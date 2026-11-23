Few articles of clothing are quite as versatile as leggings. When styled correctly, they look right at home at the airport, the gym, the club, and, dare I say, even the office. While my preferred way to style them will always be with an oversized hoodie and flip-flops, there are a million different pairings.
Depending on where you're wearing leggings, choosing the right shoes is key. To be clear, there are no hard-and-fast rules, and you should feel free to wear them with any kind of shoe you please! However, if you'd like a fashion editor's opinion on the best and worst pairings, you've come to the right place. Below, I've listed some common shoe mistakes to avoid and, inspired by celebrities and street style stars, what to wear instead. Of course, I've also included shopping recommendations, too. Those early Black Friday deals won't buy themselves!
1. Don't Wear Stirrup Leggings With Sneakers; Do Wear Them With Heels
In my mind, stirrup leggings are made for dressing up. They look fantastic with heels and can be a tad awkward with sneakers. By all means, wear sneakers with your favorite traditional leggings, but if you're testing the stirrup trend, try pointy-toe pumps like the exceptionally chic women pictured below.
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Steve Madden
Sandrine High Waist Stirrup Pants
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Laufey Pumps
2. Don't Wear No-Show Socks; Do Wear Crew Socks
I recently heard a Gen Alpha TikToker say that no-show socks are so millennial. Offense taken. Considering that 51-year-old Eva Longoria and 30-year-old Sarah Pidgeon, both pictured below, are joining the younger generations and wearing crew socks over their leggings, it's safe to say that no-show socks have fallen out of favor with a lot of people.
Zella
Live in High Waist 7/8 Leggings
NikeSKIMS
3-Pack Dri-Fit Crew Socks
Salomon
Xt-6 Sneakers
3. Don't Wear Capri Leggings With Ankle Boots; Do Wear Them With Strappy Heels
Capri leggings are very much on-trend, but there's one style of shoes I don't think they look great with: ankle boots. Wearing knee-length capris with ankle boots leaves your shins awkwardly exposed. Either cover them up with tall boots or embrace the leggy look with some strappy heels for nighttime.
The shoes you wear with leggings should either be about form or function. It's not particularly trendy to wear cowboy boots with leggings right now, and the pairing doesn't serve any practical purpose, so I'd stick with styling Western boots with classic jeans instead. Snow boots, on the other hand, are very useful for inclement weather, so they will complement your leggings well.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.