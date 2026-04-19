I Agree With Meghan—Cropped Jeans Look Their Best With This Specific Trainer

Not all trainers work with cropped jeans—Meghan Markle just found the style that always does.

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Meghan Markle holds hands with Prince Harry wearing white cropped jeans with white trainers and a blue striped shirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I’ve never found cropped jeans particularly easy to style. There’s something about the shorter hem that always made me question my proportions, and, paired with the unfamiliarity of the silhouette, I’ve typically erred on the side of caution, always avoiding them in favour of their long-line counterparts. This week, however, I’m beginning to reconsider, after spotting Meghan Markle stepping out in a pair of crisp white cropped jeans, styled with the exact trainer trend that genuinely makes them shine.

Meghan Markle holds hands with Prince Harry wearing white cropped jeans with white trainers and a blue striped shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into a tonal palette, Meghan paired her cropped denim with low-profile trainers in an equally optic shade of white. Wearing shoes that finish below the ankle ensured that a subtle flash of skin brought lightness and a summer-ready energy to the look.

The trainer pairing keeps things grounded and easy, whereas ballet flats or sandals might have felt overly poised or polished. And while black trainers or bold, colourful pairs might compete for attention, the clean white iteration enhances the freshness that spring and summer outfits call for.

Inspired by Meghan’s chic styling, consider this your cue to revisit cropped jeans and white trainers this season. Shop my edit of the best styles below.

Shop Cropped Jeans and White Trainers: