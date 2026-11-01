Anthropologie Is My Go-To For Cute Plus-Size Clothes—18 Must-Have Styles I Saw This Week

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(Image credit: Anthropologie)
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As a fashion editor who happens to be plus-size, I have a particularly great idea about where to shop for cute size-inclusive clothes. Since Fall is here in full force and the winter holiday season is right around the corner, I've been itching to find some cute styles that fit the bill. If you're like me, then you've landed in the perfect place. I'm here to divulge my latest plus-size findings just for your shopping pleasure.

Personally, browsing through Anthropologie regularly is a must. You're sure to find some on-trend style moments, and my latest picks echo just that. Ahead, I've detailed a handful of some seriously cute plus-size fashion finds from Anthropologie's latest arrivals. In the mix are cozy, cold-weather-friendly picks, festive finds, and style-forward pieces. Keep scrolling to uncover your soon-to-be favorite Anthropologie finds below.

Best Plus-Size Anthropologie New Arrivals

Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.