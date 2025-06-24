Hold the Sneakers: *This* Is the Stylish Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing with Leggings to Pilates
Kendall Jenner is leading the way.
In the fashion world, certain pairings have become practically second nature, like leggings and sneakers. Chances are, if you're throwing on leggings for a Pilates class or a grocery run, you're slipping into your go-to sneakers without a second thought. But it's time to rethink that habit. A fresh shoe pairing is making waves among the style set: flip-flops.
Take Kendall Jenner, for example. While out and about in L.A. last week, she was spotted in a casual yet chic ensemble: a cropped tank, a zip-up sweatshirt, The Row’s Marlo bag, and leggings. But instead of finishing the look with the expected sneakers, she opted for minimalist thong sandals from The Row. Her choice may seem surprising initially, but given her status as a style icon, you can bet it was intentional—and on trend.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row City Flip Flops ($890); The Row Marlo Bag ($5800)
Elevated flip-flops like hers have quickly become the It summer shoe trend. We've already seen them worn with wide-leg jeans, sundresses, and shorts. Now, Jenner is making a strong case for styling them with leggings, adding another layer to their versatility.
So, if you’ve considered adding a pair to your wardrobe, now’s the time to act. The longer you wait, the fewer options you’ll have. Keep scrolling to shop Jenner’s favorite flip-flops and discover other equally chic styles.
Shop the Best Flip-Flops
Senior Fashion Editor Eliza Huber owns these, and I was shocked when she told me they're from J.Crew. They look so luxe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
