Coat Season Is Nearly Here—8 Highly Chic, Elevated-Looking Styles You Need to See

After months of linen shirts as our outermost layer and a cardigan 'just in case', we've swiftly moved into the rainier autumn months and our jackets are already working hard. With each passing day, the temperatures are steadily dropping and some of us, myself included, are already eyeing up the heating controls. Soon, bundling up in cosy coats will be all we can think about, and as an editor who is always looking ahead to the new seasons, I've curated an edit of the best women's coats for 2024. It may seem a little eager, but when it comes to finding the one, there's no time like the present to start looking. And as the best coats often move quickly, I'm happy to get ahead of the 'sold out' notifications by securing the coat that will see me through autumn, winter and all the way to spring.

Of the smartest additions to our wardrobes, coats are on par with a great pair of boots or a forever handbag. As such an important piece in our wardrobes, it helps to have as much guidance as possible on the key styles to choose from and the best options for each design. Lucky for you, I'm happy to do the hard work to make the process that much smoother. Whether you're looking to invest in a high designer style, or ready to snap up a high-street gem, I've ticked off the best women's coats below at all price points to make finding the one even easier.

Starting off strong there's the classic wool coat, cosy and warm with a sophisticated edge that is sure to rise to any and all occasion. If you're looking for something that balances practicality and style in equal measure, I'd advise taking a peek at the best scarf coats on offer. Of course, a trench coat has to feature in this comprehensive list, ready to take on sudden showers and milder days with ease. For the coolest days, a puffer coat is the closest to wrapping up in a duvet, and there are plenty of striking styles available from high street to high end. Faux furs can feel a little much for the everyday, but a shearling lining will bring a cosy finish and chic edge. Autumn 2024 has taken a rich-looking turn with barn and country jackets, and if you're looking to draw this style into the colder moments let me recommend the best barn coats around. If soft textures are a priority a great teddy coat will be a trusted companion wherever you're headed. Last, but far from least, leather comes into its own as the temperatures drop, and designers are showing off their craftspersonship with this edit of leather coats.

Keep scrolling to explore the best women's coats!

SHOP THE BEST WOMEN'S COATS

1. The Best Wool Coats

Style Notes: Refined in silhouette and cosy in fabrication, the wool coat is a do-it-all style. No matter the outfit underneath, be it an easy jeans and T-shirt combo or an elegant evening dress, a great wool coat will bring a polished edge to all occasions.

Shop the best wool coats:

Manuela Camel Hair Coat
Max Mara
Manuela Camel Hair Coat

Max Mara's Manuela coat has been an icon for years.

Double-Breasted Wool-Herringbone Coat
COS
Double-Breasted Wool-Herringbone Coat

Deep brown shades have all my attention right now.

Ondine Wool-Blend Coat
Tove
Ondine Wool-Blend Coat

The collar of Tove's wool coat is just sublime.

Wool Rich Double Breasted Longline Coat
Autograph
Wool Rich Double Breasted Longline Coat

Looking to add a new shade into the mix? This deep green will go with everything.

2. The Best Scarf Coats

Style Notes: Two heroes of the cooler months come together to make the scarf-coat hybrid. The best styles feature neutral shades, easy to integrate into wardrobes seamlessly, and ready to take on the coldest winter days.

Shop the best scarf coats:

Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel

Toteme is a master of the scarf-coat hybrid, and this new colourway is just so good.

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

The leather trim is such a nice touch.

John Lewis Scarf Coat
John Lewis
John Lewis Scarf Coat

A coat that's impossible not to look chic in.

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

The scarf can be removed as you wish.

3. The Best Trench Coats

Woman wears blue striped shirt, beige trench coat, black trousers

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Shop the best trench coats:

uk,

Burberrry
Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat

There's no trench coat as iconic as Burberry's.

johnlewis,

John Lewis
Anyday Lightweight Trench Coat

The shade and fit make this trench coat a best-seller.

Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat

I've personally tried this on, and can confirm the toffee shade is seriously chic.

Jude Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Jude Trench Coat

Frankie Shop once again masters proportion play with this oversized trench.

