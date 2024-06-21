Not All Colours Look Expensive, But These 4 Celebrity-Approved Shades Definitely Do

Natalie Munro
By
published

Summer might finally have arrived, but my wardrobe still seems to be stuck in last season. Crying out for some summer energy, this month I'm planning on treating it to a mini makeover by means of introducing some fresh, summer-ready shades.

To kick-start my quest, naturally, I've looked to my favourite celebrities for inspiration, and of course, they delivered it in droves. Creating elegant ensembles with the prettiest colour palettes, each look I found delivers summer spirit, whilst retaining the expensive-looking energy that I always aim to have running through my wardrobe.

Whilst the outfits I've been inspired by might look expensive because of their designer labels attached, you can absolutely emulate them on a tighter budget thanks to the elegant and premium-looking colour choices in each look.

If you too are keen to treat your collection to a small summer upgrade, read on to discover the four expensive-looking colour trends I'm stealing from the following four celebrities this summer.

DISCOVER THE FOUR EXPENSIVE-LOOKING SUMMER SHADES CELEBRITIES LOVE:

1. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY + BUTTER YELLOW

Celebrity Expensive Summer Colours

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Note: The butter-yellow colour trend has been huge this summer and for good reason. Offering a more playful alternative to the cream and beige shades we so often reach for when styling a neutral base, this fresher shade lends a summery feel to any look it touches. Layering well with rich browns, deep blacks and sparkling golds, the butter yellow colour is the elevated summer trend that celebrities have been reaching for on repeat this season.

SHOP THE BUTTER YELLOW COLOUR TREND:

Fitted Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Linen Blazer

Style with the matching waistcoat and trouser or wear with a butter yellow skirt.

Brandy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Linen Skirt

This also comes in three other shades.

Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow 6
Omnes
Iris Maxi Dress

This comes in sizes 6—24.

2. KENDALL JENNER + LILAC

Celebrity Expensive Summer Colours

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Like a breath of fresh air, this pretty colour trend lends lively energy to any outfit via its charming and pleasing tone. Styling well with dark burgundy shades, the lilac colour trend looks all the more summer-ready when worn with bright whites or light creams. Ideal for styling for long summer evenings, this elegant colour will give your looks the warm-weather edge they've been calling out for.

SHOP THE LILAC COLOUR TREND:

dress
& Other Stories
Strappy Linen Midi Dress

The linen composition makes this naturally breathable.

Satin Cape Style Blouse
Mango
Satin Cape Style Blouse

The cape effect gives this an elegant edge.

dress
Zara
Lilac Minidress

This playful mini is perfect for styling throughout the height of summer.

3. JASMINE TOOKES + OLIVE GREEN

Celebrity Expensive Summer Colours

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Style Note: Rich and moody, the chic colour trend might not spring to mind when conjuring the idea of a summer palette. Whilst it's not the sunshine yellow that you may have expected, this rich-looking shade offers an earthy and grounded tone that layers well with jewels and rich shades for a dynamic outfit that can see you through the entire season.

SHOP THE OLIVE GREEN COLOUR TREND:

H&M, Flared-Skirt Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Dress

The drop-waist skirt trend is set to be everywhere this summer.

Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
Mango
Asymmetrical Pleated Dress

Style with a simple chain necklace or pair with statement studs.

Khaki Linen-Blend a Line Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
Khaki Linen-Blend a Line Midi Skirt

This a-line skirt also comes in black.

4. LAURA HARRIER + CHOCOLATE BROWN

Celebrity Expensive Summer Colours

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, the chocolate brown colour trend remains one of my go-to shades across the year. Naturally opulent and expensive looking, you can give the rich shade a summer edge by pairing it with a lighter tone such as a peachy shade, or vivid orange to conjure a vibrant warm-weather feeling.

SHOP THE CHOCOLATE BROWN COLOUR TREND:

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

I suspect that this will sell out before the end of summer.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Layer underneath a cotton shirt or style on its own.

COS, Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers

These are already on their way to selling out.

