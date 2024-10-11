Gisele! Tyra! Adriana! The Most Iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks of the 2000s

They're back! After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is bringing back many of your favorite models on October 15. The list of confirmed names is tantalizingly good. Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elssesser, Jasmine Tookes, Ashley Graham, and Taylor Hill are among those set to parade down the runway, but I have a feeling VS has even more announcements forthcoming!

So what can we expect on Tuesday? "I think this year's show is going to be a blend of what we loved from past shows and something new and modern," Tookes told Who What Wear. "There's always an element of surprise, but one thing that remains consistent is how the show celebrates confidence, beauty, and empowerment. It's going to feel fresh but still very much Victoria's Secret." Scroll down to revisit the most iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show looks of the 2000s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adriana Lima owned the runway in 2002.

Heidi Klum donned massive angel wings for the 2003 show.

Alessandra Ambrosio and her golden wings paraded down the runway in 2008.

Tyra Banks wowed in all-black at the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Adriana Lima struck a pose at the 2005 show.

Gisele Bündchen wore a skimpy blue look on the runway at the 2000 show.

Candice Swanepoel looked cute in gingham at the 2010 show.

Naomi Campbell was fiery on the 2002 runway.

Miranda Kerr stole the show in 2006.