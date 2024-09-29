Coat Season Is Nearly Here—8 Highly Chic, Elevated-Looking Styles You Need to See

After months of linen shirts as our outermost layer and a cardigan 'just in case', we've swiftly moved into the rainier autumn months and our jackets are already working hard. With each passing day, the temperatures are steadily dropping and some of us, myself included, are already eyeing up the heating controls. Soon, bundling up in cosy coats will be all we can think about, and as an editor who is always looking ahead to the new seasons, I've curated an edit of the best women's coats for 2024. It may seem a little eager, but when it comes to finding the one, there's no time like the present to start looking. And as the best coats often move quickly, I'm happy to get ahead of the 'sold out' notifications by securing the coat that will see me through autumn, winter and all the way to spring.

Of the smartest additions to our wardrobes, coats are on par with a great pair of boots or a forever handbag. As such an important piece in our wardrobes, it helps to have as much guidance as possible on the key styles to choose from and the best options for each design. Lucky for you, I'm happy to do the hard work to make the process that much smoother. Whether you're looking to invest in a high designer style, or ready to snap up a high-street gem, I've ticked off the best women's coats below at all price points to make finding the one even easier.

Starting off strong there's the classic wool coat, cosy and warm with a sophisticated edge that is sure to rise to any and all occasion. If you're looking for something that balances practicality and style in equal measure, I'd advise taking a peek at the best scarf coats on offer. Of course, a trench coat has to feature in this comprehensive list, ready to take on sudden showers and milder days with ease. For the coolest days, a puffer coat is the closest to wrapping up in a duvet, and there are plenty of striking styles available from high street to high end. Faux furs can feel a little much for the everyday, but a shearling lining will bring a cosy finish and chic edge. Autumn 2024 has taken a rich-looking turn with barn and country jackets, and if you're looking to draw this style into the colder moments let me recommend the best barn coats around. If soft textures are a priority a great teddy coat will be a trusted companion wherever you're headed. Last, but far from least, leather comes into its own as the temperatures drop, and designers are showing off their craftspersonship with this edit of leather coats.

1. The Best Wool Coats

Style Notes: Refined in silhouette and cosy in fabrication, the wool coat is a do-it-all style. No matter the outfit underneath, be it an easy jeans and T-shirt combo or an elegant evening dress, a great wool coat will bring a polished edge to all occasions.

Max Mara Manuela Camel Hair Coat £2225 SHOP NOW Max Mara's Manuela coat has been an icon for years.

COS Double-Breasted Wool-Herringbone Coat £250 SHOP NOW Deep brown shades have all my attention right now.

Tove Ondine Wool-Blend Coat £1465 SHOP NOW The collar of Tove's wool coat is just sublime.

Autograph Wool Rich Double Breasted Longline Coat £179 SHOP NOW Looking to add a new shade into the mix? This deep green will go with everything.

2. The Best Scarf Coats

Style Notes: Two heroes of the cooler months come together to make the scarf-coat hybrid. The best styles feature neutral shades, easy to integrate into wardrobes seamlessly, and ready to take on the coldest winter days.

Toteme Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel £1030 SHOP NOW Toteme is a master of the scarf-coat hybrid, and this new colourway is just so good.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW The leather trim is such a nice touch.

John Lewis John Lewis Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW A coat that's impossible not to look chic in.

Reformation Asher Coat £448 SHOP NOW The scarf can be removed as you wish.

3. The Best Trench Coats

Burberrry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat £1890 SHOP NOW There's no trench coat as iconic as Burberry's.

John Lewis Anyday Lightweight Trench Coat £69 SHOP NOW The shade and fit make this trench coat a best-seller.

ZARA Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat £90 SHOP NOW I've personally tried this on, and can confirm the toffee shade is seriously chic.

The Frankie Shop Jude Trench Coat £280 SHOP NOW Frankie Shop once again masters proportion play with this oversized trench.

4. The Best Puffer Coats

Style Notes: On the very coldest days when removing your duvet feels like too much, you'll appreciate the cosy offerings of a puffer coat. Returning each year, you're sure to rely on an insulating padded puffer coat forever.

Arket Long Down Puffer Coat £249 SHOP NOW Arket brings this classic style back every single year.

NORMA KAMALI Belted Padded Shell Coat £495 SHOP NOW A classic silhouette with a cosy twist.

GANNI Ripstop Quilt Coat £355 SHOP NOW Ganni always manages to make simple pieces feel extraordinary.

MONCLER Brerelle Ribbed-Knit Trimmed Quilted Shell Down Coat £2420 SHOP NOW The ribbed cuffs and collar elevate this coat even further.

5. The Best Barn Coats

Style Notes: Barn jackets have taken over this autumn, and we predict that winter will be filled with cool coat styles. With a nod to country aesthetics, there's a rich-looking feel to this style, no matter the price point.

Loewe Coat in Cotton £2600 SHOP NOW Blue and brown is a next-level combination.

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Check Trench Coat £249 SHOP NOW Aligne offers a clever reversible style for two coats in one.

Toteme Country Coat Forest £810 SHOP NOW The slouchy silhouette is ideal for layering up knits underneath as needed.

H&M Cotton Twill Coat £60 SHOP NOW I'm so surprised that H&M's affordable offering is still in stock.

6. The Best Teddy Coats

Style Notes: With the arrival of the autumn/winter season comes the return of sumptuous fabrics, like the teddy finish. Cosy in style and comforting in texture, the contrasting material will bring depth to any outfit.

MAX MARA Teddy Bear Icon Oversized Camel Hair and Silk-Blend Coat £2760 SHOP NOW Chic and cuddly in perfect harmony.

UGG Women's Gertrude Long Teddy Coat £230 SHOP NOW From the brand that knows all about winter warming materials.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Teddy Belted Double-Breasted Faux Shearling Coat £1790 SHOP NOW I can just imagine how soft this style is.

Barbour Ambani Teddy Coat £269 SHOP NOW A shade that will easily pair with everything in your wardrobe.

7. The Best Leather Coats

Style Notes: As the weather turns, leather is back on our radars and a leather coat always feels incredibly elevated. Smooth or croc-effect, wrap styles or button-up trenches, whichever design you prefer this style will bring an instant cool edge to any ensemble.

Whistles Faye Clean Bonded Leather Trench Coat £1195 SHOP NOW I've seen this up close, and can confirm the leather is seriously smooth and lightweight.

Acne Studios Ovittor Faux Leather Coat £1100 SHOP NOW The brown shade is destined to be a fashion person favourite.

By Anthropologie Leather Trench Coat £295 SHOP NOW Even jeans and a knit look seriously chic with this leather coat on top.

TOTEME + Net Sustain Croc-Effect Leather Coat £2160 SHOP NOW The croc-effect brings a modern edge whilst still feeling incredibly timeless.

8. The Best Shearling Coats

Whistles Zo Reversible Shearling Coat £1499 SHOP NOW Whistles is known for excellent outerwear, and this elegant coat confirms that.

JOSEPH Reversible Shearling Britanny Coat £1795 SHOP NOW Wear with just a peek of shearling trim, or reverse the style for a statement shearling moment for evening.

Brave Soul Faux Shearling Long Coat £65 SHOP NOW An affordable style you'll turn to from now until spring.