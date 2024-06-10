Katie Holmes and JLaw Just Styled a Graphic Tee-and-Jeans Outfit In Exactly the Same Way

Of all of the celebrities out there, there's only a small group that I frequently look to for styling inspiration. And, within that group there are two people that I seem to reference time and time again.

Neck-and-neck for 1st position in my own personal rank of "most-stylish celebrity" are Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence. With fairly similar brand preferences—both have a known penchant for timeless pieces from designers such as The Row and Khaite—it's no surprise that I find myself drawn to the two in equal measure.

Showing just how similar their styles are, both actors recently stepped out wearing relaxed graphic tees and ultra-baggy jeans—proving that their fashion sense might be even more alike than I had initially thought.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a sleeveless graphic top with a bold floral print emblazoned across the front, Holmes styled an outfit seeped in Y2K qualities. Pairing her trending top with ultra-baggy jeans, a chain belt and a small cross-body bag, sghe crafted a look that felt both on-trend yet genuinely wearable in equal measure.

Also inspired by the growing graphic tee trend, Lawrence wore a similarly relaxed outfit for an off-duty day out. Swapping a chain belt for a sleek leather style, Lawrence chose to accessorise with a sage baseball cap and oval sunglasses in lieu of the cross-body bag à la Holmes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whilst Holmes chose dark wash jeans and elegant accessories to lift her look, and Lawrence took a more pared-back approach, both outfits clearly signify how the latest trends are affecting their respective wardrobes. If you'd like to reflect it in yours, scroll on to discover their style below.

SHOP GRAPHIC TEES:

H&M Printed T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW Wear with baggy jeans or style with a white cotton skirt.

Mother The Itty Bitty Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £115 SHOP NOW The contrasting trims add a retro effect.

Ganni Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £95 SHOP NOW This playful print will bring a smile to your face in the morning.

Topshop Washed Graphic Lisbon Tank £26 SHOP NOW Style with a baseball cap for a relaxed weekend-ready look.

Conner Ives Swan Appliquéd Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £250 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or wear with blue jeans.

Acne Studios Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £300 SHOP NOW This sage green shade styles so well with white jeans and shorts.

Stradivarius Printed Short Sleeve T-Shirt £12 SHOP NOW This looks more expansive than it is.

SHOP BAGGY JEANS:

H&M Baggy Regular Jeans £25 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other shades.

Mango Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out this season.

Cos Volume Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These also come in a mid-blue wash.

Reformation Palmer Lived-In Baggy Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or wear with retro-inspired trainers.

Bershka Faded-Effect Skater Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These jeans come up large so consider sizing down.

Mother Denim The Down Low Spinner Hover £313 SHOP NOW These jeans are naturally rigid and will take some time to break in.

Pull & Bear Straight-Leg Baggy Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Style with a pointed-toe heel or wear with ballet flats for a Y2K feel.