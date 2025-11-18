I'll Know You "Get It" If I See You Wearing This Bag Color With Black or Brown (or Both)

If you grew up interested in fashion anywhere near the same time as I did, you probably read a lot about clashing—with brown, navy, and black being the worst culprits of all. The way people talked about wearing these colors all at once or even just two at a time made it sound like a criminal offense. In reality, they actually pair quite beautifully together. In 2025, brown and navy or black with brown are arguably the chicest shade partnerships, and Kaia Gerber knows it.
The 24-year-old model and actress was spotted leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with her mom, Cindy Crawford, and dad, Rande Gerber, this week, and the couple's youngest further proved just how wrong critics of clashing neutrals were in the 2000s. For the occasion, Gerber chose a black leather jacket, black low-rise trousers, dark-brown ballet pumps from Repetto (her go-to brand), and a navy-blue handbag.
Her bag color has been garnering praise of late after brands like Bottega Veneta and Alaïa debuted styles in the refined hue, testing it as an alternative to the more obvious black, brown, and even burgundy. Specifically, Gerber wore a blue flap bag from Chanel, but there are plenty of navy-blue handbag options on the market nowadays for you to choose from. Liffner's croc-effect clutch is on the rise online, and suede versions run the gamut, from Madewell to The Row. No matter where you buy one or how much you spend, a navy-blue handbag will always look chic, especially if you dare to wear it with black and brown accents.
Scroll down to mimic Gerber's family-night look, and afterward, shop the top navy-blue handbags on the market right now.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.