Coat Season Is Nearly Here—8 Highly Chic, Elevated-Looking Styles You Need to See
After months of linen shirts as our outermost layer and a cardigan 'just in case', we've swiftly moved into the rainier autumn months and our jackets are already working hard. With each passing day, the temperatures are steadily dropping and some of us, myself included, are already eyeing up the heating controls. Soon, bundling up in cosy coats will be all we can think about, and as an editor who is always looking ahead to the new seasons, I've curated an edit of the best women's coats for 2024. It may seem a little eager, but when it comes to finding the one, there's no time like the present to start looking. And as the best coats often move quickly, I'm happy to get ahead of the 'sold out' notifications by securing the coat that will see me through autumn, winter and all the way to spring.
Of the smartest additions to our wardrobes, coats are on par with a great pair of boots or a forever handbag. As such an important piece in our wardrobes, it helps to have as much guidance as possible on the key styles to choose from and the best options for each design. Lucky for you, I'm happy to do the hard work to make the process that much smoother. Whether you're looking to invest in a high designer style, or ready to snap up a high-street gem, I've ticked off the best women's coats below at all price points to make finding the one even easier.
Starting off strong there's the classic wool coat, cosy and warm with a sophisticated edge that is sure to rise to any and all occasion. If you're looking for something that balances practicality and style in equal measure, I'd advise taking a peek at the best scarf coats on offer. Of course, a trench coat has to feature in this comprehensive list, ready to take on sudden showers and milder days with ease. For the coolest days, a puffer coat is the closest to wrapping up in a duvet, and there are plenty of striking styles available from high street to high end. Faux furs can feel a little much for the everyday, but a shearling lining will bring a cosy finish and chic edge. Autumn 2024 has taken a rich-looking turn with barn and country jackets, and if you're looking to draw this style into the colder moments let me recommend the best barn coats around. If soft textures are a priority a great teddy coat will be a trusted companion wherever you're headed. Last, but far from least, leather comes into its own as the temperatures drop, and designers are showing off their craftspersonship with this edit of leather coats.
Keep scrolling to explore the best women's coats!
- The Best Wool Coats
- The Best Scarf Coats
- The Best Trench Coats
- The Best Puffer Coats
- The Best Barn Coats
- The Best Teddy Coats
- The Best Leather Coats
- The Best Shearling Coats
SHOP THE BEST WOMEN'S COATS
1. The Best Wool Coats
Style Notes: Refined in silhouette and cosy in fabrication, the wool coat is a do-it-all style. No matter the outfit underneath, be it an easy jeans and T-shirt combo or an elegant evening dress, a great wool coat will bring a polished edge to all occasions.
Shop the best wool coats:
Looking to add a new shade into the mix? This deep green will go with everything.
2. The Best Scarf Coats
Style Notes: Two heroes of the cooler months come together to make the scarf-coat hybrid. The best styles feature neutral shades, easy to integrate into wardrobes seamlessly, and ready to take on the coldest winter days.
Shop the best scarf coats:
Toteme is a master of the scarf-coat hybrid, and this new colourway is just so good.
3. The Best Trench Coats
Shop the best trench coats:
I've personally tried this on, and can confirm the toffee shade is seriously chic.
Frankie Shop once again masters proportion play with this oversized trench.
4. The Best Puffer Coats
Style Notes: On the very coldest days when removing your duvet feels like too much, you'll appreciate the cosy offerings of a puffer coat. Returning each year, you're sure to rely on an insulating padded puffer coat forever.
Shop the best puffer coats:
The ribbed cuffs and collar elevate this coat even further.
5. The Best Barn Coats
Style Notes: Barn jackets have taken over this autumn, and we predict that winter will be filled with cool coat styles. With a nod to country aesthetics, there's a rich-looking feel to this style, no matter the price point.
Aligne offers a clever reversible style for two coats in one.
The slouchy silhouette is ideal for layering up knits underneath as needed.
6. The Best Teddy Coats
Style Notes: With the arrival of the autumn/winter season comes the return of sumptuous fabrics, like the teddy finish. Cosy in style and comforting in texture, the contrasting material will bring depth to any outfit.
Shop the best teddy coats:
Chic and cuddly in perfect harmony.
I can just imagine how soft this style is.
7. The Best Leather Coats
Style Notes: As the weather turns, leather is back on our radars and a leather coat always feels incredibly elevated. Smooth or croc-effect, wrap styles or button-up trenches, whichever design you prefer this style will bring an instant cool edge to any ensemble.
Shop the best leather coats:
I've seen this up close, and can confirm the leather is seriously smooth and lightweight.
The brown shade is destined to be a fashion person favourite.
Even jeans and a knit look seriously chic with this leather coat on top.
The croc-effect brings a modern edge whilst still feeling incredibly timeless.
8. The Best Shearling Coats
Shop the best shearling coats:
Whistles is known for excellent outerwear, and this elegant coat confirms that.
Wear with just a peek of shearling trim, or reverse the style for a statement shearling moment for evening.
You'll be grateful for the soft lining when the chilly winter days settle in.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
