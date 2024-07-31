H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Just when I thought H&M couldn't get any better, the Swedish fashion brand went and released a $40 version of the fall runway trend that I can't seem to get out of my head. Mostly thanks to Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé—which successfully managed to do what so many designers have tried and failed to in revitalizing and refreshing the boho trend—flouncy, ruffled, chiffon dresses are dominating the fashion scene. Not only was the runway show a viral success, but Kamali's dresses continued to make headlines at the Met Gala when Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Greta Gerwig, and Emma Mackey all showed up in catwalk styles from the F/W 24 collection. Finally, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones's Twisters press tour, which featured a number of bohemian Kamali originals, all of which the public ate right up. Clearly, the controversial aesthetic is back, and if you don't have thousands of dollars to invest in it, H&M is ready and willing to help.

This week, H&M released a handful of Woodstock-ready frocks, with one particularly buy-worthy style costing just $40 despite how pricey it looks. The dress, called the Flounced Chiffon Dress, comes in two colors (caramel and blue) and is completely sheer, with long sleeves, a mid-calf hemline, and ties at the neck that you can either leave open or tie in a bow. The brand also released one more slightly dressier option in terracotta if that color is more your style. The best part? All three are on sale right now for a limited time.

Scroll down to shop the dresses before they go back to full price, or worse, sell out forever.

Shop H&M's $40 alt:

H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress $50 $40 SHOP NOW There are so many fun styling options when it comes to a dress like this. You can be bold and embrace your inner hippie by wearing it sheer and with boots a la the Chloé runway or style it with jeans and clogs for a more approachable, everyday look.

H&M Long Chiffon Dress $60 $48 SHOP NOW This terracotta maxi with ruffles across the front and long sleeves just went on sale, meaning that it won't stay in stock for much longer.

H&M Flounced Chiffon Dress $50 $40 SHOP NOW One reviewer said: "Okay, I'm SUPER SURPRISED by this dress. I am a plus size, 46 DD woman and I purchased a medium. It fits PERFECT! I have to add that I have smaller arms, so for those of you who may have larger arms, it may run a bit tight. I am short and it does touch my ankles. This is still a GREAT DRESS to wear over EVERYTHING. GET THIS DRESS!"

Shop more boho dresses:

& Other Stories Sheer Mini Dress $179 SHOP NOW This sheer black mini is beyond chic. I love the idea of styling it with a boho bag and just black undergarments.

MANGO Knitted Dress Openwork Details $80 SHOP NOW Pair this lace slip with clogs or thigh-high boots.

Chloe Silk Musseline Top With Ruffles $3250 SHOP NOW Excuse my drooling.

H&M Flounced A-Line Dress $75 SHOP NOW This dress is just so flouncy and fun.

ZARA Embroidered Strappy Dress Zw Collection $169 SHOP NOW The beaded details make this dress look so expensive and delicate.

LoveShackFancy Rialto Dress $765 SHOP NOW This is a great dress to invest in if you have a ton of weddings coming up.

Vivetta Georgette Short Dress With Ruffles $634 $413 SHOP NOW Say yes to this dress, especially now that it's on sale.

H&M Long Chiffon Dress $80 SHOP NOW This shade of blue is truly stunning.

ZARA Ruffled Lace Midi Dress Zw Collection $109 SHOP NOW I always found knee-length pieces to be tricky, but this one feels so easy and cool.

& Other Stories Sheer Oversized Midi Dress $219 SHOP NOW I think these are the best dresses to wear with boots.

free-est Beach Bliss Maxi Dress $118 SHOP NOW I'm in love with this color no matter the season.

ZARA Jacquard Midi Dress Zw Collection $169 SHOP NOW It would be wrong to resist buying this dress.