A Fashionable Closet Isn't Well-Curated Without Basics—These Fall Styles From Nordstrom and Shopbop Are My Favorite

Wardrobe basics are the true MVPs of my closet. They are the versatile foundation for almost all my favorite outfits—especially simple pieces elevated by modern details. I think this same testament goes for many of the other fashion people in my circle. A well-curated and balanced closet just isn't the same without elevated basics.
I'm sure you have a collection of go-to pieces already, but if you're looking to expand upon your assortment for fall, I rounded up my favorite basics from two retailers many of us rely on—Nordstrom and Shopbop.
Keep scrolling to shop easy-to-style items, including forward jacket styles, cool tees (I'm living in long-sleeve T-shirts right now), wear-all-the-time sweaters, and so much more.
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MOTHER
The Lemon Twist Sneak High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
I like the twisted shape.
Open Edit
Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
Avec Les Filles
Balloon Hem Hooded Windbreaker Jacket
This jacket also comes in cream.
Open Edit
Ruched Side Top
The ruching is a nice touch.
TOTEME
Lightweight Trench Coat
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Dress this skirt up or down.
Nordstrom
Collarless Sculpted Jacket
Directional yet versatile. You can style it with many different pieces.
AGOLDE
Lana High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
H&M
Funnel-Collar Twill Jacket
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
You'll get a lot of wear out of this tee.
Nordstrom
Cinch Waist Leather Jacket
Madewell
The Signature Stripe Y-Neck Shirt
LIONESS
Essential Windbreaker
Wit & Wisdom
Sam High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Style these jeans with your favorite sweater.
Varley
Davidson Woven Sweatshirt
Bailey Rose
Reversible Jacket
This jacket is actually reversible.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
New cashmere sweater, anyone?
La Ligne
Dominick Sweater
I very much want this jacket.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Good American
The Cable Zip Up Cardigan
Joe's Jeans
The Faux Suede Long Coat
Tibi
Lightweight Sweatshirting Crewneck
Another strong trench option.
Hill House Home
The Sloane Dress
You could wear this dress to many different occasions.
Lioness
Bloom Long Sleeve Tee
I wear this specific tee all the time.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Say hello to your new go-to piece.
STAUD
Michael Cashmere Polo Sweater