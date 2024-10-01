From Suede Bags to Sporty Jackets, Miu Miu's Back to Define What'll Be Cool Come Spring 2025

If ever you feel out of touch with what's cool or sought after in the world of fashion, my best piece of advice is to look at whatever Miu Miu's doing. Trust me, Miuccia Prada knows what the girls want, often before they even know it. And since most of them were sitting front row at today's runway show, one of the last scheduled shows of Fashion Month, she didn't have to go far to share her latest crop of future viral sensations. Suffice it to say, now that Miu Miu's S/S 25 collection has made its debut, we already know with 99.99% certainty what pieces will define "cool" come spring 2025.

Modeled by the likes of Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, Alexa Chung, and up-and-coming style star Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban (aka Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter) and witnessed by Gen-Z favorites like Ariana Greenblatt, Nara Smith, and Kiernan Shipka, were 67 looks that together, will shape the trend landscape for seasons to come. Think suede bags (and skirts!), sporty jackets, clashing belts, and cutout swimsuits worn as tops. The brand showed at the Palais d’Iéna, in a space reinvented by interdisciplinary Polish artist Goshka Macuga to look like a printing house. I can already see the headlines: "Extra, Extra! Layered camisoles are back for spring!"

Ahead, find every noteworthy moment from Miu Miu's S/S 25 show (and then some).

A Gen-Z Front Row

Given that Miu Miu was founded in 1992 with the intention of being a younger, more playful and affordable version of Prada, it makes sense that season after season, the brand draws in a youthful crowd of buzzy A-listers. This season, we saw an especially Gen Z front row, including a mix of TikTok sensations like Nara Smith, Alix Earle, and Addison Rae, and Hollywood favorites, from Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt to Twisters' Kiernan Shipka. South Korean musician WONYOUNG, Chinese actress Liu Haocun, and Presumed Innocent's breakout star Chase Infiniti all too attended the show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Nara Smith

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Ariana Greenblatt

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Alix Earle

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Addison Rae

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Kiernan Shipka

Start Spreading the News

The S/S 25 collection debuted in a sprawling, industrial space at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris, redesigned to look like a printing house. On the ceiling hung copies of a physical newspaper that was produced by Macuga for Miu Miu, titled The Truthless Times. According to a press release, the newspaper explores "ideas of truth, misinformation, and manipulation," it said. "The audience is seated within a representation of printing presses—machinery of information, presumed fact—the plurality of elements within the space both proffering tools to dissect and decipher the concept of truth, and underscoring the profusion of information that characterizes contemporary reality." The intention behind this partnership between Macuga and Miu Miu was to investigate vanity, analyzing how women see themselves in the context of modern-day life.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

Frazzled Fashions

This investigation into lived experiences and how they impact the way we dress can be seen throughout the S/S 25 collection, starting with the first look, modeled by Kidman-Urban. A simple, white cotton dress, according to a press release, was meant to signify the absolute truth of early youth. "Before dissimulation is learned, each individual is honest to themselves, to their ideals," it stated. "As a reaction to an era of overstimulation and over-information, simplicity in clothing may offer clarity and precision, and serve as an honest frame of character." A partnership with French children's brand Petit Bateau saw Miuccia Prada send recreations of traditional kidswear down the catwalk.

The frazzled piece everyone's talking about on social media comes in the styling, done (as usual) by Lotta Volkova. According to the release, these otherwise understated pieces are worn in "unschooled" manners to represent a hunger for rediscovery. "Sweaters are wrapped into tops, shirts twisted—wrong ways of wearing, to find something new," it stated. The styling may appear to be too much at first, but the longer you digest each look, the more you realize that it's only a sense of unfamiliarity you're experiencing. This explanation is exactly why Miu Miu (and Prada for that matter) is always the brand leading trends, not following them.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Icons on the Runway

Though there were a good amount of traditional Miu Miu models on the catwalk this season, the brand also continued its pursuit to incorporate friends of the house into its show, with Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Amelia Gray, and Hilary Swank all joining Kidman-Urban in the latest spring fashions. Willem Dafoe closed the show, reprising his role as one of Miuccia Prada's most iconic male models. (In 2012, the actor walked the Prada runway in the Italian brand's “Villains” show alongside other on-screen antagonists Adrian Brody and Tim Roth.) "Many actors, used to presenting alternate visions of imaginary realities, here they walk in their own truth," the release stated.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Hilary Swank

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Willem Dafoe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

WHO: Cara Delevingne

The It Items

The only thing Miuccia Prada excels at more than kickstarting trends is designing sought-after, viral products, from satin ballet flats to micro-miniskirts. Looking back at the early 2020s, so many of the most prolific fashion items came from her, whether at Miu Miu or Prada. And this season was hardly an off-year for the designer. On the accessories side, the obvious winners were the belts—so many belts—and the bags, which were brown and suede and just what everyone I know has been searching for this season. (If you want one sooner than spring 2025, let me direct you to ISA, Who What Wear's intelligent shopping assistant, who's chronically online and in tune with all the best-in-show suede bags right now.)

A crisp white T-shirt embroidered with Miu Miu's logo on it is sure to become the next Prada or Loewe logo tank top, and elevated swimsuits, similar to ones spotted at Tory Burch's S/S 25 show in New York, will no doubt be spotted all across the fashion capitals next year when the weather heats up, paired with knee-length skirts, tailored trousers, and hot pants. Other highlights included loud-printed outerwear, shrunken track jackets styled unexpectedly with elegant skirts as opposed to equally sporty bottoms, and suede outerwear and skirts. In other words, invest in that suede jacket in your shopping cart right now. It's not going anywhere.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Brown suede east-west bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: White cotton Miu Miu T-shirt

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Patterned coat and chain belt

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Shrunken track jacket

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Brown suede motorcycle jacket

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Blue patent-leather skirt and cutout one-piece swimsuit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

It item: Camel-colored leather shoulder bag