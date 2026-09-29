From Opulent Brocade to Sleek Pencil Shapes, These Are the 6 Biggest Skirt Trends for Fall 2026

For fall 2026, designers are giving the skirt a more prominent role in the wardrobe, moving beyond the predictable seasonal formulas in favor of silhouettes and surfaces that feel at once nostalgic and modern. At one end of the spectrum, brocade and intricate embellishment bring a sense of old-world glamour and statement-making opulence. At the other, pared-back pencil and column shapes make a case for the power of a beautifully cut line. Between them, lace, florals, and polished midi skirts round out a lineup that proves the skirt is anything but a supporting player this season.
The runways offered plenty of ways to wear the trend, whether that means leaning into maximalist texture or embracing the kind of streamlined simplicity that makes a skirt feel timeless. At Kallmeyer and Dries Van Noten, rich brocade turned the skirt into a statement piece, and Prada made a case for shimmer with a beaded satin style. Conner Ives brought florals into fall territory, Saint Laurent elevated lace with its signature sensuality, and Miu Miu revisited the classic pencil silhouette in an unfussy midi. Meanwhile, The Row distilled the season's mood into an elegant column shape—proof that sometimes the most compelling fashion statement is simply a great silhouette.
The Brocade Skirt
Seen at Kallmeyer and Dries Van Noten, brocade skirts brought lavish texture and a touch of historical grandeur to the fall runway. Richly patterned and inherently decorative, they're an easy way to make even the simplest outfit feel decidedly more dressed up.
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'S Max Mara
Diletta Skirt
Saint Laurent
Floral Brocade Midi Skirt
Dries Van Noten
Floral Skirt
The Embellished Skirt
At Prada, beaded satin skirts caught the light with every movement, making embellishment feel less like eveningwear and more like an everyday fashion detail. The effect is glamorous without being overly precious, especially when balanced with understated separates.
Prada
Embroidered Organdy Midi-Skirt
Tory Burch
Embellished Lace Skirt
Erdem
Floral Embroidered Satin Midi Skirt
The Floral Skirt
Conner Ives proved that florals are a mainstay for the season. His fall take on the floral skirt felt fresh and romantic, offering a softer counterpoint to the season's more structured silhouettes.
Conner Ives
Wrap Silk Midi Skirt
Dries Van Noten
Floral Skirt
ZARA
Floral Sarong Skirt
The Lace Skirt
Lace took on a distinctly Parisian mood at Saint Laurent, where the delicate fabric was imbued with the house's signature sense of sensuality. For fall, it's less about sweetness and more about contrast: something sheer, intricate, and undeniably alluring.
Saint Laurent
Cotton-Blend Lace Knee-Length Skirt
DÔEN
Elowen Silk Midi Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
The Pencil Skirt
Miu Miu kept things refreshingly simple with a streamlined midi-length pencil skirt. Its clean proportions and polished shape make it a versatile fall staple, equally suited to a button-down, knit, or directional top.
Miu Miu
Stretch Poplin Skirt
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt
The Row
Colm Skirt
The Column Skirt
At The Row, the column skirt embodied the season's subtle approach to dressing. Long, narrow, and beautifully restrained, the silhouette creates an elongated line that feels sophisticated without ever looking overworked.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.