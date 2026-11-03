Not Jeans, Not Trousers—Black Knits Look Most Elegant With This Specific Skirt Trend

Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the CFDA awards in the winter skirt trend fashion people will be shopping and styling soon.

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Emily Ratajkowski wears a v-neck knit with an orange satin skirt and black knee-high boots.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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In case you haven't heard, jeans and trousers are no longer the only wardrobe staples worth reaching for. Instead, the chicest dressers are out in skirts seven days a week. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski, who arrived at the CFDA Awards last night wearing one of the most elegant skirt trends of the season.

Styling a V-neck knit in an inky shade of black, Emily introduced a welcome hit of colour with a luminous satin skirt. Falling to her calves, the lustrous finish welcomed contrast, set against the light knit. Whilst a glossy pair of black knee-high boots grounded the look. A black shoulder bag and lightly tousled hair completed the understated yet considered ensemble.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a v-neck knit with an orange satin skirt and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the winter months approach, the desire to bundle up in luxurious fabrication only grows as the season progresses, making glossy taffeta satins, supple velvets and plus leathers feel all the more enticing. Meanwhile, the luxurious items in their simpler forms—an A-line skirt, for example, rendered in these chic fabrications welcome luxury into an outfit in an unfussy way—which is exactly my favourite kind of winter styling.

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As the season of the skirt continues, you can mark my words that the chicest dressers will be styling up satin iterations this winter. Inspired? Read on to shop my edit of the best satin skirts below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.