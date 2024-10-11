Gisele! Tyra! Adriana! The Most Iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks of the 2000s
They're back! After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is bringing back many of your favorite models on October 15. The list of confirmed names is tantalizingly good. Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elssesser, Jasmine Tookes, Ashley Graham, and Taylor Hill are among those set to parade down the runway, but I have a feeling VS has even more announcements forthcoming!
So what can we expect on Tuesday? "I think this year's show is going to be a blend of what we loved from past shows and something new and modern," Tookes told Who What Wear. "There's always an element of surprise, but one thing that remains consistent is how the show celebrates confidence, beauty, and empowerment. It's going to feel fresh but still very much Victoria's Secret." Scroll down to revisit the most iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show looks of the 2000s.
Adriana Lima owned the runway in 2002.
Heidi Klum donned massive angel wings for the 2003 show.
Alessandra Ambrosio and her golden wings paraded down the runway in 2008.
Tyra Banks wowed in all-black at the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Adriana Lima struck a pose at the 2005 show.
Gisele Bündchen wore a skimpy blue look on the runway at the 2000 show.
Candice Swanepoel looked cute in gingham at the 2010 show.
Naomi Campbell was fiery on the 2002 runway.
Miranda Kerr stole the show in 2006.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.