There are two things I know for sure: Outfit repeating is new wear it once and never again, and donning a silk robe coat with capri pants is the ultimate It-girl indicator for fall and winter this year. Want to know how I know? Laura Harrier just checked off both boxes, re-wearing her exact Conner Ives robe coat and capri pants outfit that she previously wore in Paris for an after-party held during Paris Fashion Week. The ensemble—which includes the designer's viral demi-couture embroidered robe coat with fur trim, a pair of pedal pushers, kitten-heel mules, and a vintage Hermès mini pochette bag—was then reworn this weekend for a soirée at Chateau Marmont. With an outfit this good, can you blame her for wanting to wear it again?
Her look wins because it's perfect for transitional weather, whether you're in Paris or Los Angeles. Ives' robe coat is something you want to wear all the time, but pairing it with pants would be too much when temperatures are still fairly high. Opting for capris gives the coat more life. Once true fall and eventually winter hit, trade in the capris for vintage Levi's or a column skirt to combat the chillier weather.
So, if you needed a sign to either re-wear your favorite transitional fall outfit or invest in a silk robe coat (or both), let Harrier's use of both stir you into action. See? Looking like an It girl isn't complicated. Start the process by shopping the similar coat options below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.