How to Spot a 2026/2027 Fashion Girl: These Non-Sneaker Shoes With Sweatpants

Gigi Hadid has proven time and time again over the years that she's very skilled at making loungewear and activewear look elevated. And given that she now has her own line, Guest in Residence, which is filled with loungewear-esque pieces, she has plenty of opportunities to put this on display. The latest came yesterday when she was spotted out and about in New York, wearing a pair of gray cashmere sweatpants from the brand. And the shoes she chose made the pants look far more polished than a pair of sneakers would.
The shoes in question were soft leather loafers (hers by Miu Miu). Like sneakers, they're comfortable and low-key, but singlehandedly keep the outfit from looking too casual or sloppy. In fact, any soft leather flats such as glove ballet flats or mules would have a similar effect, and all are very popular right now.
Keep scrolling to see the transformative effect Hadid's soft leather loafers had on her outfit (which also included a Miu Miu leather jacket and a gray cardigan), and shop sweatpants and similar loafers to pair with them.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.