The Hyper-Specific Trench Coat Style That Immediately Says, "I Know What's In"

In fashion, it's not the big things that determine whether your style is enviable. Usually, it's the minute details, like how you tuck a shirt into jeans or the vamp you choose on a pair of pumps. In today's particular case of "she gets it," Olivia Munn proved this point, specifically selecting not just any car coat—a style that's trendy in its own right—but a trapeze car coat, and the difference makes a difference.
Munn, who has been on a fashion tear lately, wearing both archival Giorgio Armani and fall/winter 1992 Bob Mackie for the 2026 Academy Museum Gala this month, was spotted in New York doing it again, but this time in a far more subtle (and yet still impactful) way. The actress wore a simple black turtleneck with tailored trousers and sleek ankle boots for a day of press. She finished off the look in a perfect way for the impending winter weather: With a trapeze car coat.
WHO: Olivia Munn
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What makes this exact car coat style so noteworthy is the polish and glamour it provides to every outfit. It feels reminiscent of a different time in fashion, when clothes had a little more swing to them, and it didn't matter where you were going; you always had on something elegant.
The best example of her trapeze car coat, in my opinion, is Nour Hammour Jane Coat, which seamlessly combines the casual nature of a trench coat with the opulence that comes with an exaggerated A-line shape. The way it moves is really the key, and this particular car coat is nothing if not graceful in motion.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.