3 Non-Holiday Ways to Wear Velvet This Winter
If you're simultaneously obsessed with the latest micro-trends and too intimidated to test them out, you've come to the right place. This is Ways to Wear, a monthly series where editor Eliza Huber offers a dose of outfit inspiration centered on current trends that feel intriguing yet overwhelming at the same time. Consider it your guide to actually wearing the coolest items of the moment, no matter how puzzling they might appear at first.
Velvet is one of those tricky fashion items, like capri pants or leopard print, that can really go either way—chic or way too much—depending on how you style it. Alongside sequins and duchesse satin, it's often considered a holiday fabric, which brings up problems. No one wants to invest in a trend only to end up looking like a preteen at Thanksgiving dinner. Trust me. That can happen if velvet is worn in the wrong way. Once you get a few pieces into your wardrobe and begin to experiment with them, it won't take long to discover that adding velvet into your rotation is the key to luxurious and expensive-looking outfits all winter long—hell, all year.
Of course, I'd never expect you to just believe me outright with no proof or explanation. Fortunately, I'm prepared to give you all of that and more. Velvet's been a slow burner for a while now, rising in popularity under the radar. Fashion's most revered brands would include a piece or two in their collections, looks that always ended up being favorites among the style set. For example, earlier this year when Schiaparelli held its F/W 24 show during Paris Fashion Week, a handful of the 40 looks featured the lavish fabric, and people loved them. Creative Director Daniel Roseberry did his job with the material, making it appear both wearable and aspirational—a work of art, really.
When resort collections began to debut later in the year, Chloé, one of the industry's buzziest labels right now, included a modernized take on the suit in its lookbook. The cropped jacket and matching Bermuda shorts were fashioned completely out of black velvet and styled alongside a boho lace blouse and folded-over thigh-high boots.
More brands like Liberowe and Blazé Milano have made velvet a staple part of their product lines, producing jackets, skirts, tops, and dresses in the material that never disappoint. Trust me—I've added quite a few of their pieces into my wardrobe over the last few years. To ensure that you get velvet right this winter and beyond, I played around with styling some of the textured items in my current rotation, including a long-loved puff-sleeve Khaite top from the NY brand's Resort 20 collection and a red midi skirt by Blazé Milano that just arrived a few weeks ago. Ahead, find three non-holiday ways to wear velvet and shop the rich-looking trend that's quickly becoming a staple for stylish women everywhere.
How to style a velvet skirt:
When it comes to styling a velvet skirt, whether it's long or short, I usually tend to keep the top half fairly simple. Think a boatneck tank, fitted tee, or long-sleeve tissue-thin sweater. In the warmer months, you could even go for a classic ribbed tank in white or black. Here, I went the boatneck-tank route, opting for an elevated version by Dissh that I paired with black pumps and a black Freja shoulder bag. On top, I added a black cashmere coat.
Wearing: Blazé Milano Sussex Maxi Longuette ($645); Dissh Sienna Knit Tank ($49); Flattered Tove Leather Heels ($275); Nanushka coat; Freja Mercer Bag ($298)
Shop velvet skirts:
How to style a velvet top:
Velvet tops are shockingly easy to style, as they go with everything. I have this Resort 20 Khaite top in both black and red velvet and have worn them in so many different ways—with straight-leg jeans (as shown below), trousers, skirts, and more. I even style it with a silk slip dress underneath to create a skirt effect without having to buy a separate slip skirt. The best part about velvet tops is how they instantly increase the value of any outfit. Simply put, they look expensive.
Wearing: Khaite top; Levi's jeans; Flattered Tove Leather Heels ($275); Freja Mercer Bag ($298)
Shop velvet tops:
How to style a velvet jacket:
Of course, I saved the best for last. Although I'm aware that velvet outerwear is the priciest category of the three I styled out, it's also the one I think is most worth the investment. Trust me. I've invested a lot of money in velvet jackets, and I've never once regretted doing so. Personally, I think Blazé Milano and Liberowe are the dominant brands in this category, crafting unique shapes and designs with the fabric that don't feel like just more blazers. Instead, they're designing compliment-worthy pieces that can exist in your wardrobe and elevate your everyday outfits for decades to come.
Wearing: Liberowe Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool Jacket ($1750); Massimo Dutti dress; Tory Burch bag; IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 ($11700); Prada shoes
Shop velvet jackets:
Shop the matching Stretch Velvet Straight-Leg Pant ($150).
Shop more velvet buys:
Shop the matching Velvet Evening Kick Flare Pant ($465).
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I'm a Shopping Director—43 New Items That I Think Are Next-Level Chic
From beautiful coats to gorgeous bags.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Zara Just Delivered 6 Winter Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look So Much Chicer
Add to cart.
By Judith Jones
-
From Tory Burch to Toteme—Every ITK Brand Is Stocking This One Particular Winter Trend
Talk about luxurious.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You're Planning a European Ski Trip in St. Moritz, Courchevel, or Zermatt, These Are the Packing Essentials
Piste perfect.
By Emma Spedding
-
Knits, Jeans, and Boots—31 Ref Items Ideal for Holiday Packing
Travel outfits made easy.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Espresso! Oxblood! Navy! 6 Non-Black Coat Colors That Look So Expensive
Ultra-luxe looks ahead.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Hailey Bieber Just Used the TikTok Styling Hack That Will Actually Go the Distance
I'm going to use it this weekend.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Timeless Color Combo Is Defining the Season's Chicest Outfits
Anti-trend but so forward.
By Anna LaPlaca