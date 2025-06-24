Hold the Sneakers: *This* Is the Stylish Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing with Leggings to Pilates

In the fashion world, certain pairings have become practically second nature, like leggings and sneakers. Chances are, if you're throwing on leggings for a Pilates class or a grocery run, you're slipping into your go-to sneakers without a second thought. But it's time to rethink that habit. A fresh shoe pairing is making waves among the style set: flip-flops.

Take Kendall Jenner, for example. While out and about in L.A. last week, she was spotted in a casual yet chic ensemble: a cropped tank, a zip-up sweatshirt, The Row’s Marlo bag, and leggings. But instead of finishing the look with the expected sneakers, she opted for minimalist thong sandals from The Row. Her choice may seem surprising initially, but given her status as a style icon, you can bet it was intentional—and on trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row City Flip Flops ($890); The Row Marlo Bag ($5800)

Elevated flip-flops like hers have quickly become the It summer shoe trend. We've already seen them worn with wide-leg jeans, sundresses, and shorts. Now, Jenner is making a strong case for styling them with leggings, adding another layer to their versatility.

So, if you’ve considered adding a pair to your wardrobe, now’s the time to act. The longer you wait, the fewer options you’ll have. Keep scrolling to shop Jenner’s favorite flip-flops and discover other equally chic styles.

Shop the Best Flip-Flops