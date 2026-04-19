I Agree With Meghan—Cropped Jeans Look Their Best With This Specific Trainer

I’ve never found cropped jeans particularly easy to style. There’s something about the shorter hem that always made me question my proportions, and, paired with the unfamiliarity of the silhouette, I’ve typically erred on the side of caution, always avoiding them in favour of their long-line counterparts. This week, however, I’m beginning to reconsider, after spotting Meghan Markle stepping out in a pair of crisp white cropped jeans, styled with the exact trainer trend that genuinely makes them shine.
Leaning into a tonal palette, Meghan paired her cropped denim with low-profile trainers in an equally optic shade of white. Wearing shoes that finish below the ankle ensured that a subtle flash of skin brought lightness and a summer-ready energy to the look.
The trainer pairing keeps things grounded and easy, whereas ballet flats or sandals might have felt overly poised or polished. And while black trainers or bold, colourful pairs might compete for attention, the clean white iteration enhances the freshness that spring and summer outfits call for.
Inspired by Meghan’s chic styling, consider this your cue to revisit cropped jeans and white trainers this season. Shop my edit of the best styles below.
Shop Cropped Jeans and White Trainers:
H&M
Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Kickflare Cropped Jeans
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
Style these with white trousers to get Meghan's look.
Frame
The Vertical Crop High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in a ligher shade of blue.
Sézane
Le Crop Jeans
The high-rise finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Mango
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
The flares silhouette gives these a cool, retro feel.
& Other Stories
Slip-On Trainers
Style with white jeans or pair them with classic tailored trousers.
Adidas
Japan Shoes
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Free People
Gola Sprinter Sneakers
These also come in cobalt blue and black.
Chloe
Kick Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.