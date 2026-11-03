In case you haven't heard, jeans and trousers are no longer the only wardrobe staples worth reaching for. Instead, the chicest dressers are out in skirts seven days a week. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski, who arrived at the CFDA Awards last night wearing one of the most elegant skirt trends of the season.
Styling a V-neck knit in an inky shade of black, Emily introduced a welcome hit of colour with a luminous satin skirt. Falling to her calves, the lustrous finish welcomed contrast, set against the light knit. Whilst a glossy pair of black knee-high boots grounded the look. A black shoulder bag and lightly tousled hair completed the understated yet considered ensemble.
As the winter months approach, the desire to bundle up in luxurious fabrication only grows as the season progresses, making glossy taffeta satins, supple velvets and plus leathers feel all the more enticing. Meanwhile, the luxurious items in their simpler forms—an A-line skirt, for example, rendered in these chic fabrications welcome luxury into an outfit in an unfussy way—which is exactly my favourite kind of winter styling.
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As the season of the skirt continues, you can mark my words that the chicest dressers will be styling up satin iterations this winter. Inspired? Read on to shop my edit of the best satin skirts below.
Shop Satin Skirts:
Zara
Satin Pencil Skirt
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually was.
Free People
Lisa Says Gah! Maeve Taffeta Midi Skirt
This also comes in brown and pink.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Seamed Midi Skirt
Every great wardrobe has a sleek black skirt in stock.
SIMKHAI
Vexa Pleated Duchess-Satin Midi Skirt
Wear this with a V-neck knit for an easy and elevated look.
H&M
A-Line Midi Skirt
Style this with knee-high boots all winter long.
Erdem
Embroidered Mikado Midi Pencil Skirt
The pencil skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.