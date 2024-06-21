Not All Colours Look Expensive, But These 4 Celebrity-Approved Shades Definitely Do

Summer might finally have arrived, but my wardrobe still seems to be stuck in last season. Crying out for some summer energy, this month I'm planning on treating it to a mini makeover by means of introducing some fresh, summer-ready shades.

To kick-start my quest, naturally, I've looked to my favourite celebrities for inspiration, and of course, they delivered it in droves. Creating elegant ensembles with the prettiest colour palettes, each look I found delivers summer spirit, whilst retaining the expensive-looking energy that I always aim to have running through my wardrobe.

Whilst the outfits I've been inspired by might look expensive because of their designer labels attached, you can absolutely emulate them on a tighter budget thanks to the elegant and premium-looking colour choices in each look.

If you too are keen to treat your collection to a small summer upgrade, read on to discover the four expensive-looking colour trends I'm stealing from the following four celebrities this summer.

1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY + BUTTER YELLOW

Style Note: The butter-yellow colour trend has been huge this summer and for good reason. Offering a more playful alternative to the cream and beige shades we so often reach for when styling a neutral base, this fresher shade lends a summery feel to any look it touches. Layering well with rich browns, deep blacks and sparkling golds, the butter yellow colour is the elevated summer trend that celebrities have been reaching for on repeat this season.

& Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Style with the matching waistcoat and trouser or wear with a butter yellow skirt.

Reformation Brandy Linen Skirt £98 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

2. KENDALL JENNER + LILAC

Style Notes: Like a breath of fresh air, this pretty colour trend lends lively energy to any outfit via its charming and pleasing tone. Styling well with dark burgundy shades, the lilac colour trend looks all the more summer-ready when worn with bright whites or light creams. Ideal for styling for long summer evenings, this elegant colour will give your looks the warm-weather edge they've been calling out for.

& Other Stories Strappy Linen Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.

Mango Satin Cape Style Blouse £50 SHOP NOW The cape effect gives this an elegant edge.

Zara Lilac Minidress £36 SHOP NOW This playful mini is perfect for styling throughout the height of summer.

3. JASMINE TOOKES + OLIVE GREEN

Style Note: Rich and moody, the chic colour trend might not spring to mind when conjuring the idea of a summer palette. Whilst it's not the sunshine yellow that you may have expected, this rich-looking shade offers an earthy and grounded tone that layers well with jewels and rich shades for a dynamic outfit that can see you through the entire season.

H&M Flared-Skirt Dress £45 SHOP NOW The drop-waist skirt trend is set to be everywhere this summer.

Mango Asymmetrical Pleated Dress £90 SHOP NOW Style with a simple chain necklace or pair with statement studs.

Nobodys Child Khaki Linen-Blend a Line Midi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This a-line skirt also comes in black.

4. LAURA HARRIER + CHOCOLATE BROWN

Style Notes: Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, the chocolate brown colour trend remains one of my go-to shades across the year. Naturally opulent and expensive looking, you can give the rich shade a summer edge by pairing it with a lighter tone such as a peachy shade, or vivid orange to conjure a vibrant warm-weather feeling.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £77 SHOP NOW I suspect that this will sell out before the end of summer.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £58 SHOP NOW Layer underneath a cotton shirt or style on its own.