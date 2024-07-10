Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
Silk pants are a fabulous addition to any wardrobe, instantly elevating any outfit to a new level of chic. Don't just take my word for it—Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted rocking silk pants on multiple occasions, always looking stylish without thought.
During a recent outing in New York City, she paired butter-yellow silk pants with a Leset beige button-down shirt, only buttoning one middle button to show off some skin and the drawstring waistband on her luxe bottoms. She then completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses and a red bag, effortlessly proving the versatility and elegance of the pants.
One of the most appealing aspects of silk pants is their comfortability, breathability, and adaptability. They feel as relaxed as pajama pants, making them the perfect choice when creativity runs dry, and you catch yourself thinking, I have nothing to wear. Their lightweight nature makes them ideal for warm weather, and with their flattering fit and easy styling, they are a polished option for any occasion. A simple change of accessories can transition them seamlessly from a casual day look to a dressier evening ensemble.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Leset Yoko Oversized Button Down ($250); Luv Lou The Poppy Sunglasses ($160)
When it comes to styling silk pants, the options are limitless. You can take inspiration from Lawrence and pair them with an oversized button-down shirt or opt for a white T-shirt, crewneck sweater, chunky knit sweater vest, or a matching silk camisole. For footwear, consider mesh flats, strappy sandals, or kitten heels. Finish with your favorite purse and sunglasses, and you'll have an It-girl look.
If Jennifer Lawrence's laid-back, elegant style has inspired you to put your jeans to the side, I've got you covered. Below are some recommendations for the best silk pants that perfectly blend comfort and style.
This affordable style, priced at under $60, offers a great opportunity to embrace the trend without breaking the bank.
The tie closure is convenient because it allows you to adjust the waistband to your size.
I have yet to lean into the look, but I plan on it and will purchase this pair.
Seeking a pair with a thicker waistband and a more billowy fit? These are the ones for you.
The dark brown is so rich-looking. Plus, I love the enlarged pocket on the back.
This cargo version adds a casual touch to already-elevated pants.
The drawstring jogger bottom lets you show off your stylish shoe collection.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
