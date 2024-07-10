Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a button-down shirt and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

Silk pants are a fabulous addition to any wardrobe, instantly elevating any outfit to a new level of chic. Don't just take my word for it—Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted rocking silk pants on multiple occasions, always looking stylish without thought.

During a recent outing in New York City, she paired butter-yellow silk pants with a Leset beige button-down shirt, only buttoning one middle button to show off some skin and the drawstring waistband on her luxe bottoms. She then completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses and a red bag, effortlessly proving the versatility and elegance of the pants.

One of the most appealing aspects of silk pants is their comfortability, breathability, and adaptability. They feel as relaxed as pajama pants, making them the perfect choice when creativity runs dry, and you catch yourself thinking, I have nothing to wear. Their lightweight nature makes them ideal for warm weather, and with their flattering fit and easy styling, they are a polished option for any occasion. A simple change of accessories can transition them seamlessly from a casual day look to a dressier evening ensemble.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing silk pants, a button-down shirt, sunglasses, white shoes, and a red bag.

(Image credit: Diamond / BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Leset Yoko Oversized Button Down ($250); Luv Lou The Poppy Sunglasses ($160)

When it comes to styling silk pants, the options are limitless. You can take inspiration from Lawrence and pair them with an oversized button-down shirt or opt for a white T-shirt, crewneck sweater, chunky knit sweater vest, or a matching silk camisole. For footwear, consider mesh flats, strappy sandals, or kitten heels. Finish with your favorite purse and sunglasses, and you'll have an It-girl look.

If Jennifer Lawrence's laid-back, elegant style has inspired you to put your jeans to the side, I've got you covered. Below are some recommendations for the best silk pants that perfectly blend comfort and style.

Wide Leg Satin Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Satin Pants

This affordable style, priced at under $60, offers a great opportunity to embrace the trend without breaking the bank.

Textured Satin Pants
Enza Costa
Textured Satin Pants

Everyone on my Instagram feed is obsessed with these.

Barb Wide Leg Pants
Leset
Barb Wide Leg Pants

Another really popular pair that can't stay in-stock.

Petites Olina Silk Pant
Reformation
Petites Olina Silk Pant

The tie closure is convenient because it allows you to adjust the waistband to your size.

Tall Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants in Satin
Madewell
Tall Pintucked Slim Pull-On Pants

I have yet to lean into the look, but I plan on it and will purchase this pair.

Satin Effect Elastic Waist Pants
ZARA
Satin Effect Elastic Waist Pants

Seeking a pair with a thicker waistband and a more billowy fit? These are the ones for you.

Summer Satin Wide Leg Pull on Pant
TIBI
Summer Satin Wide Leg Pull on Pants

The dark brown is so rich-looking. Plus, I love the enlarged pocket on the back.

Wideleg Pants With Elastic Waist
MANGO
Wideleg Pants

Wait—I'm so into this pistachio-green color.

Gala Wide-Leg Wool Pants
THE ROW
Gala Wide-Leg Wool Pants

Lawrence wore these pants last summer and I'll never forget.

Lounge Satin Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie
Lounge Satin Wide Leg Pants

This cargo version adds a casual touch to already-elevated pants.

Washable Charmeuse Cropped Wide-Leg Pant
Cuyana
Washable Charmeuse Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

Cuyana's washable charmeuse version is a best seller—and for a good reason

Rita Cargo Pant
superdown
Rita Cargo Pants

The drawstring jogger bottom lets you show off your stylish shoe collection.

Colby Pant
La Ligne
Colby Pants

Lawrence is a huge fan of this brand's pants.

Aurelia Wide Leg Satin Drawstring Pants
VICI Collection
Aurelia Wide Leg Satin Drawstring Pants

You can never go wrong with a pop of pink.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

