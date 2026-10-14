Hillary Kerr's World: Her Fashion Nonnegotiables, Virgo Tendencies, and 20 Years of Who What Wear

"My younger self would just be so proud of the fact that we built a brand with real longevity and relevance."

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Hillary Kerr My World
(Image credit: Justin Wilczynski; Courtesy of Auter; Alamy; Getty Images; Alex Justice; Courtesy of Farfetch; Splash by Shutterstock)

Step into the universe of the coolest creatives in the fashion industry with our series My World, where readers will discover how the top stylists, designers, and tastemakers built their careers and get a peek into their favorite restaurants, beloved albums, fashion finds, etiquette rules they stand by, and so much more.

Twenty years after cofounding Who What Wear, Hillary Kerr is still shaping the style conversation. Now, she’s Future’s SVP of women’s and luxury, homes, music, photography, and design, and her days involve calls across time zones, podcast recordings, late-night newsletter edits, family life, and a nightstand that’s always one book taller than it was the week before. Step into her world.

Hillary Kerry photographed by Justin Wilczynski

(Image credit: Justin Wilczynski)

If you could go back in time and bring your 2006 self up to speed on everything WWW has accomplished over the years, what would you be most proud of?

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I think my younger self would just be so proud of the fact that we built a brand with real longevity and relevance. The world was so different when we started Who What Wear—the iPhone didn’t exist—so the fact that 20 years later the brand is thriving, growing, and continues to evolve in such interesting ways feels incredible.

It’s truly a testament to the phenomenal team members we have worked with over the years and the best audience in the world, who has supported us through it all.

How did you get your start in fashion?

My very first job in the industry was working as a full-time intern at Marie Claire Australia, where I spent six months getting the most incredible hands-on experience before going to New York University for my master’s in journalism. That internship was truly formative, opened countless doors for me, and ultimately led to getting hired at Elle magazine, where I worked in the features department before starting Who What Wear. The fact that I get to work on Marie Claire now as part of my larger remit is incredibly fulfilling and a true full-circle moment.

After 20+ years in the industry, how has your personal style evolved?

I used to explain my personal style as “Hitchcock heroine gone bad” and still think that tracks overall, as I have a more 1950s-style body and love those silhouettes. I think the biggest difference is the fact that up until the last couple of years, I didn’t wear trousers at all, and now I do.

When (or if!) you find yourself in a style rut, where do you go for inspiration?

Celebrity stylists, always. Folks like Karla Welch feed my soul.

Hillary Kerr&#039;s closet must-haves, favorite L.A. reservation, and style inspiration

(Image credit: Courtesy of Farfetch; Courtesy Auter; Courtesy of ALC; Getty Images; Splash by Shutterstock; Alex Justice)

Three hyper-specific pieces in your closet you can’t imagine living without?

A black leather midi pencil skirt. I have five or six, and I wear them all the time. I think they’re weirdly versatile and work for so many different occasions.

I love all of the jackets and coats from Auter, and I'm lucky enough to own a few, including a long mocha-brown mohair topcoat that’s so slouchy and cool, a short black-and-cream faux fur that makes a real statement, and the most nonchalant leather jacket with a drawstring waist that makes everything look 95% cooler.

Leopard slingbacks. My favorite ones are an old Isabel Marant pair, but I have an entire shelf of leopard shoes in my closet, and I wear them all the time.

Is there a celebrity outfit from this year you can’t stop thinking about?

Pretty much everything Teyana Taylor wore during her award-season run, especially the black-and-white fringed Chanel gown, and weirdly when Margot Robbie wore black Bermuda shorts and a long-sleeve T-shirt at the airport. It felt like such a wonderful, casual reset and super chic.

Favorite L.A. reservation?

Historically, Sunset Tower for the martinis and vibes.

The most Virgo thing about you…

I’m extremely loyal, but if you cross me, I will cut you off forever. Oh, and I love a list.

Your newsletter, Hi Everyone With Hillary Kerr, is a must-read. What products have you recommended that your audience has loved the most?

There are a few things! Negative’s Whipped Long-Sleeve Shirt in black; Paige’s Mason Straight-Leg Jeans in black; Jamie Haller’s Penny Loafers, preferably in black or leopard; and, funny enough, Lands’ End’s Premium Supima Sheets.

Who would you love to have as a future guest on your podcast Second Life?

Kamala Harris and Selena Gomez come to mind.

Hillary Kerr&#039;s latest read, comfort film, and skincare routine

(Image credit: Alamy; Courtesy of Alison Roman; Courtesy of Dr. Idriss; Courtesy of Nordstrom; IS Clinical; Getty Images)

If you had to boil your skincare routine down to three steps, what would they be?

IS Clinical Cleansing Complex, Dr. Idriss Major Fade Hyper Serum, and Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen.

You’re an avid reader. What was your last read?

I just finished Jessica Knoll’s newest, Helpless, which was fabulous, and I think it’s time to do my annual summer reread of Joan Didion’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which I’ve done for years.

Any cookbook recommendations?

All things Alison Roman! I own all of her cookbooks but probably use Nothing Fancy the most.

What’s in your “continue watching” right now?

Lucky, Widow’s Bay, and Nobody Wants This (it’s my comfort show). I also rewatch 30 Rock every year, and it never gets old.

Music recommendations?

Fleetwood Mac, forever.

What advice would you give to young female entrepreneurs?

Just know that you will work harder than you ever imagined was possible. It’s incredibly rewarding, but I’m not going to pretend it’s not complicated and challenging.

WWW’s debut story was on leather jackets. If you were to write it today, would you do the same?

Absolutely! Maybe not the exact styles we showcased back then, but a leather jacket is absolutely a closet staple and continues to be a key piece for any wardrobe.

Josephine Hadjiloucas
Josephine Hadjiloucas
Assistant Shopping Editor

Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”