Rochelle Humes Swapped Flats for This Chic But Impractical Shoe Trend at Wimbledon
Amongst world-class tennis and pints of pimms, the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament is also renowned for the incredibly well-dressed crowd that it attracts. Although there is no official dress code for guests, those attending tend to stick to "smart casual" attire that often incorporates the season's favourite trends.
Attending yesterday's Championship tournament, Rochelle Humes debuted an elegant ensemble that was right at home in the celebrity-packed centre court. Wearing a sophisticated dress that masqueraded as a two-piece, Humes reached for a structured design from London brand Self-Portrait. Skirting the classic mary janes and trending ballet flats that the style set typically reach for throughout Wimbledon, Humes instead selected a divisive shoe trend that's been sweeping the shop fronts this season.
Whilst Humes opted for summer-ready flip flops, she left her flat pairs at home, instead selecting a heeled version for her day out. As any Wimbledon goer will tell you, a trip to the event guarantees a high foot count and a portion of wading through grassy fields—making a flat-footed flip flop a far more obvious choice. But, by choosing a sleek heeled style, the singer's shoes added a nostalgic '90s edge to her look that felt perfectly chic for the occasion.
Ensuring her outfit met her famously polished aesthetic, the singer chose a pretty black and white dress in a mid-length design that featured structured shoulders and a neat belt fastening.
Accessorising with a black top-handle bag from Aspinal, and a sleek pair of oval sunglasses, Humes' look is a template for elegant Wimbledon style. Read on to discover Humes' outfit here, as well as shop our edit of the best heeled flip flops below.
SHOP ROCHELLE'S LOOK HERE:
This elegant midi dress makes getting dressed so easy.
The flip flop trend has reached new heights this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP FLOPS HERE:
