After months in crinkly linen and breezy cotton, trying to adapt to an eternal heatwave, the temperature has finally dropped here in the UK. And the only thing I have on my mind is my jeans—more specifically, the slightly more polished denim trends that I’ll be adding into my winter capsule wardrobe to make it feel slightly fresher for 2026.
Easy to throw on, versatile and, most importantly, comfortable, jeans are the go-to staple I know I can rely on when I don’t know what to wear. And recently, I’ve spotted chic dressers in a trend that merges the ease of denim with a polished touch, making it perfect for a wide range of occasions. Enter the pintuck jeans trend.
Often also referred to as “front seam” jeans, pintuck denim features a vertical dart down the front of the legs, perfectly bridging the gap between casual straight-leg jeans and formal tailored trousers. Not only do they have a flattering, leg-lengthening effect that everyone, particularly petite dressers, will appreciate, but the tailored edge to this denim style makes it ideal for those more formal occasions. This is especially true if you opt for a pair in a darker wash such as indigo or black.
I can personally see myself styling a pair of pintuck jeans with a classic crew neck knit and loafers for the office, and a satin blouse and kitten heels for an evening out with friends. But this denim trend can also be dressed down with a simple long-sleeve tee and minimal trainers for more casual days. The styling possibilities are truly endless.
And whilst it feels very fresh for the new season, like the majority of jeans trends, there’s a timeless appeal to this style, meaning you’ll reach for them for many years to come.
So if you too are looking for a polished denim style to add to your winter capsule, keep scrolling to see and shop the best pintuck jeans to add to your wardrobe this season.
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Shop Pintuck Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans
These could easily pass as designer jeans.
TIBI
Straight-Leg Jeans
A pair you can wear to the office.
ZARA
Z1975 High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
This pull-on style looks so comfy.
AGOLDE
80's High-Rise Tapered Jeans
White jeans are not just for summer!
M&S
High Waisted Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans
Wear with jumpers, tee and blouses alike.
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Pintuck Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
There's something very French-coded about this pair.
Free People
We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans
These also come in five other versatile washes as well as a regular and short cut.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.