The Once-Dated Skirt Trend That's About to Be Everywhere This Fall

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how to style a knee length skirt
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)
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For a long time, the knee-length skirt felt like something I'd wear to a job interview and then never think about again. Minis had their moment, midis took over after that, and the hemline that hits right at the knee got stuck with a reputation for being a little too sensible. That's changing fast this fall.

Lately, the most stylish people I follow have been reaching for skirts that stop right at the knee and wearing them in ways that feel anything but stuffy, with lace trims, leather, cool blazers, and plain white tees. It's a length that works with everything from ballet flats to knee-high boots, which is probably why I can't stop seeing it. Keep scrolling to see how cool people are styling it, then shop my favorite knee-length skirts for fall.

How To Style It

knee length skirt outfit ideas

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

This skirt is giving corner-office energy with a little secret. The lace hem is the last thing anyone expects to see at a 10 a.m. meeting, which is exactly why I love it. Keep the flats on and head straight to drinks after.

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knee length skirt outfit ideas

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Main-character energy, no notes. A red leather skirt with a white tee is the outfit I'd want to be wearing to anything on my calendar. The chunky beads are just a bonus.

knee length skirt outfit ideas

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

This is what I picture a gallery director wearing on a random Tuesday. All black, a blazer that's a little too big on purpose, and slingbacks doing all the talking.

knee length skirt outfit ideas

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Saturday morning in a Paris apartment. A denim skirt and a white tee couldn't be easier, and the pointed flats make it look like you tried just enough.

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.