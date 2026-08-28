I'm a Fashion Expert—Looking Chic in 2026 Means Wearing This One Denim Brand

As I write this story, I can see my closet door cracked open behind my laptop screen. Inside is a somewhat chaotic collection of jeans stacked on a hanging shelf: think dark indigo and classic light washes, baggy silhouettes and straight-leg cuts. Needless to say, I've built up a pretty well-rounded denim lineup over the years. But as any fashion person worth their salt knows, no two denim brands are quite the same. And lately, one has been in particularly heavy rotation: Calvin Klein.
Calvin Klein, after all, has been championing denim since 1978, when the namesake designer debuted his first line of designer jeans, helping usher denim into the luxury fashion conversation. (Brooke Shields and, later, Kate Moss famously fronted buzzy campaigns for the brand.) Fast forward to today, and the label's jeans are just as coveted as ever—a fact anyone who has slipped into a pair can attest to.
Firstly, the silhouettes fit like a glove, which can be a surprisingly difficult feat in the denim department. This is especially true for me, as I'm only 5'2" and notoriously have a hard time finding jeans that flatter my petite frame. Calvin Klein's pairs, however, don't overwhelm me like so many others I've tried in the past. Instead, they hug my waist just right before falling effortlessly through the legs, creating a shape that reads polished rather than swallowing my figure.
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Meanwhile, Calvin Klein's denim looks expensive, despite most pairs ringing in under $150—a real steal compared to many luxury options on the market. And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the quality: The jeans are made to last, so you won't need to toss them into the get-rid-of pile after a year or two. One thing to keep in mind: Some of the brand's denim has very little stretch, including my aforementioned jeans. The upside? The rigid construction helps the jeans hold their shape throughout the day.
My favorite Calvin Klein jeans:
Before I continue waxing poetic about Calvin Klein's jeans, let's get into my favorite pair: the Archive High-Rise Slim Jeans. As someone who traditionally gravitates toward slouchy denim, I never thought I'd get on board with the slim jeans trend—however, these immediately made me a convert.
Perhaps my favorite thing about the silhouette is its leg-lengthening effect, something that's much appreciated by a 5'2" gal. I will say they're quite long on me, and while I could easily take them to a tailor, I actually prefer to cuff them at the bottom. (ICYMI, cuffed denim has been having a moment in 2026.) I own the dark indigo pair, which looks chic with quite literally anything in my closet. For casual coffee meetings, I often style them with a roomy tee and flip-flops. And for evenings out, a silk tank paired with kitten heels instantly dresses them up.
Calvin Klein
Archive High Rise Slim Jeans
But hey, I understand that slim-fitting jeans aren't everyone's thing. Luckily, Calvin Klein has plenty of other options, so I've rounded up some of the brand's most popular denim below—there's a pair for every fashion sensibility.
Shop more fan-favorite Calvin Klein jeans:
Calvin Klein
High Rise Straight Jeans
It doesn't get more classic than the brand's high-rise straight-leg jeans.
Calvin Klein
Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Throw it back to the '70s with this retro-inspired wide-leg silhouette.
Low Rise Baggy Jeans
It girls like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence love low-rise baggy jeans, and this pair nails the look.
Calvin Klein
Seamed Barrel Jeans
The barrel-leg denim trend is here to stay in 2026.
Calvin Klein
High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Kendrick Lamar would approve of these bootcut jeans.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.