Loves of My Life: Emma Grede

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know the answers to, like their favourite restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, the little loves of their life.
You may recognise CEO and entrepreneur Emma Grede from her television and red carpet appearances, but the podcaster and author works hard behind the scenes to launch businesses and champion personal growth and mental wellness, inspiring the next generation of ambitious women. Fresh off the back of the launch of her first book "Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work and Life" we asked the busy mother and mogul all about the people who inspire her, how she finds time to wind down, and who (and what) she holds the closest to her heart.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what do you order?
My number one restaurant to visit in the whole world has to be Scotts in London. It just holds so many memories for me, and it's the place that I would always go to for a special occasion like my anniversaries. I've had the most fun girl dinners there too, and every time I go back to London, I will always make sure that I visit Scotts. I always eat the same thing every time I go there, it's the Dublin Bay prawns and the dressed crab. Delicious.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
I'm sentimental about everything in my home, I'm just a sentimental person. I collect and keep things for just way too long. If I had to narrow down to one thing, it would probably be any baby clothes that I have. I find it really difficult to get rid of the things that my kids used to wear as tiny little children. I have drawers full of baby blankets because they have such a special place in my heart.
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
A number of different types of lip balm. I'm obsessed with then. I have them, my assistant carries a bunch for me, I just can't live without lip balm. And so I'm never without two, three, four or even five different types.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
Probably be anywhere on the Amalfi coast, but likely Capri. I love that part of the world, it's so beautiful and glamorous and I've had some of the best trips of my life being on the water on that coast. I just think it's incredibly romantic and unspoiled so long as you go at the right time of year.
In your spare time, what do you love to do?
In my spare time I love to read. A cup of tea and a book is my idea of absolute heaven.
Do you have a secret date-night spot?
My secret date night spot would be Anajak Thai in LA. It's a really low key restaurant that plays 90's RnB and has probably the best Thai food I've ever had in my life. It's so delicious and the staff are incredible.
Which item of clothing would you never ever part with and why?
The item of clothing that I would never part with is the first Chanel bag I was ever bought. I'd wanted to have a Chanel bag since I was a kid and the first one I got was an absolute classic and I still use it all the time. I love it so much.
What’s your most-played on Spotify?
I don't know the most played track, but probably something by Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey. My Spotify almost has a "no new music" rule, and I mostly listen to anything from the late or mid to late '80s—that is my sweet spot.
If we were to look in your saved folder on IG now, what would we find?
An enormous amount of recipes! I love to cook and my favourite thing on Instagram is watching anybody making something extraordinary. Who is that woman I'm obsessed with... @whatsupclara. She cooks French food from scratch, like four hour recipes, and I just think she's amazing. So, so good.
What's your favourite city for inspiration?
The best city for inspiration is London of course. London is like a melting pot of cultures and people really dress when they get ready, they think about how to put a look together. It's also the best place from an art and history point of view too.
What’s the beauty product you can’t live without?
Without a doubt I can't live without the Transformation Cream by Jan Marini.
What’s your go-to comfort food?
My favourite comfort food has to be crispy aromatic duck with pancakes and hoisin sauce. The most delicious thing ever.
What’re your favourite three movies of all time?
My favourite three movies of all time... Oh, goodness me. Okay, definitely Dirty Dancing. These are going to be really high brow movies over here! Maybe, Cinderella and then Mary Poppins. I don't watch many films now so all the films I love are classics from my childhood.
What’s your favourite scent?
My favourite scent is Chanel Number 22. I've been wearing it for years and I love it more than anything.
Do you collect anything, if so, what?
China. I collect china and have done for years. Also books, but especially books on art and photography. I have a huge collection at home, and I can't help but pick more up wherever I go in the world.
You can pick three fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life, what are they?
Three fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life.? Very easy. I would choose Celine, Saint Laurent and Chanel everytime. Done, done, done.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what’s your poison?
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail. Oh, Lord. I like a combination of everything! I like coffee first thing in the morning, black tea in the middle of the day, green tea in the afternoon and wine at night. Every damn day.
Share a piece of advice that someone you love gave you that always stuck.
I mean it has to be the classic—"make a decision and move on". I really feel like this is one that I've said to death, but it is a piece of advice that I come back to every single day. Don't procrastinate, don't sweat the small stuff. Make decisions, get on with it, figure it out later.
Who is your professional hero?
Oprah Winfrey. I think Oprah, and Mellody Hobson. A combination of the two would be pretty major, they are both such aspirational role models and excellent at everything that they do.
Who are the love/s of your life?
Oh, the love of my life is my husband, Jens. And of course my kids, Grey, Lola, Lake and Raffi. I love them all.
What is the love of your life?
Still the same answer—family, but you should also start with yourself, girl. I guess the ultimate love of my life is me.
Emma Grede, Start With Yourself (Simon & Schuster) is available now.