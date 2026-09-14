A Fashionable Closet Isn't Well-Curated Without Basics—These Fall Styles From Nordstrom and Shopbop Are My Favorite

Versatile staples.

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The best basics at Nordstrom and Shopbop
(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Wardrobe basics are the true MVPs of my closet. They are the versatile foundation for almost all my favorite outfits—especially simple pieces elevated by modern details. I think this same testament goes for many of the other fashion people in my circle. A well-curated and balanced closet just isn't the same without elevated basics.

I'm sure you have a collection of go-to pieces already, but if you're looking to expand upon your assortment for fall, I rounded up my favorite basics from two retailers many of us rely on—Nordstrom and Shopbop.

Keep scrolling to shop easy-to-style items, including forward jacket styles, cool tees (I'm living in long-sleeve T-shirts right now), wear-all-the-time sweaters, and so much more.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.