a simple top, straight-leg jeans and some striking buckle boots to ground the look.

I took my normal size small in the trench, which still had room for a cosy knit underneath. The best-selling Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans fit perfectly in a size 10 and, I took the boots in my usual size.

Shop the Look:

H&M Twill Trench Coat £75 SHOP NOW

H&M Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans in Denim Blue £28 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Style Notes: If anything had me excited for autumn this year, it was the predicted return of boho styles thanks to Chloé's revival of the aesthetic on in its A/W 24 collection. As hoped, flowing blouses and dresses in light, sheer fabrics have returned in a big way for the new season, and H&M has been serving up stunning boho dresses since August.

Featuring a very autumnal deep burgundy shade, long ties to add to the fluidity of the piece and subtle stud detailing for an extra touch of intricacy, this romantic H&M dress ticks all the boxes. The top section is slightly sheer whilst the double-lined skirt offers more opacity. I tried my regular size small. The dress is certainly striking, so I stuck to understated accessories to complete the look. First, I turned to a pair of reliable ankle boots with a thick heel, which fit true to size. With a smooth leather look and pointed-toe finish, I know these sleek boots will complete all kinds of outfits, including jeans, tailoring and skirts. Finally, I reached for this super-expensive-looking bag which is practical in size yet impossibly chic in design.

Shop the Look:

H&M Pointed Ankle Boots in Black £43 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Style Notes: When it comes to autumn dressing, knitwear is of course a key category, and H&M is offering up some seriously elegant (and warm) options. I was drawn in by a bold green jumper and a contemporary wrap cardigan, but as a minimalist, I settled on a soft cream style with thin black stripes and a cosy turtleneck.

Stripes are one of the only patterns that brings an element of design detail without completely stealing the show, making them truly timeless in appeal. What I love most about this jumper is the thin dimensions that feel even more considered and interesting than thicker stripes. One of the easiest ways to feel put-together, even when you have little time to get dressed, is to rely on classic colour combinations; and cream and black is a duo that always feels considered, especially in a refined knit and sharply tailored trousers. The pairing feels highly premium, no matter the price point.

As a year-round favourite, I'm happy to invest a little more in a really good pair of tailored trousers, and with sharp pleats and perfectly placed darts, this pair is definitely worth the price. For the knit, I tried a size medium just to add a slight modern edge with an oversized silhouette, and the tailored trousers fit perfectly in my usual size. Taking the slouchy knitwear and crisp tailoring, I completed the look with a pair of loafers—yet another timeless autumn favourite.

Shop the Look:

H&M Wool-Blend Turtleneck Jumper in Cream/Striped £65 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers in Black £130 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

Style Notes: We all know the reliability of a jeans-and-a-nice-top combination, but finding the "nice top" can be harder than you'd think. Lucky for us, H&M has an array of nicer-than-nice styles, tapping into that boho aesthetic that now revived, is destined to stick around for a long time. Whilst the silhouette of the top is such a standout, the black shade offers ease of styling alongside the romantic sheer detailing. The high neckline brings elegance with ruffled front details, flowing sleeves and a tie back that can be draped behind or to the front as you wish. Think drinks or a fancy dinner—this is the kind of easy yet striking top you'll want to reach for.

To dress it up for evening, I turned to the Wide Jeans, a best-selling pair for H&M. The style comes in a range of washes, but the true blue shade feels most wearable in my wardrobe, whether styled for evening or night. To elevate the look further, I chose the boots I wore above, with a pointed toe that can peek out in a very chic way from the wide hems. For the jeans, I took my usual size 10, and once again the boots fit true to size.

Shop the Look:

H&M Wide Jeans in Denim Blue £30 SHOP NOW

Shop More H&M Pieces We're Loving:

H&M Twill Jacket £55 SHOP NOW The gold buttons are such a nice touch.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper £28 SHOP NOW Cosy, chic and easy to style with the rest of your wardrobe.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £150 SHOP NOW Brown suede has all my attention right now.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £190 SHOP NOW You'll pull this out every autumn and winter.

H&M Button-Detail Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of polish to any look with this cardigan.

H&M Wide Trousers in Burgundy £30 SHOP NOW The rich burgundy shade makes this pair look far more premium than the price tag.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW These went straight onto my wish list.

H&M Waxed Twill Jacket £55 SHOP NOW Country jackets are a big autumn trend, and H&M has so many good versions right now.

H&M Flared Knitted Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Swap your cotton skirts for cosy knitted version and just add boots.

H&M Oversized Maxi Coat £75 SHOP NOW I did a double take when I saw this refined oversized coat.