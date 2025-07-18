No One Does Elegant High Street Dresses Like COS—6 Trending Summer Styles I've Bookmarked

Summer and dresses are an enduring pair, and this season I searched for the most elegant dress trends around. Naturally, COS came through with 6 understated trends you need to see.

Woman wears brown midi dress; woman wears yellow balloon-hem dress; woman wears green maxi dress
Whilst dresses are a year-round hero, they really come into their own once summer rolls around. Thrown on with simple sandals and a basket bag for city strolls, or elevated for evening with mules and a clutch, the humble dress works extra hard in the summer months. Currently, I'm on the hunt to expand my dress collection, and with an elevated look, timeless aesthetic and high-street price tag on my mind, naturally, I turned to COS. After scouring the brand's stellar dress collection, it quickly became clear that COS has perfectly captured the six key dress trends defining summer 2025.

Whether headed on an island escape or simply navigating the city in the summer, COS has upped its game with its latest dress collection. As a brand, COS is known for high-end looking designs and an innate, understated appeal that sets its pieces apart from the rest.

With temperatures rising, those looking for breezy linen styles will be pleased to explore COS's selection of minis and maxis. The brand always brings a considered finish to its pieces, this summer in particular, with gathered details making the simplest styles feel contemporary. Considering how COS excels in the classics from the best white T-shirt to tailored trousers, it's only natural that it would also turn its hand to the beloved shirt dress—an easy style that has featured in the best wardrobes for years, and will continue to do so.

What consistently draws me back to COS's dresses is that they're eye-catching yet simple. The standout features come in the form of rich shades, considered details like gathered fabrics or an elegant back, and feature a timelessness that ensures you'll be reaching for them year after year. For minimalists, these dresses can pair seamlessly with understated sandals and classic basket bags, and those looking for a bolder look can add accessories to up the ante.

Keep scrolling to explore the six dress trends that are dominating the COS new-in section for summer 2025.

1. The Gathered Dress

Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress
COS
Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress

This also comes in a vibrant blue, but I'm particularly drawn to the deep brown shade.

Gathered Cotton Midi Dress
COS
Gathered Cotton Midi Dress

Lean on your monochromatic accessories to let this dress be the main event.

Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress
COS
Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress

There's a serious sense of ease to this sleek dress.

2. The Halterneck Dress

Pima Cotton Halterneck Dress
COS
Pima Cotton Halterneck Dress

COS does classics incredibly well. The elasticated back ensures this dress fits to the body.

Gathered Halterneck Maxi Dress
COS
Gathered Halterneck Maxi Dress

Even though I'm a minimalist, this pink dress has all my attention. Throw on over swimwear when away, or pair with ballet flats and a tote for the city.

Fluid Halterneck Mini Dress
COS
Fluid Halterneck Mini Dress

COS excels in beautiful silhouettes, and this dress is a prime example of that.

3. The Linen Dress

Linen-Blend Tie-Front Midi Dress
COS
Linen-Blend Tie-Front Midi Dress

No matter the year, you'll reach for this sleek linen-blend dress.

Twist-Detail Linen Mini Dress
COS
Twist-Detail Linen Mini Dress

Small details done well can completely transform a basic piece. Here, it's the twisted strap.

Elasticated-Hem Linen Maxi Dress
COS
Elasticated-Hem Linen Maxi Dress

Keep it simple with monochromatic accessories, or use this black dress as a background for bolder shades.

4. The Bubble-Hem Dress

Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

Everything about this dress looks incredibly high end.

Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

Smarten up the black with monochromatic mules and bold accent jewellery.

Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress
COS
Sleeveless Bubble-Hem Midi Dress

The pink version was a best-seller for spring. Now, there's a bold new shade for the summer months.

5. The Throw-On Dress

Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress

Looking elegant just got easier with this languid throw-on maxi dress.

Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress
COS
Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress

The relaxed drape of this dress and soft red shade are a winning combination.

Square-Neck Strappy Jersey Dress
COS
Square-Neck Strappy Jersey Dress

The square neckline brings a polished finish to this easy dress.

6. The Shirt Dress

Rounded Linen-Cotton Shirt Dress
COS
Rounded Linen-Cotton Shirt Dress

This simple yet effective shirt dress is already selling fast.

Wrap Midi Shirt Dress
COS
Wrap Midi Shirt Dress

This dress can go from beach cover-up to office look in an instant.

Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress
COS
Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress

The intricate broderie anglaise details bring a considered feel to this dress.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

