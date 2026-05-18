This Highly Specific Baseball Cap Trend Is Selling Out Everywhere

Rihanna is a style icon through and through and is always privy to the newest trends—including the highly specific microtrends. The entrepreneur and her beau, ASAP Rocky, were just in NYC, looking stylish as ever. Rih wore a long black skirt with a grey tank top and a belt buckled around her waist, with a tan jacket layered over her outfit. In hand, she toted a quilted burgundy Dior bag and accessorised with a pair of bug-eyed sunglasses. The most interesting accessory of the entire look, though, was her baseball cap. Why? Two-toned baseball caps have been everywhere recently.
Seriously, even the New York Times clocked it. In the recent article about the two-toned baseball cap phenomenon, the publication touches on the ubiquity of the trend (specifically speaking to green-and-white styles). Mitch Cahn, owner of Unionwear, a hat manufacturer in New Jersey, stated to the New York Times: “This year that particular combination is up about 10 per cent from like, zero.” It's like the highly specific trend came out of nowhere and is suddenly everywhere. The trend reads quite preppy and sporty, as many athletic brands may have started the trend and are selling out of their supply of two-tone caps. Designer fashion brands such as Miu Miu are now also making two-toned baseball caps, and the Rihannas of the world are wearing them. Wearing a baseball cap may seem counterintuitive to wear for a night out, but trust me, it's the perfect accessory for a casual outing. She looks cool, polished, and effortless, all of which are characteristics of a perfect outfit.
Keep scrolling to recreate Rihanna’s outfit and shop more two-toned baseball caps in various color combinations.