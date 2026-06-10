The Most Elegant Over 50s I Know Are Ditching Jeans and Trainers For This Trouser and Sandal Combo

Before denim shorts and white trainers take over your wardrobe with another warm spell on the horizon, might I suggest considering a more elevated alternative?
Stepping out in one of the chicest warm-weather outfits I've spotted this season, Cindy Crawford swapped her usual denim for a pair of tailored trousers in an elegant shade of beige. Lighter than their denim counterparts and therefore far better suited to rising temperatures, these polished trousers offer all the ease of jeans whilst delivering a much more refined finish.
Styled simply with a classic tank top and sunglasses, had Cindy reached for blue jeans instead, the outfit would have felt considerably more casual; the tailored silhouette brings a sophistication that simple ensembles feel much more intentional.
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In another inspired styling move, Crawford skipped predictable white trainers in favour of delicate strappy sandals. Whilst trainers will always earn their place during days packed with walking, they rarely look quite as elegant as a sleek sandal. Together, the tailored trousers and minimal sandals create a simple foundation that feels easy yet polished.
Feeling inspired? Read on to shop my edit of the best Cindy-approved thong sandals below.
Shop Thong Sandals:
H&M
Sandals
These also come in chocolate brown and red.
Reformation
Luna Flat Sandal
Style with tailored trousers or pair with a trending balloon pair.
Free People
Perfect Stranger Thong Sandals
The thong sandals trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Tie-Detail Leather Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Mint Velvet
Luna Black Slingback Leather Sandals
The white contrast stitching gives these such an elevated finish.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Lito Black
Ancient Greek Sandal's shoes are a fashion person's favourites.
A.EMERY
Alta Leather Sandals
Black strappy sandals are a summer-time wardrobe non-negotiable.
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Flat Sandals With Toe Divider
Wear these with straight-leg jeans or style with a silky trouser.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.