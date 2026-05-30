Not Blue Jeans—The Chicest Over-50s Are Elevating Blouses With This Non-Boring Denim Trend

Khaki jeans are trending. Here’s how the chicest over-50s are wearing them now.

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Cindy Crawford walks down the street wearing khaki jeans with beige suede sandals and a white blouse.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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This summer, I’m moving away from classic blue jeans in favour of a more interesting denim trend. Khaki jeans have been cropping up everywhere recently, and this week Cindy Crawford made a strong case for the versatile neutral.

Wearing a dark khaki pair, Crawford styled the trending jeans with a pretty white blouse and suede heeled sandals for a look that felt simple, elegant and easy to wear. The softer tone of the denim gave the outfit a more elevated feel than classic blue jeans, while still keeping it relaxed enough for daytime styling.

Cindy Crawford walks down the street wearing khaki jeans with beige suede sandals and a white blouse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

It’s also an especially practical option for summer. While blue jeans can sometimes feel overly casual and black denim can look too heavy in warmer weather, khaki jeans sit comfortably in between. Neutral, versatile and easy to style, they work just as well during the day as they do for evening plans.

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Keeping to a palette of earthy neutrals, Crawford finished the outfit with a beige tote bag and a white leather jacket, pulling together a timeless look that won’t quickly date.

If your denim rotation is feeling a little too blue-heavy right now, consider this your sign to try khaki jeans this season.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.