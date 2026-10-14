Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our series My World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers and get a peek into their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, fashion finds, etiquette rules they stand by, and so much more.
Twenty years after cofounding Who What Wear, Hillary Kerr is still shaping the style conversation. Now, she’s Future’s SVP of women’s and luxury, homes, music, photography, and design, and her days involve calls across time zones, podcast recordings, late-night newsletter edits, family life, and a nightstand that’s always one book taller than it was the week before. Step into her world.
If you could go back in time and bring your 2006 self up to speed on everything WWW has accomplished over the years, what would you be most proud of?
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I think my younger self would just be so proud of the fact that we built a brand with real longevity and relevance. The world was so different when we started Who What Wear—the iPhone didn’t exist—so the fact that 20 years later the brand is thriving, growing, and continues to evolve in such interesting ways feels incredible.
It’s truly a testament to the phenomenal team members we have worked with over the years and the best audience in the world, who has supported us through it all.
How did you get your start in fashion?
My very first job in the industry was working as a full-time intern at Marie Claire Australia, where I spent six months getting the most incredible hands-on experience before going to New York University for my master’s in journalism. That internship was truly formative, opened countless doors for me, and ultimately led to getting hired at Elle magazine, where I worked in the features department before starting Who What Wear. The fact that I get to work on Marie Claire now as part of my larger remit is incredibly fulfilling and a true full-circle moment.
After 20+ years in the industry, how has your personal style evolved?
I used to explain my personal style as “Hitchcock heroine gone bad” and still think that tracks overall, as I have a more 1950s-style body and love those silhouettes. I think the biggest difference is the fact that up until the last couple of years, I didn’t wear trousers at all, and now I do.
When (or if!) you find yourself in a style rut, where do you go for inspiration?
Celebrity stylists, always. Folks like Karla Welch feed my soul.
Three hyper-specific pieces in your closet you can’t imagine living without?
A black leather midi pencil skirt. I have five or six, and I wear them all the time. I think they’re weirdly versatile and work for so many different occasions.
I love all of the jackets and coats from Auter, and I'm lucky enough to own a few, including a long mocha-brown mohair topcoat that’s so slouchy and cool, a short black-and-cream faux fur that makes a real statement, and the most nonchalant leather jacket with a drawstring waist that makes everything look 95% cooler.
Leopard slingbacks. My favorite ones are an old Isabel Marant pair, but I have an entire shelf of leopard shoes in my closet, and I wear them all the time.
Auter
Drawstring Leather Jacket
ALC
Marta Leather Midi Skirt
ISABEL MARANT
50mm Padim Slingback Pumps
Is there a celebrity outfit from this year you can’t stop thinking about?
Pretty much everything Teyana Taylor wore during her award-season run, especially the black-and-white fringed Chanel gown, and weirdly when Margot Robbie wore black Bermuda shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt at the airport. It felt like such a wonderful, casual reset and super chic.
Favorite L.A. reservation?
Historically, Sunset Tower for the martinis and vibes.
The most Virgo thing about you…
I’m extremely loyal, but if you cross me, I will cut you off forever. Oh, and I love a list.
Your newsletter, Hi Everyone With Hillary Kerr, is a must-read. What products have you recommended that your audience has loved the most?
There are a few things! Negative’s Whipped Long-Sleeve Shirt in black; Paige’s Mason Straight-Leg Jeans in black; Jamie Haller’s Penny Loafers, preferably in black or leopard; and, funny enough, Lands’ End’s Premium Supima Sheets.
Who would you love to have as a future guest on your podcast Second Life?
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”