4. The Best Puffer Coats

Style Notes: On the very coldest days when removing your duvet feels like too much, you'll appreciate the cosy offerings of a puffer coat. Returning each year, you're sure to rely on an insulating padded puffer coat forever.

Shop the best puffer coats:

Long Down Puffer Coat - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Long Down Puffer Coat

Arket brings this classic style back every single year.

Belted Padded Shell Coat
NORMA KAMALI
Belted Padded Shell Coat

A classic silhouette with a cosy twist.

Ripstop Quilt Coat
GANNI
Ripstop Quilt Coat

Ganni always manages to make simple pieces feel extraordinary.

Brerelle Ribbed-Knit Trimmed Quilted Shell Down Coat
MONCLER
Brerelle Ribbed-Knit Trimmed Quilted Shell Down Coat

The ribbed cuffs and collar elevate this coat even further.

5. The Best Barn Coats

Style Notes: Barn jackets have taken over this autumn, and we predict that winter will be filled with cool coat styles. With a nod to country aesthetics, there's a rich-looking feel to this style, no matter the price point.

Coat in Cotton
Loewe
Coat in Cotton

Blue and brown is a next-level combination.

Barnaby Reversible Check Trench Coat
ALIGNE
Barnaby Reversible Check Trench Coat

Aligne offers a clever reversible style for two coats in one.

Country Coat Forest
Toteme
Country Coat Forest

The slouchy silhouette is ideal for layering up knits underneath as needed.

Cotton Twill Coat
H&M
Cotton Twill Coat

I'm so surprised that H&M's affordable offering is still in stock.

6. The Best Teddy Coats

Style Notes: With the arrival of the autumn/winter season comes the return of sumptuous fabrics, like the teddy finish. Cosy in style and comforting in texture, the contrasting material will bring depth to any outfit.

Shop the best teddy coats:

Teddy Bear Icon Oversized Camel Hair and Silk-Blend Coat
MAX MARA
Teddy Bear Icon Oversized Camel Hair and Silk-Blend Coat

Chic and cuddly in perfect harmony.

UGG, Women's Gertrude Long Teddy Coat
UGG
Women's Gertrude Long Teddy Coat

From the brand that knows all about winter warming materials.

Teddy Belted Double-Breasted Faux Shearling Coat
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Teddy Belted Double-Breasted Faux Shearling Coat

I can just imagine how soft this style is.

Barbour Ambani Teddy Coat, Beige/winter White
Barbour
Ambani Teddy Coat

A shade that will easily pair with everything in your wardrobe.

7. The Best Leather Coats

Style Notes: As the weather turns, leather is back on our radars and a leather coat always feels incredibly elevated. Smooth or croc-effect, wrap styles or button-up trenches, whichever design you prefer this style will bring an instant cool edge to any ensemble.

Shop the best leather coats:

Whistles, Faye Clean Bonded Leather Trench Coat
Whistles
Faye Clean Bonded Leather Trench Coat

I've seen this up close, and can confirm the leather is seriously smooth and lightweight.

Ovittor Faux Leather Coat
Acne Studios
Ovittor Faux Leather Coat

The brown shade is destined to be a fashion person favourite.

By Anthropologie Leather Trench Coat
By Anthropologie
Leather Trench Coat

Even jeans and a knit look seriously chic with this leather coat on top.

+ Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Coat
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Coat

The croc-effect brings a modern edge whilst still feeling incredibly timeless.

8. The Best Shearling Coats

Shop the best shearling coats:

Zo Reversible Shearling Coat
Whistles
Zo Reversible Shearling Coat

Whistles is known for excellent outerwear, and this elegant coat confirms that.

Reversible Shearling Britanny Coat
JOSEPH
Reversible Shearling Britanny Coat

Wear with just a peek of shearling trim, or reverse the style for a statement shearling moment for evening.

Brave Soul, Faux Shearling Long Coat
Brave Soul
Faux Shearling Long Coat

An affordable style you'll turn to from now until spring.

Arizona Faux Shearling Coat
French Connection
Arizona Faux Shearling Coat

You'll be grateful for the soft lining when the chilly winter days settle in.

Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

