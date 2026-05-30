There are few things quite as effective at making an outfit look of-the-moment as a pair of trendy sunglasses. It’s a tool It girls such as Kaia Gerber often employ. In fact, Gerber was just spotted walking around NYC wearing the overarching eyewear trend of summer 2026: wraparound sunglasses (yes, the buzzy bug-eyed sunglasses fit under this umbrella).
Whether oversized and retro (like the bug-eyed iterations) or more narrow and sporty (such as Kaia’s), wraparound sunglasses add a cool, insider-y fashion-girl look to any outfit they’re a part of. And when it comes to Gerber’s classic outfit for this particular sunny May day in NYC, which consisted of a 3/4-sleeve knit mini dress and ballerinas, the modern sunglasses added a contrasting element that made the entire outfit more interesting and fresh, and yes—fashion-girl coded.
Keep scrolling to see Gerber’s look and shop cool wraparound sunglasses that she’d undoubtedly approve of.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.