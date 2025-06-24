Hold the Sneakers: *This* Is the Stylish Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing with Leggings to Pilates

Kendall Jenner wears a white tank top, gray sweatshirt, black leggings, black flip-flops, and a green The Row Marlo bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
In the fashion world, certain pairings have become practically second nature, like leggings and sneakers. Chances are, if you're throwing on leggings for a Pilates class or a grocery run, you're slipping into your go-to sneakers without a second thought. But it's time to rethink that habit. A fresh shoe pairing is making waves among the style set: flip-flops.

Take Kendall Jenner, for example. While out and about in L.A. last week, she was spotted in a casual yet chic ensemble: a cropped tank, a zip-up sweatshirt, The Row’s Marlo bag, and leggings. But instead of finishing the look with the expected sneakers, she opted for minimalist thong sandals from The Row. Her choice may seem surprising initially, but given her status as a style icon, you can bet it was intentional—and on trend.

Kendall Jenner wears a white tank, green the row bag, black leggings, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row City Flip Flops ($890); The Row Marlo Bag ($5800)

Elevated flip-flops like hers have quickly become the It summer shoe trend. We've already seen them worn with wide-leg jeans, sundresses, and shorts. Now, Jenner is making a strong case for styling them with leggings, adding another layer to their versatility.

So, if you’ve considered adding a pair to your wardrobe, now’s the time to act. The longer you wait, the fewer options you’ll have. Keep scrolling to shop Jenner’s favorite flip-flops and discover other equally chic styles.

Shop the Best Flip-Flops

Women's Sherry Thong Flip Flops - Universal Thread™ Black 7: Memory Foam, Slip On, Square Toe
Universal Thread
Sherry Thong Flip Flops

Seriously, you can't beat this $20 price for elevated leather flip-flops.

City Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
City Flip Flops

The exact pair Jenner styled with leggings.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Instagram influencer Coco Schiffer swears by these sandals.

Espadrille Flip-Flops
H&M
Espadrille Flip-Flops

H&M just dropped these new flip-flops with a woven footbed—so chic.

Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops

An editor favorite.

Wide Thong Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
Wide Thong Sandals

Senior Fashion Editor Eliza Huber owns these, and I was shocked when she told me they're from J.Crew. They look so luxe.

Croc-Effect Leather Thong Sandals
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Thong Sandals

Every fashion person with good taste has these sandals on their wishlist.

Lily Square Toe Flip Flop
TKEES
Lily Square Toe Flip Flop

The square-toe feels very 2025.

Sona Thong Sandals
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals

These also come in blue, yellow, red, and brown.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

