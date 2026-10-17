Irrespective of your personal views on the matter, leggings have become a true wardrobe staple. This season, the most notable autumn legging outfits do even more legwork to elevate their stature beyond something you’d aimlessly slip on to run errands. In fact, when you look at some of the most aspirational ways tastemakers style leggings, you'd be remiss to call them basic. Premium, refined and polished are other turns of phrase that come to mind as the silhouette trades the Pilates studio for the streets of Paris.
Indeed, trainers have surprisingly become the least common shoe pairing when it comes to styling them through the cooler months. As have the fleecy zip-ups and oversized knitwear they’re commonly teamed with. In their place, sleek boots and slick leather jackets have emerged, offering a more intentional take on the trend that proves their longevity as a true fashion fundamental. You could even say that the chicest autumn leggings outfits prove their full potential.
Since being co–opted by the activewear set, whether you interpret this as the neon-coloured iteration endorsed by Jane Fonda or the millennial beige colouring pioneered by Kim Kardashian, leggings have unjustly been relegated to sports drawers. For far too long, leggings have remained hidden under oversized hoodies or been tossed aside as something exclusively reserved for exercise. Now, they’re being duly considered as the effortless essential they’ve always longed to be.
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These days, you’ll see stirrup leggings, a favourite of the likes of Phoebe Philo and Toteme, nestled between a scoop-neck jumper and a pair of heeled ballet flats. Or a pair of capri leggings, which have made several runway appearances at Tory Burch and Sandy Liang, layered with oversized blazers or cotton-poplin shirting. Of course, given their functional provenance, there are still covetable autumn outfits that err more on the casual side, à la Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 show. Think elegant stretch-jersey styles coupled with sumptuous coats and oversized sunglasses. So, with well-founded evidence of leggings' relevance, scroll through to see the autumn outfits that make them look best.
5 Chic Leggings Outfits to Replicate for Autumn 2026
1. Grey Blazer + Stirrup Leggings + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: After strolling down Tibi’s spring/summer 2025 runway, stirrup leggings began to pique the interest of the most discerning aesthetes: expensive-looking Upper East Siders, trendy locals in London’s West End and sophisticated Parisians strolling through the Le Marais. Featuring a strap that wraps under the foot, they allow for more experimental shoe pairings whilst still feeling versatile enough to style with cult pieces like windbreaker jackets and boxy blazers.
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H&M
Wool-Blend Blazer
This subtle Prince of Wales check made an appearance on Dior's recent spring/summer 2027 runway, proving its pedigree amongst the upper echelon of fashion.
Reformation
Gianna Legging
This entire look is incredibly covetable, but the stirrup leggings do a lot of heavy lifting here.
Style Notes: Capri leggings have been synonymous with well-heeled European women ever since Brigitte Bardot slipped into them when filming Jean-Luc Godard’s seminal French New Wave classic Contempt. Inherently stylish women across the continent are translating them for more autumnal settings by incorporating them into tailored ensembles. The result? Something that’s part Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy after-hours and Hailey Bieber in her businesswoman era.
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COS
Twill Single-Breasted Blazer
As far as accessible tailoring goes, you can always count on COS to deliver.
Adanola
Ultimate Capri Leggings
Adanola's Ultimate Capri leggings are one of the most sought-after pairs available—just ask Lila Moss and Kendall Jenner.
Dear Frances
Sade Mule
Made from incredibly soft leather, these refined mules will make you put your best foot forward with every step.
3. Trench Coat + Brown Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: Forget frazzled English women. This season, the defining dressing is what we’re coining Balmoralcore: long walks through pastoral countryside in waxy Barbour jackets surrounded by legions of corgis, several gallons of tea and a pair of Hunter wellies that would be found in the mud room of a castle in the Scottish Highlands. As the temperature drops, there’s nothing more enticing than hiding under a big trench coat, donning a pair of riding boots and tying it all up with a scarf, Sloane Ranger style.
Though the cowboy boots are certainly more in Princess Diana's wheelhouse, there's no denying that leggings and boots are a timeless combination.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Regal yet contemporary, these will pair well with everything from leggings to jeans and even black trousers.
4. V-Neck Jumper + Capri Leggings + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Ease and comfort are two prevailing modes for getting dressed amid freezing mornings and grey skies, especially for more casual outings, but that doesn’t mean you have to succumb to wearing baggy tracksuits and stained hoodies to fit this bill. Surprisingly, a pair of leggings can do a lot to make you feel put-together. Blame this on the fact that their sculpting appearance leans toward a more considered look, but when paired with premium basics like a cashmere V-neck jumper and pointed flats, you’ll instantly feel like the best-dressed person in your local shop.
The devil is in the details with this understated pair.
ZARA
Leather Slingback Mini Wedge Shoes
Pairing the elegance of the slingback with the functionality of a flat, this style does it all.
5. Textured Jackets + Black Leggings + Flat Boots
Style Notes: Arguably the most opulent leggings look on this list, the combination of the textured coat, knitted bucket hat—which just so happens to be a fixture in the wardrobes of Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz—and flat, knee-length boots makes it apparent that only wearing leggings when working out is underestimating their value. This outfit formula not only looks incredibly expensive, but has a slightly ‘90s rom com undertone. Who knows; wearing this on a trip to a certain Notting Hill bookstore might have you meeting your own floppy-haired Prince Charming.
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NOUR HAMMOUR
Blaise Paneled Shearling Coat
If money were no object, this coat would already be hanging in my wardrobe.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.