5 Chic, Anti-Trend Colours French Women Have Added to Their Autumn Wardrobes
If you look through my Who What Wear article history, you might notice that I have a little bit of an obsession with French style. Ever enticed by their ability to create wearable looks steeped in je ne sais quoi-cool, French style remains, in my opinion, the chicest of the lot.
With the change of the season catching up with us, I'm keen to revamp my wardrobe with a few new-season colour trends to bring my wardrobe into autumn 2024. Naturally, my first port of call for some styling inspiration was the Instagram feeds of French women. Already incorporating the season's favourite shades, these are the five autumn colour trends that the French have convinced me I need in my wardrobe right now.
5 AUTUMN COLOUR TRENDS FRENCH WOMEN ARE LIVING IN THIS SEASON
1. MILKY WHITES
Style Notes: Rather than reaching for optic white shades, France's most stylish are incorporating a milkier shade into their autumn wardrobes. Offering the same outfit-brightening effect, in a natural, more wearable way.
SHOP THE MILKY WHITE COLOUR TREND:
2. NAVY
Style Notes: This rich jewel shade is one that I come back to every autumn when looking to add depth and contrast to an outfit. Pairing well with lighter shades such as cream, butter yellow, and pink, this rich colour trend also styles well with sky blue shades for an elevated, tonal look.
SHOP THE NAVY BLUE COLOUR TREND:
3. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: If you spend any time in Paris over the next few months, then you might notice a particularly delicious colour trend take over the streets. Moving away from the deep black shades that often dominate this time of year, Paris' most stylish are shopping their dark neutrals in rich chocolate brown shades.
SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:
The linen composition makes this naturally light and breathable.
4. OLIVE GREEN
Style Notes: Olive green is back on the agenda for autumn 2024, and I couldn't be happier about it. This earthy tone is a natural accompaniment to so many of my favourite autumn/winter shades, including browns, greys, blacks and creams.
SHOP THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND:
The single zip and fuss free design gives this such a sleek energy.
5. BURGUNDY
Style Notes: To me, nothing screams autumn like the burgundy colour trend. A grown up take on the red colour trend that's been bubbling up this year, this deeper, merlot shade offers a vivid wash of colour without dominating an outfit.
SHOP THE BURGUNDY COLOUR TREND:
This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.
The croc-effect boots trend is taking off right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
