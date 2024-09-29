5 Chic, Anti-Trend Colours French Women Have Added to Their Autumn Wardrobes

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

If you look through my Who What Wear article history, you might notice that I have a little bit of an obsession with French style. Ever enticed by their ability to create wearable looks steeped in je ne sais quoi-cool, French style remains, in my opinion, the chicest of the lot.

With the change of the season catching up with us, I'm keen to revamp my wardrobe with a few new-season colour trends to bring my wardrobe into autumn 2024. Naturally, my first port of call for some styling inspiration was the Instagram feeds of French women. Already incorporating the season's favourite shades, these are the five autumn colour trends that the French have convinced me I need in my wardrobe right now.

1. MILKY WHITES

Influencer wears a cream outfit

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

Style Notes: Rather than reaching for optic white shades, France's most stylish are incorporating a milkier shade into their autumn wardrobes. Offering the same outfit-brightening effect, in a natural, more wearable way.

SHOP THE MILKY WHITE COLOUR TREND:

Asymmetric Draped Top
Zara
Asymmetric Draped Top

Style with a cream mini or wear with a relaxed pair of jeans.

Crepe A-Line Midaxi Skirt
Marks & Spencer
Crepe A-Line Midaxi Skirt

These come in petite, regular and long lengths.

Straight Shaft Boots
NAKD
Straight Shaft Boots

These are already on their way to selling out.

2. NAVY

Influencer wears a navy jumper.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: This rich jewel shade is one that I come back to every autumn when looking to add depth and contrast to an outfit. Pairing well with lighter shades such as cream, butter yellow, and pink, this rich colour trend also styles well with sky blue shades for an elevated, tonal look.

SHOP THE NAVY BLUE COLOUR TREND:

cos,

COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

These also come in four other shades.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

These run slightly large so consider sizing down.

George Wrap Coat
Aligne
George Wrap Coat

The navy trench coat trend is taking off this autumn.

3. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Influencer wears chocolate brown.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: If you spend any time in Paris over the next few months, then you might notice a particularly delicious colour trend take over the streets. Moving away from the deep black shades that often dominate this time of year, Paris' most stylish are shopping their dark neutrals in rich chocolate brown shades.

SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:

Poplin Shirt With Pocket
Zara
Poplin Shirt With Pocket

Every great wardrobe starts with a crisp cotton shirt.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
French Linen Panelled Midi Skirt

The linen composition makes this naturally light and breathable.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

These also come in three other shades.

4. OLIVE GREEN

Influencer wears olive green.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Olive green is back on the agenda for autumn 2024, and I couldn't be happier about it. This earthy tone is a natural accompaniment to so many of my favourite autumn/winter shades, including browns, greys, blacks and creams.

SHOP THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND:

Wool-Blend Jacket With Pockets
Mango
Wool-Blend Jacket With Pockets

The single zip and fuss free design gives this such a sleek energy.

Crease Front Trouser
ME+EM
Crease Front Trouser

I always come back to Me+Em for their chic wardrobe basics.

Olive Lace May Dress
Never Fully Dressed
Olive Lace May Dress

This comes in UK sizes 6—30.

5. BURGUNDY

Influencer wears burgundy.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: To me, nothing screams autumn like the burgundy colour trend. A grown up take on the red colour trend that's been bubbling up this year, this deeper, merlot shade offers a vivid wash of colour without dominating an outfit.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY COLOUR TREND:

Leather Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Leather Shoulder Bag

This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.

Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots

The croc-effect boots trend is taking off right now.

Cable-Knit Mohair Jumper
COS
Cable-Knit Mohair Jumper

Bundle into this on a cool autumn day.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

