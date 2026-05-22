These days, it feels like a new color trend pops up daily, but only a select few breakthrough the melee, and right now, ice blue is leading that charge, showing up seemingly everywhere. It's on runways at Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga (to name a few), and on celebs, like, for instance, Bella Hadid. The supermodel, who's been busy taking over Cannes Film Festival as usual, wore the cool-toned shade during said tour through the South of France, donning a spring 2003 Louis Vuitton knee-length satin dress in ice blue, paired with vintage Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami heels, a vintage Prada shoulder bag, and vintage Gucci sunglasses. Oh, and some casual Chopard diamond drop earrings. The color of her dress was only made better by the scenery, making it a perfect choice for the cultural event of the season.
The Ice Blue Color Trend on Bella Hadid
On Bella Hadid: Vintage Louis Vuitton dress and shoes; vintage Prada bag; Chopard earrings; vintage Gucci sunglasses
But catwalks and Cannes aren't the only places we're spotting ice blue this spring and summer. The 2026 color trend is likewise ever-present at retailers like Zara and Reformation, where every popular dress, jacket, shoe, skirt, and top is made in the hue, making it easy to add a piece (or five) to your seasonal wardrobe. Looking like the queen of Cannes has never been so simple.
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Scroll down to shop the ice blue color trend at Reformation and Zara.
Best Ice Blue Fashion Items at Reformation and Zara