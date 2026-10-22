FYI, Your Favorite Summer Skirt Has a Very Chic Fall Replacement

Summer may have been all about breezy cotton skirts and easy linen styles, but fall is bringing something a little more interesting into the mix. Enter the slit skirt, a surprisingly versatile style that’s quickly becoming one of the chicest ways to get dressed this season. Whether it’s a sleek midi with a subtle side slit or a longer silhouette with a more dramatic opening, this small design detail gives even the simplest skirt a fresh, modern feel. And if the latest street style looks are any indication, there’s no shortage of cool ways to wear one.
The best fall outfits tend to strike a balance between polished and effortless, and slit skirts fit right into that equation. Think a tailored maxi skirt paired with a relaxed knit and pointed-toe boots or a sleek black midi styled with an oversize leather jacket and kitten heels. For something a little more casual, a simple T-shirt, lightweight jacket, and flats make an equally chic combination. The slit adds just enough interest to keep these otherwise straightforward outfits from feeling predictable while making longer hemlines feel a bit less heavy.
Another reason to consider adding a slit skirt to your fall rotation? It’s an easy way to give pieces you already own an entirely different look. From chunky sweaters and fitted cardigans to structured blazers and classic button-downs, there’s very little that doesn’t work with this skirt style. Plus, with options ranging from understated wool designs to more fluid, draped silhouettes, finding one that suits your personal style is hardly a challenge. Ahead, discover the slit-skirt outfits worth bookmarking for fall and get inspired to give your usual skirt lineup a stylish update.
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Skirts-With-Slits Outfits
Get the look: Slit skirt + Tank + V-neck sweater + Tall socks + Heels
Tibi
Thomas Menswear Check Midi Trouser Skirt
Leset
Pointelle Classic Cardigan
Get the look: Slit skirt + Sweater + Slingback heels + Sleek bag
ALICE + OLIVIA
Maeve Midi Slip Skirt
4th & Reckless
Jaden Faux Leather Jacket
Get the look: Slit skirt + Leather jacket + Pointed-toe heels
BARDOT
Rheba Faux Leather Skirt
Lioness
Muse Bomber Jacket
Get the look: Slit skirt + Collared knit + Heeled ballet shoes
With Jean
Lila Skirt
LE BOP
Zadie Cropped Polo
Get the look: Slit skirt + Turtleneck + T-shirt + Block heels
SIMKHAI
Sheridan Mini Skirt
Reformation
Jo Oversized Regenerative Wool Sweater
Get the look: Slit skirt + Fitted jacket + Sheer tights + Tall boots
Tibi
Gossamer Wool Melange Zip Midi Trouser Skirt
ALIGNE
Bonnie Blazer
Get the look: Slit skirt + Sheer top + Open-toe heels
LE BOP
Mae Knee Length Faux Leather Skirt
Lioness
Cyd Top
Get the look: Slit skirt + Button-down shirt + Sweater + Tall boots
Bardot
Dante Faux Suede Midi Skirt
Madewell
Polo Sweater
Get the look: Slit skirt + Sweater + Sleek sunglasses + Heels
Tibi
Thomas Menswear Check Midi Trouser Skirt
Good American
The Shrunken Cable Cardigan
Get the look: Slit skirt + Black top + Pointed-toe heels + Oversize sunglasses