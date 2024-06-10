Katie Holmes and JLaw Just Styled a Graphic Tee-and-Jeans Outfit In Exactly the Same Way
Of all of the celebrities out there, there's only a small group that I frequently look to for styling inspiration. And, within that group there are two people that I seem to reference time and time again.
Neck-and-neck for 1st position in my own personal rank of "most-stylish celebrity" are Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence. With fairly similar brand preferences—both have a known penchant for timeless pieces from designers such as The Row and Khaite—it's no surprise that I find myself drawn to the two in equal measure.
Showing just how similar their styles are, both actors recently stepped out wearing relaxed graphic tees and ultra-baggy jeans—proving that their fashion sense might be even more alike than I had initially thought.
Selecting a sleeveless graphic top with a bold floral print emblazoned across the front, Holmes styled an outfit seeped in Y2K qualities. Pairing her trending top with ultra-baggy jeans, a chain belt and a small cross-body bag, sghe crafted a look that felt both on-trend yet genuinely wearable in equal measure.
Also inspired by the growing graphic tee trend, Lawrence wore a similarly relaxed outfit for an off-duty day out. Swapping a chain belt for a sleek leather style, Lawrence chose to accessorise with a sage baseball cap and oval sunglasses in lieu of the cross-body bag à la Holmes.
Whilst Holmes chose dark wash jeans and elegant accessories to lift her look, and Lawrence took a more pared-back approach, both outfits clearly signify how the latest trends are affecting their respective wardrobes. If you'd like to reflect it in yours, scroll on to discover their style below.
SHOP GRAPHIC TEES:
This playful print will bring a smile to your face in the morning.
Style with the matching skirt or wear with blue jeans.
This sage green shade styles so well with white jeans and shorts.
SHOP BAGGY JEANS:
Style with a kitten heel or wear with retro-inspired trainers.
These jeans are naturally rigid and will take some time to break in.
Style with a pointed-toe heel or wear with ballet flats for a Y2K feel.
These have a slight lilac tint to them, making them perfect for summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
