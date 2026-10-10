The Once-Dated Skirt Trend That's About to Be Everywhere This Fall

For a long time, the knee-length skirt felt like something I'd wear to a job interview and then never think about again. Minis had their moment, midis took over after that, and the hemline that hits right at the knee got stuck with a reputation for being a little too sensible. That's changing fast this fall.
Lately, the most stylish people I follow have been reaching for skirts that stop right at the knee and wearing them in ways that feel anything but stuffy, with lace trims, leather, cool blazers, and plain white tees. It's a length that works with everything from ballet flats to knee-high boots, which is probably why I can't stop seeing it. Keep scrolling to see how cool people are styling it, then shop my favorite knee-length skirts for fall.
How To Style It
This skirt is giving corner-office energy with a little secret. The lace hem is the last thing anyone expects to see at a 10 a.m. meeting, which is exactly why I love it. Keep the flats on and head straight to drinks after.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Main-character energy, no notes. A red leather skirt with a white tee is the outfit I'd want to be wearing to anything on my calendar. The chunky beads are just a bonus.
This is what I picture a gallery director wearing on a random Tuesday. All black, a blazer that's a little too big on purpose, and slingbacks doing all the talking.
Saturday morning in a Paris apartment. A denim skirt and a white tee couldn't be easier, and the pointed flats make it look like you tried just enough.
My Wishlist
MANGO
Midi Tweed Checked Skirt With Fringed Detail
Tweed for the win.
ZARA
Midi Skirt With Pockets
Utility skirts are always a good idea.
Gap
Plaid Easy Knee-Length Skirt
The plaid is such a great touch.
J.Crew
Fairfax Skirt
This trend looks best in leather.
Babaton
Optics Skirt
I like this type of skirt best when it’s low rise.
J.Crew
Eckhaus Latta X J.crew Paneled Wool-Blend Skirt
A preppy moment is due here.
L'AGENCE
Violetta Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
My first pencil skirt was L’Agence.
cos
BELTED PLEATED WOOL-BLEND SKIRT
The belt is a fabulous addition to this one.
cos
Textured Leather Skirt
The texture of this skirt is chic.
Babaton
Optics Skirt
She’s a busy woman.
Secular
Nicole Skirt
This skirt is perfection.
Jil Sander
A-Line Suede Skirt
Suede skirts are everything.
MANGO
Fluid Midi Skirt
Someone send me on a vacation in this outfit.
With Jéan
Sharni Skirt
Incredible as a matching set or with a plain tee.
Gap
Easy Knee-Length Skirt
This with a fabulous sweater would be such a vibe.
Reformation
Layla Knee Length Skirt
I’m here for this floral print skirt.
Herskind
Herbert Satin Skirt
A lace trim is a power move right now.
MANGO
Straight Leather-Look Skirt
This colorway is fab.
WAYF
Felicity Satin Slip Skirt
This with a matching silky top.
Wilfred
Florist Skirt
Plaid skirts are everything.
SIR.
Noria Silk Midi Skirt
I’m loving burgundy this season.
J.Crew
Slip Skirt
Another printed option to style with knee high boots.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.