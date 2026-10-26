Not Maxi, Not Mini—The Skirt Silhouette That Will Be Everywhere in 2027

When it comes to skirt hemlines, the pendulum is constantly swinging. One moment, everyone is baring their legs in itty-bitty mini silhouettes, and then next, ankle-skimming styles are the look du jour. As for 2027? Though we may still be months away from the new year, it's pretty safe to assume knee-length skirts will lead the pack—thanks to none other than Miuccia Prada.
For Prada's spring 2027 show, the co-creative director honed in one the knee-grazing silhouette, featuring it in nearly three-fourths of the collection. But you likely already know this if you were on social media at the time, as the skirts quickly took the internet by storm. The designs ran the gamut, from embellished to printed. And when Prada champions a silhouette, the fashion crowd tends to follow suit.
But Prada wasn't the only one to lean into the hemline. Marni was on board, too, showing more understated knee-length skirts, ranging from charcoal gray pencil styles to beige cutout looks. Though these aforementioned skirts won't hit stores for months, you needn't wait to embrace the trend. As the temperatures cool down, layer the piece over tights and finish with a statement jacket for a compliment-worthy outfit.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
For more style inspiration, scroll below for idea on how to wear six different knee-length skirts.
Layered Knee-Length Skirt
A layered skirt always grabs attention, especially when rendered in a playful print. Case in point: This design from Mango's collaboration with Eckhaus Latta, which dropped over the summer (and is somehow still in stock). Fall-ify the look with a classic khaki trench coat and cozy cardigan.
Shop the Look
Mango
Layered Print Skirt
Aritzia
The Finch Trench Coat
Sam Edelman
Talula Pump
J.Crew
Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag
Denim Knee-Length Skirt
Early aughts-inspired denim miniskirts have returned with a vengeance in recent seasons, but come 2027, it'll be all about the knee-length denim skirt. Much like your favorite jeans, the piece pairs well with virtually anything—including a black leather bomber jacket and coordinating heels.
Shop the Look
Reformation
James Mid Rise Knee Length Skirt
LIONESS
Kenny Bomber
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Button-Up Shirt
Anthropologie
Classic Pointed-Toe Pumps
Plaid Knee-Length Skirt
For a printed knee-length skirt that's suitable year-round without feeling too loud, look to plaid. As shown here, the timeless pattern pairs just as well with bold colors as it does with neutrals.
Shop the Look
Gap
Ruffle-Hem Easy Knee-Length Skirt
DAYDREAMER
Rub Antlers Burnout Vintage Tee
Reformation
Matteo Trench
Nike
General Purpose Bricolage Sneakers
Lace Knee-Length Skirt
Lace knee-length skirts are one of those silhouettes that can easily be dressed up or down. For a casual outing, opt for a bright style and pair it with a raglan tee and heels (or ballet flats, if your day involves a lot of steps).
Shop the Look
Free People
My Little Midi Skirt
Cotton On
90S Baby Raglan Tee
Sam Edelman
Women's Talula Pointed Pumps
Le Specs
Outta Love
Semi-Sheer Knee-Length Skirt
A see-through or semi-sheer skirt is the ultimate layering piece. For something a bit risqué, wear it over underwear. Alternatively, pair the skirt with thick tights and knee-high boots for a more covered-up approach. Either way, you can't go wrong.
Shop the Look
Baum und Pferdgarten
Jessika Skirt
H&M
Oversized Coated Jacket
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Short Sleeve Polo in Heather Grey, Size Xs
ALL THE WAYS
London Boot
Silk Knee-Length Skirt
Similar to a silk slip dress, a silk knee-length skirt is a wardrobe must-have. If you're opting for a printed iteration, let the pattern take center stage by pairing it with understated separates and accessories.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.