I Asked 6 Editors About 2025 Aesthetics—6 They're Over and 6 They're Into
The start of a new year is always a great time to reimagine your personal style and consider what’s worth leaving behind. In 2025, I started to wonder about the rise of aesthetics. Which will stay, and which will go? As I pondered, I remembered that I have a great group of coworkers to ask this question to, so I decided to tap a few trusted Who What Wear editors. I had to know which aesthetics they predict are officially on their way out. Spoiler: It’s time to say goodbye to some of the repeat offenders we’ve clung to over the past few years.
I have to note: Something I love about aesthetics is that they feel somewhat timeless. Instead of a singular trend that comes and goes quickly, aesthetics have had a slow-burn effect. Therefore, I'll lead with a disclaimer that an aesthetic can never truly die; we just might not be feeling it right now, but go on with it if it’s your thing.
Who What Wear editors predict these six aesthetics will be left behind and are looking forward to trying out these other six.
Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
Into: Office Siren
Not Into: Cottagecore
I’ve moved on from the puff-sleeve modesty of cottagecore—it no longer feels like me. Instead, I’m captivated by the office siren aesthetic. It’s all about sleek power pieces with a seductive edge—think sharp blazers with cinched waists, silky blouses, pencil skirts, and It-girl pumps. It’s commanding yet alluring, combining sophistication with just the right amount of glamour to turn heads in and out of your workplace. And the best part is you'll feel like you're on the set of The Devil Wears Prada.
Ana Escalante, Associate Features Editor
Into: Personal Style
Not Into: Mob Wife Aesthetic
"Perhaps personal style isn't exactly a defined aesthetic with a capital A, but in 2025, I'm leaning into things that feel like me: items that, if left unworn in my closet for years, I'd reach for years later. Brands, colors, textures, and shapes that speak best to you are top priorities to buy in 2025, keeping in mind to prioritize investment items and pieces that will last for years to come, whether bought secondhand or new in-store. While I've certainly dabbled in a micro-trend here or there as a chronically online Gen Z editor, the last few years have left me feeling a deep sense of fashion fatigue, so instead of subscribing to an ill-fated momentary trend, like the mob wife aesthetic, that doesn't reflect my authentic personal style, I've made a personal decision to pass on every -core this year." — Escalante
Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
Into: '90s Model off Duty
Not Into: Maximalist Micro-Trends
"This year, I'm diving headfirst into the nostalgic charm of the '90s model-off-duty aesthetic. Instead of chasing any maximalist micro-trend, I’m committed to curating a wardrobe filled with high-quality essentials that seamlessly blend classic vibes with contemporary twists. The goal? To create versatile outfits that mix and match without feeling boring or overdone. During the day, I’ll be rocking straight-leg medium-wash blue jeans paired effortlessly with simple tank tops, well-fitting T-shirts, leather trench coats, and luxe fur coats. I'm also excited to pair simple pencil skirts with lightweight knits and cute flats. When the sun sets, my evening looks will come alive in little black dresses layered under oversize mid-length coats finished off with heels. Or perhaps I’ll opt for elegant silk pants paired with a matching top set. In 2025, I aim to embrace the classics and elevate them to reflect my personal style." — Chwatt
Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
Into: '60s Elegance
Not Into: Coquette Aesthetic
"Is the era of putting bows on everything over yet? Not to be a hater, but I've grown tired of the coquette aesthetic that's led many fashion trends over the last year or so. I never quite related to the cutesy look, and this year, I'll be shifting my full attention toward a more grown-up and elegant approach to getting dressed. I'm particularly excited about the revival of '60s mod style and will be revisiting the looks that Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn wore throughout the era, including pieces like high-water trousers, hair scarves, polished pumps, and Lady Jackets." — LaPlaca
Erin Fitzpatrick, Associate Director, Fashion News
Into: Boho
Not Into: Quiet Luxury
"This may be an unpopular opinion, but I think the quiet luxury aesthetic is a bit boring. It feels like we've been talking about it for ages now. Not everything needs to be streamlined and unadorned! Instead, I'll be personally leaning into the boho vibe for 2025. It's fun and doesn't take itself too seriously. I'm picturing ruffled blouses, suede bags, knee-high boots, maxi dresses, and flowy fabrics. In other words, all things Chloé and Isabel Marant." — Fitzpatrick
Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor
Into: The Modern Socialite
Not Into: Y2K
"I'll take any aesthetic over Y2K. I'm sorry, but if I have to see one more mesh, printed dress or kitschy T-shirt, I'm going to scream. Me? I'm more inclined to desire classic, timeless pieces that won't fluctuate so much in popularity. I like to think of it as the 'modern socialite' aesthetic, which takes inspiration from the likes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Lauren Santo Domingo. Think muted color palettes, tailor-made silhouettes, and the perfect pops of patterns, details, or textures to add depth to every outfit." — Huber
