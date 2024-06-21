Not All Colours Look Expensive, But These 4 Celebrity-Approved Shades Definitely Do
Summer might finally have arrived, but my wardrobe still seems to be stuck in last season. Crying out for some summer energy, this month I'm planning on treating it to a mini makeover by means of introducing some fresh, summer-ready shades.
To kick-start my quest, naturally, I've looked to my favourite celebrities for inspiration, and of course, they delivered it in droves. Creating elegant ensembles with the prettiest colour palettes, each look I found delivers summer spirit, whilst retaining the expensive-looking energy that I always aim to have running through my wardrobe.
Whilst the outfits I've been inspired by might look expensive because of their designer labels attached, you can absolutely emulate them on a tighter budget thanks to the elegant and premium-looking colour choices in each look.
If you too are keen to treat your collection to a small summer upgrade, read on to discover the four expensive-looking colour trends I'm stealing from the following four celebrities this summer.
DISCOVER THE FOUR EXPENSIVE-LOOKING SUMMER SHADES CELEBRITIES LOVE:
1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY + BUTTER YELLOW
Style Note: The butter-yellow colour trend has been huge this summer and for good reason. Offering a more playful alternative to the cream and beige shades we so often reach for when styling a neutral base, this fresher shade lends a summery feel to any look it touches. Layering well with rich browns, deep blacks and sparkling golds, the butter yellow colour is the elevated summer trend that celebrities have been reaching for on repeat this season.
SHOP THE BUTTER YELLOW COLOUR TREND:
Style with the matching waistcoat and trouser or wear with a butter yellow skirt.
2. KENDALL JENNER + LILAC
Style Notes: Like a breath of fresh air, this pretty colour trend lends lively energy to any outfit via its charming and pleasing tone. Styling well with dark burgundy shades, the lilac colour trend looks all the more summer-ready when worn with bright whites or light creams. Ideal for styling for long summer evenings, this elegant colour will give your looks the warm-weather edge they've been calling out for.
SHOP THE LILAC COLOUR TREND:
3. JASMINE TOOKES + OLIVE GREEN
Style Note: Rich and moody, the chic colour trend might not spring to mind when conjuring the idea of a summer palette. Whilst it's not the sunshine yellow that you may have expected, this rich-looking shade offers an earthy and grounded tone that layers well with jewels and rich shades for a dynamic outfit that can see you through the entire season.
SHOP THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND:
4. LAURA HARRIER + CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, the chocolate brown colour trend remains one of my go-to shades across the year. Naturally opulent and expensive looking, you can give the rich shade a summer edge by pairing it with a lighter tone such as a peachy shade, or vivid orange to conjure a vibrant warm-weather feeling.
SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
