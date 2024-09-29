5 Chic, Anti-Trend Colours French Women Have Added to Their Autumn Wardrobes

If you look through my Who What Wear article history, you might notice that I have a little bit of an obsession with French style. Ever enticed by their ability to create wearable looks steeped in je ne sais quoi-cool, French style remains, in my opinion, the chicest of the lot.

With the change of the season catching up with us, I'm keen to revamp my wardrobe with a few new-season colour trends to bring my wardrobe into autumn 2024. Naturally, my first port of call for some styling inspiration was the Instagram feeds of French women. Already incorporating the season's favourite shades, these are the five autumn colour trends that the French have convinced me I need in my wardrobe right now.

5 AUTUMN COLOUR TRENDS FRENCH WOMEN ARE LIVING IN THIS SEASON

1. MILKY WHITES

Style Notes: Rather than reaching for optic white shades, France's most stylish are incorporating a milkier shade into their autumn wardrobes. Offering the same outfit-brightening effect, in a natural, more wearable way.

SHOP THE MILKY WHITE COLOUR TREND:

Zara Asymmetric Draped Top £26 SHOP NOW Style with a cream mini or wear with a relaxed pair of jeans.

Marks & Spencer Crepe A-Line Midaxi Skirt £35 SHOP NOW These come in petite, regular and long lengths.

NAKD Straight Shaft Boots £70 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

2. NAVY

Style Notes: This rich jewel shade is one that I come back to every autumn when looking to add depth and contrast to an outfit. Pairing well with lighter shades such as cream, butter yellow, and pink, this rich colour trend also styles well with sky blue shades for an elevated, tonal look.

SHOP THE NAVY BLUE COLOUR TREND:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These run slightly large so consider sizing down.

Aligne George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW The navy trench coat trend is taking off this autumn.

3. CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: If you spend any time in Paris over the next few months, then you might notice a particularly delicious colour trend take over the streets. Moving away from the deep black shades that often dominate this time of year, Paris' most stylish are shopping their dark neutrals in rich chocolate brown shades.

SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:

Zara Poplin Shirt With Pocket £26 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a crisp cotton shirt.

Rise & Fall French Linen Panelled Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes this naturally light and breathable.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

4. OLIVE GREEN

Style Notes: Olive green is back on the agenda for autumn 2024, and I couldn't be happier about it. This earthy tone is a natural accompaniment to so many of my favourite autumn/winter shades, including browns, greys, blacks and creams.

SHOP THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND:

Mango Wool-Blend Jacket With Pockets £80 SHOP NOW The single zip and fuss free design gives this such a sleek energy.

ME+EM Crease Front Trouser £195 SHOP NOW I always come back to Me+Em for their chic wardrobe basics.

Never Fully Dressed Olive Lace May Dress £129 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—30.

5. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: To me, nothing screams autumn like the burgundy colour trend. A grown up take on the red colour trend that's been bubbling up this year, this deeper, merlot shade offers a vivid wash of colour without dominating an outfit.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY COLOUR TREND:

& Other Stories Leather Shoulder Bag £125 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for carrying around your evening essentials.

Paris Texas Anja Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £620 SHOP NOW The croc-effect boots trend is taking off right now.