Not White Trainers, Not Loafers—These Shoes are the Key to Elevating Your Cropped Jeans

As stovepipe styles and relaxed straight-leg jeans continue to dominate this season, cropped denim hasn’t quite enjoyed its usual spring spotlighting. But while they may be taking a quieter role, they're certainly not forgotten, and when the fashion set are styling them, they're looking chicer than ever.
Down to the perfect shoe pairing, instead of defaulting to predictable white trainers or leaning into the resurgence of loafers, the most stylish dressers are turning to a more refined alternative: ballet flats.
Case in point: Katie Holmes was spotted out this week, giving her cropped jeans a polished update with a pair of jet-black ballet flats. The perfect springtime pairing, the cropped hem offered a subtle flash of skin, working well with the delicacy of the streamlined flat.
Tapping into the enduring appeal of ballet flats, this combination feels especially relevant for 2026. If you’re looking for the chicest way to wear cropped jeans right now, this is it.
Read on to discover and shop the best cropped jeans and ballet flats to invest in this season.
Shop Cropped Jeans and Ballet Flats:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
The glossy leather finish gives these such an elevated edge.
M&S
High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans
Free People
Gemini Ballet Flats
Style these with socks to give your look a preppy feel.
MANGO
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Zara
Soft Leather Ballet Flats
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Anthropologie
The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans by Maeve
Marks & Spencer
Leather Bow Square Toe Flat Ballet Pumps
The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Sézane
Le Crop Jeans
Style these with ballet flats to get Katie's look.
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats
Style these with cropped jeans or wear these with longer line trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.