Is Hailey Bieber's Skincare Line Really Worth the Hype? My After Photos Say Yes

Welcome to Deep Reviews —your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. The Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market's most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations.

The majority of our Deep Reviews will feature our editors' honest, ultra-hot takes on entire product categories or multiple products from a particular beauty brand, but every so often, we'll sprinkle in a special single-product format called Honestly, I Love It . As the name suggests, these reviews will home in on one standout beauty formula our editors can't shut up about. This time, I'm highlighting Rhode Skin's The Rhode Kit ($109.)

Let's state the obvious: Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode Skin was destined for virality. I first fell in love with the Peptide Lip Treatments and was instantly hooked thanks to their Instagram-worthy packaging and yummy flavors and, of course, the pillowy-soft lips they gave me. But I've yet to try out Bieber's skincare, so when she recently launched the Rhode Kit, I was curious to see if it was also worth the hype. Would it give me plump, dewy skin that resembles a glazed doughnut? I'll let you be the judge.

The kit includes the Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream—all bundled up in the adorable Rhode bubble bag. Here's a breakdown of each product:

1. Cleanse with the Pineapple Refresh Cleanser: I need a cleanser that's a perfect balance of gentle and effective. This silky golden balm checks all the boxes: It fully cleanses my skin (yes, it even removes makeup and SPF), doesn't strip the barrier, and has pineapple enzymes for a gentle exfoliation.

2. Prep with the Glazing Milk: My friends and I are always chatting about our favorite products, and this is one we can't shut up about. I haven't used anything like it before. It's a milky essence that's rich in ceramides, beta-glucan, and magnesium—some of my favorite skin-soothing ingredients. It's a must in both my morning and evening routines because it makes my skin look so luminous and dewy. (Psst—if I had to pick a favorite product, it would be this one.)

3. Glaze with the Peptide Glazing Fluid: Ah, the famous Peptide Glazing Fluid. It's a gel-serum hybrid with top-tier ingredients like peptides (obvi) and three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin.

4. Restore with the Barrier Restore Cream: This right here is your perfect essential moisturizer. I'm in love with the cloud-like texture, and it's also rich in antioxidants and peptides to seal in hydration.

Glazed Skin in Seconds: As you can see, it makes getting dewy, glowy skin so easy.

Every Essential Skincare Step: You've got your cleanser/exfoliant, essence, serum, and moisturizer. Just add a sunscreen, and you're good to go! It's a skincare minimalist's dream.

Affordable Price Point: The kit is $109, and each product individually is $30 or less.

Repairs the Skin Barrier: These dreamy formulas are gentle but effective. Each product has ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin barrier, which is exactly what my dry, sensitive skin needs.

Perfect for Travel: All four products are bundled up in the Rhode bubble bag, making it super easy to travel with.

But what do the pros think of this line? Celeb aesthetician Joanna Vargas stands behind the line's hero ingredient, peptides: "They tend to be more agreeable with sensitive skin, so if you are someone who struggles with retinol, peptides can be a great alternative to it," she explains. "They increase collagen and elastin production, soothe and heal the skin barrier, and reduce redness."

Vargas also advocates for a simple and streamlined skincare regimen like the Rhode routine. "As a facialist, I've found that clients are overwhelmed by a huge routine and do way better with an edit," she says. "Looking for the right formulas for your skin is so much better for you than putting on 10 products."

TLDR: If you want a simple, aesthetician-approved routine to hydrate your skin, repair the barrier, and make you glow like a glazed doughnut, look no further.

