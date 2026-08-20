If you were wowed by Nicole Kidman's head-to-toe Fendi look for the Lioness season three premiere, but can't quite picture yourself in the semi-sheer ensemble, then allow us to point you in the direction of her co-star, Zoe Saldaña.
The recent Oscar winner plays an undercover CIA operative in the Paramount+ series, whose stealth capabilities are reflected in the little black dress she chose for the big night out in NYC. Featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves, ruching at the bodice, and a center-slit, Saldaña's velvety fall 2026 Balmain design by creative director Antonin Tron commands respect. Styled with an array of Cartier jewelry, including a Panthère de Cartier ring and earrings, Saldaña's sleek look proves that little black dresses don't have to be boring. In fact, they can be quite bold.
Keep scrolling to browse more LBDs for fall that evoke a similar soft drama. Wear it with or without tights, depending on the weather and the vibe.
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On Zoe Saldaña: Balmain dress; Cartier jewelry; Aquazzura shoes
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Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.