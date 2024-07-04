Rochelle Humes Swapped Flats for This Chic But Impractical Shoe Trend at Wimbledon

Amongst world-class tennis and pints of pimms, the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament is also renowned for the incredibly well-dressed crowd that it attracts. Although there is no official dress code for guests, those attending tend to stick to "smart casual" attire that often incorporates the season's favourite trends.

Attending yesterday's Championship tournament, Rochelle Humes debuted an elegant ensemble that was right at home in the celebrity-packed centre court. Wearing a sophisticated dress that masqueraded as a two-piece, Humes reached for a structured design from London brand Self-Portrait. Skirting the classic mary janes and trending ballet flats that the style set typically reach for throughout Wimbledon, Humes instead selected a divisive shoe trend that's been sweeping the shop fronts this season.

Rochelle Humes wears heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Humes opted for summer-ready flip flops, she left her flat pairs at home, instead selecting a heeled version for her day out. As any Wimbledon goer will tell you, a trip to the event guarantees a high foot count and a portion of wading through grassy fields—making a flat-footed flip flop a far more obvious choice. But, by choosing a sleek heeled style, the singer's shoes added a nostalgic '90s edge to her look that felt perfectly chic for the occasion.

Ensuring her outfit met her famously polished aesthetic, the singer chose a pretty black and white dress in a mid-length design that featured structured shoulders and a neat belt fastening.

Rochelle Humes wears heeled flip flops.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Accessorising with a black top-handle bag from Aspinal, and a sleek pair of oval sunglasses, Humes' look is a template for elegant Wimbledon style. Read on to discover Humes' outfit here, as well as shop our edit of the best heeled flip flops below.

SHOP ROCHELLE'S LOOK HERE:

Black Crepe Contrast Chiffon Midi Dress
Self Portrait
Black Crepe Contrast Chiffon Midi Dress

This elegant midi dress makes getting dressed so easy.

Midi Mayfair® 2
Aspinal of London
Midi Mayfair

This classic bag also comes in six other shades.

Patent Leather Thong Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Patent Leather Thong Sandals

The flip flop trend has reached new heights this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HEELED FLIP FLOPS HERE:

Kitten Heel Sandals
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandals

These also come in a classic black shade.

heeled flip flops
Bershka
Kitten Heel Mule Sandals

Give your summer shoes a dressed up edge.

Leather Thong Sandals
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

I always come back to Toteme for their elevated basics.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

These also come in three other shades.

Marion Leather Mules
Khaite
Marion Leather Mules

These chic mules have just shot to the top of my wishlist.

Wilma Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Wilma Leather Sandals

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a cotton skirt.

Raratonga 55 Leather Sandals
Christian Louboutin
Raratonga 55 Leather Sandals

These elegant heels tap into a '90s silhouette.

Leather Wedge Sandals
St. Agni
Leather Wedge Sandals

The wedge shoe trend has been taking off this season.

By Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels
By Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

