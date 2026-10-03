The New Designer Status Symbol Isn't a Bag—It's *These* Sneakers

Once you've secured the bag, what's left? Ask any sneakerhead, and they'll tell you it's all about the shoes. And thanks to one Italian model off duty, we've got our eyes on the prize. Vittoria Ceretti was spotted in Milan between shows during fashion week wearing Prada's Montecarlo Re-Edition 2005 Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in yellow. She paired the sporty shoes with baggy black jeans, a graphic T-shirt, and a playful leopard jacket. It's a low-key outfit that's comfortable for commuting across the city while still showing off some serious style. It's one of those IYKYK looks.
Even better? These sneakers cost less than a new Prada bag, and a few styles are even on sale! Keep scrolling to check out Vittoria Ceretti's sporty Milan style, then browse seven colors of Prada's suede-trimmed mesh shoes worth adding to your wardrobe.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.