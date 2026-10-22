FYI, Your Favorite Summer Skirt Has a Very Chic Fall Replacement

Do you already own it?

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026
(Image credit: @thora_valdimars; @_paulineleroy_)
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Summer may have been all about breezy cotton skirts and easy linen styles, but fall is bringing something a little more interesting into the mix. Enter the slit skirt, a surprisingly versatile style that’s quickly becoming one of the chicest ways to get dressed this season. Whether it’s a sleek midi with a subtle side slit or a longer silhouette with a more dramatic opening, this small design detail gives even the simplest skirt a fresh, modern feel. And if the latest street style looks are any indication, there’s no shortage of cool ways to wear one.

The best fall outfits tend to strike a balance between polished and effortless, and slit skirts fit right into that equation. Think a tailored maxi skirt paired with a relaxed knit and pointed-toe boots or a sleek black midi styled with an oversize leather jacket and kitten heels. For something a little more casual, a simple T-shirt, lightweight jacket, and flats make an equally chic combination. The slit adds just enough interest to keep these otherwise straightforward outfits from feeling predictable while making longer hemlines feel a bit less heavy.

Another reason to consider adding a slit skirt to your fall rotation? It’s an easy way to give pieces you already own an entirely different look. From chunky sweaters and fitted cardigans to structured blazers and classic button-downs, there’s very little that doesn’t work with this skirt style. Plus, with options ranging from understated wool designs to more fluid, draped silhouettes, finding one that suits your personal style is hardly a challenge. Ahead, discover the slit-skirt outfits worth bookmarking for fall and get inspired to give your usual skirt lineup a stylish update.

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Skirts-With-Slits Outfits

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Tank + V-neck sweater + Tall socks + Heels

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Sweater + Slingback heels + Sleek bag

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Leather jacket + Pointed-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @_imanirandolph)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Collared knit + Heeled ballet shoes

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Turtleneck + T-shirt + Block heels

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Fitted jacket + Sheer tights + Tall boots

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @ariannabaq)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Sheer top + Open-toe heels

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @thora_valdimars)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Button-down shirt + Sweater + Tall boots

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Sweater + Sleek sunglasses + Heels

An image of a woman wearing skirt with slits outfit fall 2026

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Get the look: Slit skirt + Black top + Pointed-toe heels + Oversize sunglasses

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor