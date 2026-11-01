As a fashion editor who happens to be plus-size, I have a particularly great idea about where to shop for cute size-inclusive clothes. Since Fall is here in full force and the winter holiday season is right around the corner, I've been itching to find some cute styles that fit the bill. If you're like me, then you've landed in the perfect place. I'm here to divulge my latest plus-size findings just for your shopping pleasure.
Personally, browsing through Anthropologie regularly is a must. You're sure to find some on-trend style moments, and my latest picks echo just that. Ahead, I've detailed a handful of some seriously cute plus-size fashion finds from Anthropologie's latest arrivals. In the mix are cozy, cold-weather-friendly picks, festive finds, and style-forward pieces. Keep scrolling to uncover your soon-to-be favorite Anthropologie finds below.
Best Plus-Size Anthropologie New Arrivals
Anthropologie
Sunday in Brooklyn Liquid Shine Bubble Hem Midi Dress
So beautiful.
Anthropologie
Maeve Marnie Taffeta Tapered Pants
The taffeta pants trend has finally made it to plus-sizes.
Anthropologie
Maeve Fringed High Rise Ankle Length Pants
These festive fringe pants are perfect for a cute holiday look.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Blake Skinny Woven Belt
The brown and black leather options are my favorite.
Anthropologie
Maeve Velvet Knit Twofer Top
I love the layered top look.
Tt Studios
Billie Denim Jacket
A little cinched waist never hurt anybody.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Izzie Cropped Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Pants
Perfect everyday pants.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Sheer Satin Tuxedo Blouse
Stunning fabric.
Anthropologie
Maeve Jamie Velvet Halter Top
I'm into this gorgeous top.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Chainmail Mirrored Sequined Top
A statement piece that'll garner you endless compliments.
Anthropologie
@loverlygrey X Anthropologie Shrunken Bennet Buttondown Shirt
Sparkly embellishments for the holidays is a must.
Anthropologie
Maeve Sequined Stretch Knit Cardigan
Cute.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Reverie Lace Trim Tapered Pants
I have these pants, and I need them in a few more color ways.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Astrid Wool Blend Mock Neck Sweater
There's no such thing as enough sweaters for fall and winter.
Anthropologie
Maeve Carys Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
I'm partial to a good set of stripes.
Anthropologie
Maeve Wool Blend Balmacaan Coat
One chic winter coat coming right up!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Moira Funnel Neck Utility Jacket
Funnel-neck jackets give off major cool-girl vibes.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.