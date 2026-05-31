In case you missed it, Hailey Bieber took a trip to Seoul, South Korea, this month, where she debuted a handful of outfits immediately worth copying. The city is full of inspiration, of the style variety and more, so traveling there makes anyone want to debut their best looks, something Bieber did (and then some). Specifically, the Rhode founder—who was in Seoul celebrating Audemars Piguet's new Royal Oak concept by Yoon & Verbal—donned the same pant-and-shoe combo on multiple occasions throughout the trip, making it into an instant hit for summer 2026. Said pairing? Cropped trousers with wedge thong sandals, a Y2K duo that Bieber somehow made modern and sleek.
The trick is to find tailored black trousers with zero kitsch factor and just a slight crop that shows off your footwear without displaying your entire calf. These aren't capri pants; they're pants with a subtle cutoff right above the ankle. From there, choose a wedge thong sandal with a manageable heel that's easy to walk miles in around Yongsan and Gangnam, popping into shops, bakeries, cafés, and, of course, Olive Young.
Bieber wore the pairing in two ways, once with a vintage Dolce & Gabbana crochet top, '90s sunnies, and her go-to Mercedes-Benz vintage baseball cap, and another time, with a white baby tee and vintage Miu Miu blazer in light-camel leather. Versatile doesn't even begin to describe this pairing, especially her shoes, which are $180 Massimo Dutti sandals that are, indeed, still available. (Run!) Though she wore them casually during the daytime, they can easily be transitioned into evening-ready footwear, worn with an LBD or a midi skirt. The latter was how Jennie Kim wore her wedge thong sandals this spring, opting for a pair by Black Suede Studio, which she styled with a sheer, plaid midi skirt, a red tee, and a burgundy bomber jacket. I told you they were versatile.
To shop Bieber's look, including her exact Massimo Dutti sandals, keep scrolling.