H&M Just Released a $40 Version of Fall's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Just when I thought H&M couldn't get any better, the Swedish fashion brand went and released a $40 version of the fall runway trend that I can't seem to get out of my head. Mostly thanks to Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé—which successfully managed to do what so many designers have tried and failed to in revitalizing and refreshing the boho trend—flouncy, ruffled, chiffon dresses are dominating the fashion scene. Not only was the runway show a viral success, but Kamali's dresses continued to make headlines at the Met Gala when Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Greta Gerwig, and Emma Mackey all showed up in catwalk styles from the F/W 24 collection. Finally, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones's Twisters press tour, which featured a number of bohemian Kamali originals, all of which the public ate right up. Clearly, the controversial aesthetic is back, and if you don't have thousands of dollars to invest in it, H&M is ready and willing to help.
On the runway:
This week, H&M released a handful of Woodstock-ready frocks, with one particularly buy-worthy style costing just $40 despite how pricey it looks. The dress, called the Flounced Chiffon Dress, comes in two colors (caramel and blue) and is completely sheer, with long sleeves, a mid-calf hemline, and ties at the neck that you can either leave open or tie in a bow. The brand also released one more slightly dressier option in terracotta if that color is more your style. The best part? All three are on sale right now for a limited time.
Scroll down to shop the dresses before they go back to full price, or worse, sell out forever.
Shop H&M's $40 alt:
There are so many fun styling options when it comes to a dress like this. You can be bold and embrace your inner hippie by wearing it sheer and with boots a la the Chloé runway or style it with jeans and clogs for a more approachable, everyday look.
This terracotta maxi with ruffles across the front and long sleeves just went on sale, meaning that it won't stay in stock for much longer.
One reviewer said: "Okay, I'm SUPER SURPRISED by this dress. I am a plus size, 46 DD woman and I purchased a medium. It fits PERFECT! I have to add that I have smaller arms, so for those of you who may have larger arms, it may run a bit tight. I am short and it does touch my ankles. This is still a GREAT DRESS to wear over EVERYTHING. GET THIS DRESS!"
Shop more boho dresses:
This sheer black mini is beyond chic. I love the idea of styling it with a boho bag and just black undergarments.
The beaded details make this dress look so expensive and delicate.
This is a great dress to invest in if you have a ton of weddings coming up.
I always found knee-length pieces to be tricky, but this one feels so easy and cool.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Chrissy Teigen Wore the Anti–Quiet Luxury Dress Trend That'll Be Everywhere This Fall
Maximalism is back.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Shopbop Sale—I Sent These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks
Blink, and they'll be gone.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Incredibly Chic Co-Worker Is a Master at Elevated Black-Dress Outfits—7 I'm Re-Creating
I can't decide which outfit I love the most.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Splurge Versus Save: 6 Designer Buys I Want and the Cheaper Alts That Are Just as Good
Eyes bigger than my wallet.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend With the Most Elevated Sneaker Color
Such a chic combo.
By Natalie Munro
-
42 Very Right-Now Buys I Found Hiding Out on Shopbop
All of this summer's greatest hits.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I'm Betting On These 7 Spring 2025 Trends After Spotting Them at the Men's Shows
Trend predictions galore.
By Eliza Huber
-
31 Black Dresses That Are Actually Wedding Appropriate
It's sweaty out there.
By Natalie Cantell