The Verdict Is In: This Pant Trend Is More Popular Than Linen in 2026

Linen pants will always serve an important purpose in our warm-weather wardrobes, but it's human nature to yearn for something shiny and new to wear. And shiny is literally how to describe the pant trend that's stealing the spotlight away from linen this season. About a month ago, we declared taffeta pants the It pant style of spring and summer 2026, and our declaration has been proven true again and again as of late. The latest example comes via on-the-rise It girl Ella Hunt, who just wore a pair of black taffeta pants while promoting her role in Mindy Kaling's new Hulu show, Not Suitable For Work.
Hunt chose to pair her taffeta pants with equally dressy pieces, including pumps and a crinkled satin espresso-colored tank. But something I've noticed is that fashion girls are also opting to style the fancy pant trend in more casual ways, such as with a tee and flip-flops. Whichever route you choose, you're guaranteed to look cool and trend-forward this summer, just like Hunt and the taffeta pant-loving women pictured below. Scroll on for styling inspiration and to shop the chicest versions of the trend on the internet.
Taffeta Pants on Ella Hunt
On Ella Hunt: Carven top and pants; Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1983C Sunglasses ($368)
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.