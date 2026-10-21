Is This the Year Dresses Over Pants *Actually* Becomes a Thing?

Zoë Kravitz just became the latest in a long line of A-list fashion girls to try out the controversial styling trend.

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Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City.
(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)
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Zoë Kravitz can make anything look cool, even one of fashion's most controversial dress trends. Since the 2000s, wearing a dress over pants has been widely considered not chic. Back then, the trend mostly consisted of Disney Channel stars walking red carpets wearing bubblegum-colored tube dresses, low-rise flare jeans, and flip-flops. There might've been a scarf situation, too, and probably some sort of off-center cap. But in recent years, the dress-over-pants look has slowly been staging a comeback, with memorable appearances by Jennifer Lawrence in 2023 (wearing The Row) and Ayo Edebiri in 2025 (wearing Chanel). Now you can add Kravitz to that list of stylish A-listers set on making dresses over pants a genuine thing again.

On Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz hold hands on a stroll in New York City. Zoe wore a brown jacket, a white minidress, and black pants.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Gala Pants ($1090); Jessica McCormack earrings

The trick is to steer clear of any Y2K stereotypes, which Kravitz did when she wore the dress trend for a walk around New York hand in hand with her fiancé, Harry Styles. The couple had a cool, casual look about them, with Styles wearing a navy hoodie with black lounge pants, a baseball cap, and oversize sunglasses, and Kravitz opting for a brown windbreaker styled over a white minidress and her black The Row Gala Pants, which she's been wearing on repeat this fall. The flash of white provided just the right amount of contrast and interest to her look, immediately drawing the eye.

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If I had to guess, Kravitz got the idea to style a dress with pants from The Row, a brand that's been quietly championing the trend for years. Specifically, last year, The Row debuted its spring 2025 collection, which included a number of looks where the model wore a dress or skirt layered on top of pants. In the months that followed, remakes of the ensembles spiked on Instagram, and clearly, that momentum hasn't slowed down. Going into winter, expect to see everyone cool wearing dresses over pants, probably styled with either a cashmere sweater or a sporty jacket—two The Row–approved staples that are guaranteed to make your dress-over-pants outfit look 2026 and not 2006.

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Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.