3 Non-Holiday Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter

If you're simultaneously obsessed with the latest micro-trends and too intimidated to test them out, you've come to the right place. This is Ways to Wear , a monthly series where editor Eliza Huber offers a dose of outfit inspiration centered on current trends that feel intriguing yet overwhelming at the same time. Consider it your guide to actually wearing the coolest items of the moment, no matter how puzzling they might appear at first.

Velvet is one of those tricky fashion items, like capri pants or leopard print, that can really go either way—chic or way too much—depending on how you style it. Alongside sequins and duchesse satin, it's often considered a holiday fabric, which brings up problems. No one wants to invest in a trend only to end up looking like a preteen at Thanksgiving dinner. Trust me. That can happen if velvet is worn in the wrong way. Once you get a few pieces into your wardrobe and begin to experiment with them, it won't take long to discover that adding velvet into your rotation is the key to luxurious and expensive-looking outfits all winter long—hell, all year.

Schiaparelli F/W 24 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Of course, I'd never expect you to just believe me outright with no proof or explanation. Fortunately, I'm prepared to give you all of that and more. Velvet's been a slow burner for a while now, rising in popularity under the radar. Fashion's most revered brands would include a piece or two in their collections, looks that always ended up being favorites among the style set. For example, earlier this year when Schiaparelli held its F/W 24 show during Paris Fashion Week, a handful of the 40 looks featured the lavish fabric, and people loved them. Creative Director Daniel Roseberry did his job with the material, making it appear both wearable and aspirational—a work of art, really.

Chloé Resort 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

When resort collections began to debut later in the year, Chloé, one of the industry's buzziest labels right now, included a modernized take on the suit in its lookbook. The cropped jacket and matching Bermuda shorts were fashioned completely out of black velvet and styled alongside a boho lace blouse and folded-over thigh-high boots.

More brands like Liberowe and Blazé Milano have made velvet a staple part of their product lines, producing jackets, skirts, tops, and dresses in the material that never disappoint. Trust me—I've added quite a few of their pieces into my wardrobe over the last few years. To ensure that you get velvet right this winter and beyond, I played around with styling some of the textured items in my current rotation, including a long-loved puff-sleeve Khaite top from the NY brand's Resort 20 collection and a red midi skirt by Blazé Milano that just arrived a few weeks ago. Ahead, find three non-holiday ways to wear velvet and shop the rich-looking trend that's quickly becoming a staple for stylish women everywhere.

How to style a velvet skirt:

When it comes to styling a velvet skirt, whether it's long or short, I usually tend to keep the top half fairly simple. Think a boatneck tank, fitted tee, or long-sleeve tissue-thin sweater. In the warmer months, you could even go for a classic ribbed tank in white or black. Here, I went the boatneck-tank route, opting for an elevated version by Dissh that I paired with black pumps and a black Freja shoulder bag. On top, I added a black cashmere coat.

Wearing: Blazé Milano Sussex Maxi Longuette ($645); Dissh Sienna Knit Tank ($49); Flattered Tove Leather Heels ($275); Nanushka coat; Freja Mercer Bag ($298)

Shop velvet skirts:

LIBEROWE Vera Cotton-Velvet Mini Skirt $680 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection Velvet Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

SANDRO Velvet Knit Midi Skirt $345 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brynn Velvet Skirt $178 SHOP NOW

BLAZÉ MILANO Sussex Cotton-Velvet Midi Skirt $645 SHOP NOW

How to style a velvet top:

Velvet tops are shockingly easy to style, as they go with everything. I have this Resort 20 Khaite top in both black and red velvet and have worn them in so many different ways—with straight-leg jeans (as shown below), trousers, skirts, and more. I even style it with a silk slip dress underneath to create a skirt effect without having to buy a separate slip skirt. The best part about velvet tops is how they instantly increase the value of any outfit. Simply put, they look expensive.

Wearing: Khaite top; Levi's jeans; Flattered Tove Leather Heels ($275); Freja Mercer Bag ($298)

Shop velvet tops:

ZARA Velvet Bows Top $46 SHOP NOW

Reformation Amelia Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW

Ciao Lucia Amira Top $305 SHOP NOW

MANGO Asymmetric Velvet Bodysuit $46 SHOP NOW

Attersee The Sculpted Vest in Textured Velvet $695 SHOP NOW

How to style a velvet jacket:

Of course, I saved the best for last. Although I'm aware that velvet outerwear is the priciest category of the three I styled out, it's also the one I think is most worth the investment. Trust me. I've invested a lot of money in velvet jackets, and I've never once regretted doing so. Personally, I think Blazé Milano and Liberowe are the dominant brands in this category, crafting unique shapes and designs with the fabric that don't feel like just more blazers. Instead, they're designing compliment-worthy pieces that can exist in your wardrobe and elevate your everyday outfits for decades to come.

Wearing: Liberowe Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($1750); Massimo Dutti dress; Tory Burch bag; IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 ($11700); Prada shoes

Shop velvet jackets:

LIBEROWE Velvet Peplum Jacket $2200 SHOP NOW

Zw Collection Velvet Blazer $139 SHOP NOW

BLAZÉ MILANO Gliss Two-Tone Velvet Jacket $1515 SHOP NOW

Posse Marley Quilted Cotton Velvet Jacket $520 SHOP NOW

Shop more velvet buys:

Zw Collection Straight Leg Velvet Pants $109 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Madison Mini Velvet Dress $245 SHOP NOW

Toteme Shearling-Lined Velvet Ballet Flats $660 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cavallo Dress $348 SHOP NOW

ZARA Velvet Bows Dress $60 SHOP NOW

Free People Hailey Velvet Duster $228 SHOP NOW

Reformation Milana Two Piece $278 SHOP NOW

tory burch Small Kira Draped Velvet Convertible Shoulder Bag $628 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elvira Velvet Dress $298 SHOP NOW

LPA Emery Velvet Maxi Dress $258 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Violet T-Strap Flats $398 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Sleeveless Velour Minidress $80 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Halter-Neck Matte Crepe Backless Gown $1190 SHOP NOW